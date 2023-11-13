- Home
MWB DBA Market Street Grill- South Jordan South Jordan
10702 South River Front Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LUNCH
Appetizers
Burgers
Crispy Battered Seafood
Fin Fish and Specialties
- Ahi Tuna$38.99
Blackened, with ginger soy sauce
- Albacore$34.99
- Bass$37.99
- Bronzino$42.99
- Grouper$38.99Out of stock
- Halibut$30.99
Broiled or grilled, with tartar sauce
- Halibut Stuffed$49.99
- Mahi$35.99
- Sablefish$38.99
- Salmon$26.99
Broiled, with cucumber dill sauce
- Salmon Plank$28.99
Cucumber dill sauce
- Salmon Wild$39.99
- Scallops$44.99
- Snapper$34.99
- Sole$28.99Out of stock
- Steelhead$31.99Out of stock
- Sturgeon$38.99
- Swordfish$37.99Out of stock
- Trout$14.99
Grilled, with tartar sauce
- Wahoo$34.99
Lunch Combinations
Salads
- Caesar Full$12.99
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, and sourdough croutons
- Caesar Half$6.99
- Clam Chowder$8.99
Served with Market Street sourdough bread
- Cobb Chicken Full$19.99
Chicken breast, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese
- Cobb Chicken Half$15.99
Chicken breast, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese
- Cobb Seafood Full$21.99
Bay shrimp, crab, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese
- Cobb Seafood Half$15.99
Bay shrimp, crab, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese
- Louie Combo$26.99
- Louie Crab$26.99
- Louie Mixed Seafood$18.99
Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise, asparagus, avocado, red bell pepper, olives, beets, and capers
- Louie Plain$15.99
- Louie Salmon$25.99
- Louie Shrimp$25.99
- Market Street Salad$26.99
Crab and shrimp, full 1/2 lb of seafood, mixed greens and choice of dressing. Mixed table side
- Mixed Greens$5.99
Sandwiches
- Crab & Avocado$20.99
Served grilled on sourdough bread, crab, Swiss cheese, avocado and 1000 Island dressing
- Seafood Sandwich$11.99
Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Served with shredded lettuce and 1000 Island dressing
- Steak Sandwich$24.99
7 oz
- Tuna Sandwich$11.99
Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise
Shrimp Platters
Sides
- SD ASPARAGUS$5.99
- SD AVOCADO$2.99
- SD BACON$2.00
- SD BEARNAISE$4.99
- SD CHICKEN BLACKENED$6.99
- SD CHICKEN BROILED$6.99
- SD COLESLAW$2.99
- SD CRAB CAKE$9.99
- SD CRAB MEAT$12.99
- SD FILET 6 OZ$25.99
- SD FRIES$2.99
- SD HALIBUT BLACKENED$23.99
- SD HALIBUT BROILED$23.99
- SD HOLLANDAISE$4.99
- SD KING CRAB LEG$60.00
- SD LOBSTER TAIL$29.99
- SD MS POTATOES$2.99
- SD OSCAR$11.99
- SD RICE$2.99
- SD SALMON BLACKENED$12.99
- SD SALMON BROILED$12.99
- SD SHRIMP BAY$1.99
- SD SHRIMP GULF$12.99
- SD SHRIMP STUFFED$12.99
- SD VEGETABLE$2.99
Tacos
DINNER
Appetizers
- Calamari$15.99
- Clams$22.99
Served with garlic toast
- Coconut Shrimp App$15.99
- Crab Cake App$19.99
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.99
- Crab, Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.99
- Mussels$17.99
Served with garlic toast
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Oysters Rockefeller$24.99
6 pieces
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
- Smoked Salmon App$18.99
Served with capers, red onions, cucumber dill sauce and water crackers
- Tuna App$19.99
With wasabi, pickled ginger and soy sauce. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, shellfish, poultry and pork reduces the risk of foodborne illness
Crab & Lobster
Crispy Battered Seafood
Early Bird
Fin Fish
- Ahi Tuna$43.99
Blackened, with ginger soy sauce. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, shellfish, poultry and pork reduces the risk of foodborne illness
- Albacore$38.99
- Bass$41.99Out of stock
- Bronzino$46.99Out of stock
- Grouper$42.99Out of stock
- Haddock$42.99Out of stock
- Halibut$35.99
Broiled or grilled, with tartar sauce
- Mahi$39.99
- Sablefish$42.99Out of stock
- Salmon$31.99
Broiled, with cucumber dill sauce
- Salmon Plank$33.99
Cucumber dill sauce
- Salmon Wild$39.99Out of stock
- Scallops$48.99Out of stock
- Snapper$38.99Out of stock
- Sole$32.99Out of stock
- Steelhead$35.99Out of stock
- Stuffed Halibut$49.99
- Sturgeon$42.99Out of stock
- Swordfish$41.99Out of stock
- Trout$28.99
Grilled, with tartar sauce
- Wahoo$38.99Out of stock
Prime Rib
Salads
- Caesar Full$12.99
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, and sourdough croutons
- Louie Combo$26.99
- Louie Crab$26.99
- Louie Mixed Seafood$18.99
Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise, asparagus, avocado, red bell pepper, olives, beets, and capers
- Louie Plain$15.99
- Louie Salmon$25.99
- Louie Shrimp$25.99
- Market Street Salad$26.99
Crab and shrimp, full 1/2 lb of seafood, mixed greens and choice of dressing. Mixed table side
Shrimp Platters
Sides
- SD ASPARAGUS$5.99
- SD AU GRATIN$8.99
- SD AVOCADO$2.99
- SD BACON$2.00
- SD BEARNAISE$4.99
- SD BOILED POTATO$2.99
- SD CHICKEN BLACKENED$6.99
- SD CHICKEN BROILED$6.99
- SD COLESLAW$2.99
- SD CRAB CAKE$9.99
- SD CRAB MEAT$12.99
- SD FILET 6 OZ$25.99
- SD FRIES$2.99
- SD HALIBUT BLACKENED$23.99
- SD HALIBUT BROILED$23.99
- SD HOLLANDAISE$4.99
- SD KING CRAB LEG$60.00
- SD LOBSTER TAIL$39.99
- SD MASHED POTATO$2.99
- SD OSCAR$11.99
- SD RICE$2.99
- SD SALMON BLACKENED$12.99
- SD SALMON BROILED$12.99
- SD SHRIMP BAY$1.99
- SD SHRIMP GULF$12.99
- SD SHRIMP STUFFED$12.99
- SD VEGETABLE$2.99