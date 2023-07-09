La Conde - DTLA
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
welcome to the ethereal, elegant and sensual atmosphere. Find yourself surrounded by Latin vibes and flavors that will conquer you senses. This unique luxury moment is one in lifetime.
Location
800 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
