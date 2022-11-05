Blue Bowl - Huntington Beach

Fresh Nut Butter Bowl

It doesn't get any fresher! Straight from our nut butter machines into a 12, 16 or 24oz bowl for you to enjoy at home. Select from 3 nut butter options (or combine!). Add a sweetener drizzle and a superfood powder on top at no extra cost. NOTE: We use lightly salted cashew to make our cashew butter. We do not recommend adding salt to this option Please keep refrigerated. Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!