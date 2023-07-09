Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Conde - DTLA

800 W. 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DINNER

ENTRADAS

GUACAMOLE.

$16.00

GUACAMOLE DE CHICHARRON DE RIBEYE

$28.00

QUESO FUNDIDO CHORIZO

$18.00

QUESO FUNDIDO CHAMPIÑONES

$18.00

ESQUITE

$12.00

ESQUITE FLAMING

$16.00

CAMARONES ROCA

$26.00

CAMARONES COSTA AZUL

$31.00

AGUACHILE DE RIBEYE

$38.00

ROCA COLIFLOR

$17.00

AGUACHILE DE CHAMPINONES

$16.00

CEVICHE DE COLIFLOR

$16.00

DEL MAR

AGUACHILE NEGRO

$26.00

AGUACHILE VERDE

$26.00

AGUACHILE DE MANGO

$26.00

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS

$36.00

CAMARON ESPECIAL

$22.00

CAMARON CON PULPO

$24.00

CEVICHE DE TUNA

$22.00

CEVICHE SINALOENSE

$22.00

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$22.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$26.00

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$26.00

ENCHILADAS ROJISAS

$26.00

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$26.00

ENCHILADAS DE CARNE PRIME

$26.00

ENCHILADAS DIVORCIADAS

$28.00

ENCHILADAS DE VEGETALES

$22.00

BROCHETAS X DIOS

TACOS DORADOS

$28.00

TACOS DE RIBEYE

$22.00

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$20.00

PRIME HAMBURGER

$28.00

GOLD BURGUER

$90.00

ESPECIALIDADES DEL MAR

LANGOSTA PUERTO NUEVO

$41.00

PULPO ZARANDEADO

$45.00

SALMON ZARANDEADO

$41.00

CAMARONES POR DIOS

$32.00

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$32.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$32.00

LOBSTER

$45.00

BRANZINO

$38.00

FROM DE GRILL

RIBEYE

$48.00

TOMAHAWK

$170.00

TOMAHAWK ZARANDEADO

$200.00

FILET MIGNON

$55.00

FILET MIGNON WAGYU

$95.00Out of stock

ENTRAÑA PRIME

$45.00

POLLO ASADO

$26.00

TROMPITO AL PASTOR

$30.00

LAMB CHOPS ZARANDEADOS

$60.00

SURF AND TURF+

$85.00

SURF AND TURF WAGYU

$115.00

GOLD FILET MIGNON

$300.00

WAGYU RIBEYE

$95.00

WAGYU TOMAHAWK

$350.00

WAGYU TOMAHAWK ZARANDEADO

$400.00

KOBE 6OZ

$300.00

KOBE 12OZ

$600.00

GOLD TOMAHAWK

$500.00

SALADS

ENSALADA FRESONA

ENSALADA DEL BOSQUE

CAESAR SALAD

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$12.00

MASHED POTATO

$12.00

CHORIZO MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

GARLIC MUSHROOMS

$12.00

CORN & CHEESE

$12.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

ARROZ

$6.00

FRIJOL

$6.00

TORTILLAS MAIZ

$3.00

TORTILLAS HARINA

$3.00

Side FRIES

$15.00

TRUFLE FRIES

$25.00

KIDS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$12.00

Beef Tacos

$15.00

Rice And Beans

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

DRINKS

MEXOLOGIA

FIRST CLASS

$48.00

CITRUS & SPICE

$18.00

MENJURJE

$18.00

AL AGUA PATO

$20.00

BOB ESPONJA

$21.00

EL ENAMORADO

$21.00

COCO LOCO.

$21.00

HOUSE PALOMA

$19.00

VERY NICE

$39.00

LA TÓXICA

$21.00

MAMAZITA

$21.00

LA CHURUMBELA

$20.00

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA LEMON CUCUMBER

$18.00

MARGARITA DE MANGO

$18.00

MARGARITA WATERMELON JALAPEÑO

$18.00

MARGARITA TAMARINDO

$18.00

MARGARITA PINEAPPLE

$18.00

MARGARITA JAMAICA

$18.00

MARGARITA CADILLAC

$20.00

MARGARITA CLASICA

$18.00

MEZCALITAS

MEZCALITA MANGO

$18.00

MEZCALITA TAMARINDO

$18.00

MEZCALITA PINEAPPLE

$18.00

MEZCALITA JAMAICA

$18.00

CARAJILLOS

CARAJILLO CLASICO

$21.00

CARAJILLO MAZAPÁN

$21.00

CARAJILLO HORCHATA

$21.00

CARAJILLO MEZCAL

$21.00

TEQUILA

MAESTRO DIAMANTE | SHOT

$25.00

HERRADURA ULTRA | SHOT

$25.00

HERRADURA LEGEND | SHOT

$35.00

1800 CRISTALINO | SHOT

$25.00

DON JULIO 70 | SHOT

$30.00

DON JULIO PRIMAVERA | SHOT

$55.00

RESERVA LA FAMILIA | SHOT

$35.00

DON JULIO 1942 | SHOT

$45.00

MANDALA EXTRA AÑEJO | SHOT

$45.00

CASA DRAGONES JOVEN | SHOT

$90.00

CLASE AZUL ULTRA | SHOT

$350.00

CLASE AZUL GOLD | SHOT

$160.00

7 LEGUAS | SHOT

$20.00

CASAMIGO | SHOT

$30.00

CLASE AZUL | SHOT

$90.00

DON JULIO | SHOT

$20.00

HERRADURA | SHOT

$20.00

MANDALA AÑEJO | SHOT

$30.00

7 LEGUAS SILVER | SHOT

$16.00

CASA DRAGONES | SHOT

$20.00

CASAMIGOS | SHOT

$18.00

CLASE AZUL SILVER | SHOT

$25.00

DON JULIO SILVER | SHOT

$18.00

HERRADURA SILVER | SHOT

$18.00

MANDALA BLANCO | SHOT

$18.00

7 LEGUAS REPOSADO | SHOT

$18.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO | SHOT

$20.00

CASA DRAGONES REPOSADO | SHOT

$30.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO | SHOT

$45.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO | SHOT

$18.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO | SHOT

$18.00

MANDALA REPOSADO | SHOT

$23.00

MEZCAL

CONEJO | SHOT

$16.00

SILENCIO | SHOT

$18.00

CLASE AZUL GUERRERO | SHOT

$125.00

LOS JAVIS | SHOT

$18.00

MONTELOBOS | SHOT

$18.00

CLASE AZUL DURANGO | SHOT

$60.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

MARIA BONITA

$14.00

BESO DE VERANO

$14.00

AZULITO

$14.00

PIÑA SPA

$14.00

LEMONADE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$8.00

HORCHATA

$8.00

COCA-COLA

$7.00

DIET COKE

$7.00

ORANGE FANTA

$7.00

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$7.00

SPRITE

$7.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$6.00

BOTTLED WATER

$6.00

MINERAL WATER

$8.00

FIJI WATER

$8.00

BEERS

MICHELOB ULTRA

$8.00

MODELO NEGRA

$8.00

ANGEL CITY: L.A. BLONDE

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$8.00

BLUE MOON

$8.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$8.00

CULICHI BEER

$8.00

DOS EQUIS

$8.00

PACIFICO

$8.00Out of stock

WEIHENSTEPHAN

$8.00

MODELO

$8.00

SAPPORO

$8.00

CLASICOS

MOJITO

$18.00

COCO MOJITO

$18.00

BERRY MOJITO

$18.00

ADIOS MFK

$20.00

SIDECAR

$18.00

LEMON DROP

$18.00

PIÑA COLADA

$18.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$18.00

COSMO

$20.00

MANHATTAN

$20.00

WHISKY SOUR

$18.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$18.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$18.00

WHISKY

BUCHANANS 18 - SHOT

$30.00

BUCHANANS 21 - SHOT

$40.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12 - SHOT

$15.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK - SHOT

$15.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE - SHOT

$50.00

MACALLAN 12 - SHOT

$20.00

MACALLAN 18 - SHOT

$40.00

JAMESON

$18.00

Woodford

$18.00

VODKA

TITOS | SHOT

$16.00

KETEL ONE | SHOT

$18.00

GREY GOOSE | SHOT

$18.00

BELVEDERE | SHOT

$20.00

BIRTHDAY SHOT

BIRTHDAY | SHOT

$1.00

AVIONES

AVION 7 SHOTS

$100.00

AVION 10 SHOTS

$150.00

SHOW

$20.00

GIN

EMPRESS 1908

$16.00

HENDRICK'S

$16.00

COGNAC

HENESSEY

$18.00

D'USSE VSOP

$18.00

MARTELL

$25.00

COURVOISIER

$30.00

REMY

$30.00

LOUIS XIII

$700.00

BOTTLES

TEQUILA

1800 Cristalino - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Casa Dragones Joven - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,000.00

Clase Azul Gold - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,800.00

Clase Azul Ultra - BOTTLE SERVICE

$5,800.00

Don Julio 70 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

Don Julio 1942 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$800.00

Herradura Ultra - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Maestro Diamante - BOTTLE SERVICE

$550.00

Mandala Extra Añejo - BOTTLE SERVICE

$800.00

Mandala Extra Añejo Día de Muertos - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,500.00

Casa Dragones - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Casamigos - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Clase azul - BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

Don Julio Silver - BOTTLE SERVICE

$400.00

Casamigos Reposado - BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

Clase azul Reposado - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,000.00

Corralejo Reposado - BOTTLE SERVICE

$450.00

Don Julio Reposado - BOTTLE SERVICE

$450.00

Mandala Reposado

$600.00

Casamigos AÑEJO - BOTTLE SERVICE

$650.00

Clase azul AÑEJO - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,400.00

Don Julio AÑEJO - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

WHISKY

Buchanan’s 18 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

Buchanan’s 21 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$900.00

Chivas Regal 12 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Chivas Regal 18 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$800.00

Jameson - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Johnnie Walker Black - BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

Johnnie Walker Blue - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,200.00

Macallan 12 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$700.00

Macallan 18 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,400.00

COGNAC

D’usse VSOP - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Henessey VS - BOTTLE SERVICE

$400.00

Louis XIII - BOTTLE SERVICE

$9,000.00

Martel XO - BOTTLE SERVICE

$800.00

Remy XO - BOTTLE SERVICE

$700.00

VODKA

Belvedere - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Ciroc - BOTTLE SERVICE

$400.00

Grey Goose - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

Tito’s - BOTTLE SERVICE

$500.00

GIN

Bombay - BOTTLE SERVICE

$300.00

Hendrick’s - BOTTLE SERVICE

$400.00

Empress 1908 - BOTTLE SERVICE

$400.00

CHAMPAGNE

Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

Moët Rose Nectar

$400.00

Moët Ice Impérial

$350.00

Moët Impérial

$300.00

Mini Moët

$85.00

Dom Perignon Luminous

$900.00

Veuve

$250.00

AFTER DRINKS

BARISTA

AMERICANO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$6.00

CARAJILLOS

CARAJILLO

$18.00

CARAJILLO MAZAPÁN

$18.00

CARAJILLO HORCHATA

$18.00

CARAJILLO MEZCAL

$18.00

CARAJILLO MARTINI

$18.00

WINNIE POOH.

$18.00

MEXICAN ESPRESSO MARTINI

$22.00

DESSERT

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$18.00

CHURROS.

$16.00

FLAN

$18.00

LEMON MOUSSE

$18.00

WINE MXD

RED

Folie Deux Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir - BTG

$12.00

Folie Deux Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir - BTB

$46.00

Rutherford Merlot - BTG

$15.00

Rutherford Merlot - BTB

$48.00

Bodega Santo Tomas Merlot - BTG

$10.00

Bodega Santo Tomas Merlot - BTB

$38.00

Wines of Sustance CS Cabernet Sauvignon - BTG

$12.00

Wines of Sustance CS Cabernet Sauvignon - BTB

$46.00

Vena Cava Cabernet Sauvignon - BTG

$19.00

Vena Cava Cabernet Sauvignon - BTB

$74.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon - BTG

$20.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon - BTB

$78.00

RED BLEND

Casta de Vinos Cardon - BTG

$14.00

Casta de Vinos Cardon - BTB

$54.00

Bodegas Icaro Ala Rota 2017 - BTG

$15.00

Bodegas Icaro Ala Rota 2017 - BTB

$60.00

Vena Cava Big Blend 2019 - BTG

$19.00

Vena Cava Big Blend 2019 - BTB

$76.00

CAVAS

CAVA

CAVA 5

$5,000.00

CAVA 8

$8,000.00

CAVA 10

$10,000.00

SOUVENIERS

DEPOSITOS

dep 1000

$1,000.00

CAKE FEE

$50.00

Corckage Fee

$30.00

ROPA LOGO

GORRA

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

welcome to the ethereal, elegant and sensual atmosphere. Find yourself surrounded by Latin vibes and flavors that will conquer you senses. This unique luxury moment is one in lifetime.

Website

Location

800 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

