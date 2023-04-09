Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Cheese Pizza

94 Reviews

$

11004 Kentucky Springs Rd

Mineral, VA 23117

Popular Items

LG PIZZA
8 Peice
XL Cheese

Pizza

LG CHEESE

$7.99

LG PEPPERONI

$7.99

XL Pepperoni

$12.99

XL Cheese

$12.99

LG PIZZA

$5.99

LG THIN

$5.99

LG DEEP DISH

$5.99

XL LARGE

$10.49

Small Round

$5.24

SLICE

$2.29

Slice Combo

$6.99

PERSONAL

$5.24

Wings

8 Peice

$10.99

WINGS BONELESS

$10.99

Salads

SALAD GARDEN

$5.99

SALAD GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

SALAD SMOKED HAM

$7.99

SALAD CHICKEN CLUB

$7.99

SALAD SIDE

$3.99

Sandwiches

STEAK & CHEESE

$5.99

CHICKEN & CHEESE

$5.99

HOUSE

$5.49

MEATBALL

$5.49

CHICKEN PARM

$5.49

CHICKEN FILLET

$5.49

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$5.49

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$5.49

HAM & CHEESE

$5.49

THE GREEK

$5.49

Burgers

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.49

CHEESEBURGER

$5.49

Sides

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mozz Stix

$5.99

Fries

$3.49

O RINGS

$3.99

Bac Cheese Fries

$7.49

Bread

BREAD STICKS

$4.49

CHEESE BREAD

$5.99

FAMILY CHEESE BREAD

$12.99

Sauces

marinara

$0.89

Garlic Butter

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.89

Icing

$0.89

Buffalo

$0.89

Hot Honey

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Boss

$0.89

Drinks

DRINKS 2 LITER

$3.49

Can DRINK

$1.10

Bangs

$3.49

20 Oz

$2.29

DESERTS

CINNA STIX

$4.49

COOKIES

$1.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11004 Kentucky Springs Rd, Mineral, VA 23117

Directions

Gallery
Big Cheese Pizza image
Big Cheese Pizza image

