Blue Bowl - UCSD

9625 Scholars Drive North, Ste. 0120

La Jolla, CA 92093

Fresh Nut Butter Bowl

Bowls

Customizable Bowl

The customizable superfood bowl you know and love. Make it how you want it. (12oz, 16oz or 24oz available)

Early Bird Oats Bowl (Warm - Customizable)

$8.30

Customizable oat bowl! Served in a 16 oz bowl (for a 12 oz price!). We make our 'Early Bird Oats Bowl' with steel cut oats and oat milk. Made in small batches, so once we are out for the day, that's it. Enjoy! AVAILABLE APPROX. till 11AM

Lazy Blue

Our signature bowl, the Lazy Blue (12oz, 16oz, 24oz), features Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Chia Pudding, alongside Pumpkin Flax granola (Or Hemp when Pumpkin is not available), Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas, Almond Butter, Organic Almonds, Organic Goji Berry, Organic Cacao, Organic Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Organic Date Honee.

Fresh Nut Butter Bowl

It doesn't get any fresher! Straight from our nut butter machines into a 12, 16 or 24oz bowl for you to enjoy at home. Select from 3 nut butter options (or combine!). Add a sweetener drizzle and a superfood powder on top at no extra cost. NOTE: We use lightly salted cashew to make our cashew butter. We do not recommend adding salt to this option Please keep refrigerated. Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!

The Butter

Is there a better butter than THE BUTTER?! Unlikely! A combination of fresh almond and cashew butters, plus dates, flax seeds, cacao, cinnamon and vanilla. Your breakfast toast just got real. Available in our 12, 16, and 24oz bowls! Please keep refrigerated at home. Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!

Drinks

Waiakea Water

$2.25

Originating as snowmelt and rain on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa Volcano, Waiākea is filtered through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock, producing one of the most delicious, alkaline and electrolyte-rich natural waters in the world.

Kombucha On Tap

$5.75

Our seasonal kombucha is powered by Cha Cha! 16 ounces of fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea. Served with crushed ice (the best kind of ice).

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.75

Our Nitro Cold Brew, fresh from the tap! Served in a 16 oz cup, our cold brew can come Straight Up (no plant-based milks or sweeteners) or with a few additional adjustments. Whatever you're feeling.

Grab N Go's

Chia Pudding Parfait

$5.75Out of stock

Our classic Blue Bowl Chia Pudding with hemp granola and fresh almond butter that's topped with hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, toasted coconut, cranberries and a lil' more hemp granola. What makes it blue? Blue Magik Spirulina! This grab n' go will definitely keep you going!

Blue Bites

$4.75

Our fresh, made-in-house protein bites! Ingredients - Dates. Rolled Oats, Chia Seeds, Ground Flax, Maple, Vanilla, Cashew Butter, Almonds, Coconut Flakes. Perfect for a quick snack to keep you going. Comes in pack of 5 bites.

Gift Cards

$15.00+

Nothing says “U Da Best” more than a Blue Bowl gift card! Available in values of $15 $25 $50 $100. Comes with a beautifully-designed card envelope to write the To/From and all that jazz!

Merchandise

Blue Bowl Stickers

$3.00

A laptop or water bottle is oh so lonely without one. Our stickers are all designed by our team members! Not only that, but 50% of the profits go back to the artist (our team) and 50% are donated to a nonprofit chosen by our team. Size: most of the stickers are approximately 2" in length (so relatively small)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

9625 Scholars Drive North, Ste. 0120, La Jolla, CA 92093

