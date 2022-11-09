A map showing the location of My BoulángeView gallery
My Boulánge

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

111 12th Street Ste 101

Columbus, GA 31901

Popular Items

Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chicken Panini

All Day Breakfast

Bacon

$3.50

Three slices of bacon.

Bagel

$3.50

A toasted plain bagel with your choice of butter, jelly, or cream cheese.

Cheese

$1.50

A single serving of mozzarella, parmesan, Swiss, cheddar, or feta.

Croque Monsieur

$9.00

French ham and Swiss cheese on Tuscan white bread. Covered in mornay sauce.

Gluten Free

$3.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.75

French ham and Swiss cheese on a croissant. Covered in mornay sauce.

Salmon Bagel

$7.00

A toasted plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, and capers.

Toast

$0.70

A slice of toasted Tuscan white bread.

Multi-grain Bagel

$3.50

A toasted multi-grain bagel with your choice of butter, jelly, or cream cheese.

Quiches

Weekly Quiche

$8.75

Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and marinara.

Greek Quiche

$8.75

Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Spinach, feta cheese, and mushrooms.

Lorraine Quiche

$8.75

Savory egg custard baked a flaky pie crust. Bacon and Swiss cheese.

Salmon Broccoli Quiche

$8.75

Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Smoked salmon and broccoli.

Veggie Quiche

$8.75

Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Squash, zucchini, onion, and bell pepper.

Sides

Fruit Salad

$6.75

Potato Chips

$2.25

Sea salt chips.

Side Salad

$4.00

A mixed green salad with cucumbers and tomato. Served your choice of housemade dressing on the side.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vanilla yogurt with granola, nuts, and mixed berries.

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Two slices of gluten free toast.

Avocado

$2.00

A sids of sliced avocado.

Extra Marinara

$1.00

A side of marinara.

Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.95

Croissants Case

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Our flaky croissant filled with almond cream and topped with powdered sugar and silvered almonds.

Apple Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

A cinnamon sugar puff pastry shell filled with apple compote.

Blueberry Cheesecake Muffin

$5.50

A blueberry muffin with cheesecake filling.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75

Our fluffy croissant filled with pastry cream and dark Belgian chocolate. Topped with powdered sugar and silvered almonds.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Our fluffy croissant filled with dark Belgian chocolate.

Chocolate Twist

$4.25Out of stock

Twisted puff pastry filled with dark chocolate chips and pastry cream.

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

A powdered sugar streusel covered muffin with salted caramel filling.

Creme Brulee Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Our fluffy croissant in cup form filled with a caramelized vanilla custard.

Croissant

$3.45

Our flaky layered butter croissant.

Mini Honey Butter Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Our fluffy croissant in mini form. Brushed with honey butter.

Mini Apple Turnover

$1.90

A mini cinnamon sugar covered puff pastry shell filled with apple compote.

Mini Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Our buttery croissant in mini form.

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Our mini fluffy croissant filled with dark Belgian chocolate.

Mini Twist

$2.00

Mini puff pastry twists filled with dark chocolate chips and pastry cream.

Cherry Cheese Danish

$4.65

A puff pastry filled with cream cheese and cherry compote.

Mini Almond Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon curd filled puff pastry.

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.50

Macarons Case

12 Macarons

$28.00

French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.

3 Macarons

$8.00

French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.

6 Macarons

$15.00

French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.

Bread Pudding

$4.50

An assortment of our pasties soaked with milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Baked then covered in a creamy toffee sauce.

Cannoli

$4.00

A fried pastry dough shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and mini dark chocolate chips.

Cannoli Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.75Out of stock

A fried pastry dough shell filled with sweet chocolate ricotta cream and mini dark chocolate chips.

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar crust.

Fruit Tart

$6.50Out of stock

A mixed berry tart filled with pastry cream and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Our brown cinnamon sugar filled roll covered in a browned butter vanilla bean cream cheese icing.

Macaron

$3.00

An individual French almond meringue cookie with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.

Mini Lemon Tart

$1.75

A mini tart of tangy lemon cream.

Pot de Creme

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate custard with fresh whipped cream

Specialty Cake

$60.00Out of stock

Flavor varies.

Vegan Peanut Butter Tart

$6.95

A vegan chocolate tart shell filled with creamy peanut butter and covered in dark chocolate.

Specialty Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.75

Small Macaron Gift Box (Fits 6) (Box Only)

$1.75

Large Macaron Gift Box (Fits 12) (Box Only)

$2.00

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Our house made sweet creamy New York cheesecake with a hint of lemon and a graham cracker crust.

Eclairs

$3.00Out of stock

Madeleine

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Fruit Tart

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$4.50

Pistachio Cannoli Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Lemon Bars

$1.25Out of stock

Brownies

$3.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Pecan Pumpkin Bars

$5.50

Bread

Baguette

$4.50

1/2 Priced Sourdough

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Baguette

$1.75

Large Sourdough Boule

$7.00

Our fresh baked sourdough in round loaf form.

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Coffee

Americano

Black Eye

Blended Fruit

Out of stock

Blended Iced Latte

Breve

Cafe Au Lait

Cappuccino

$3.70

Chai Latte

Coffee Refill

$0.60

Cold Brew

Cortado

$3.25

Drip Coffee

Our French coffee brewed.

Iced Coffee

Our French Tradition coffee brewed and chilled.

Espresso Double

$2.50

Espresso Single

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Latte

Macchiato

$2.00

Matcha Latte

$5.45+

Red Eye

Speciality Latte

Speciality Tea Latte

$4.50+

Steamer

Tea Bag

$2.75

Specialty Lattes

Feelin' Blue

White mocha and blueberry

Ebony & Ivory

Dark Mocha, White Mocha and fresh cinnamon

Slow Your Roll

Caramel, spiced brown sugar and fresh cinnamon

Caramel Delight

Caramel, chocolate, coconut and fresh cinnamon

French Vanilla

Vanilla and hazelnut

Provence

White mocha and lavender

Namaste

Chai and vanilla

Smores

Mocha, toasted marshmallow and fresh cinnamon

Seasonal Lattes

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin, Caramel, Whipped Cream & Cinnamon

Peach Cobbler

Peach, Spiced Brown Sugar, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

Boo'd Up

Chai, Dark Mocha, Spice Mix

Sweet As Pie

Pumpkin, White Mocha, Whipped Cream

Maple Toffee

Caramel & Maple Spice

Toasted Macaroon

Toasted Marshmallow, Amaretto & Coconut

Barista’s Choice

Red Isle Cold Brew w/ Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon

Beverages

Blood Orange Lorina

$4.25

Choc Milk

$2.60

Coca Cola

$2.45

20 fluid ounce bottle.

Coke Zero

$2.45

Cran Apple

$2.65

Cran Grape

$2.65

Dasani Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

Fanta Orange

$2.45

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Half n Half Tea

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Lemonade Lorina

$4.25

Milk

$1.60

Orange Juice

$2.65

Orangina

$3.60

Perrier

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.45

Pink Lemonade Lorina

$4.25

Powerade

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.45

Retail

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Coffee Mug

$19.95

Decaf Coffee Per Pound

$16.99

Gift Basket

$40.00Out of stock

Mexique Coffee Per Pound

$18.99

Perle Coffee Per Pound

$17.99

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tradition Coffee Per Pound

$16.99

Tradition (2.2 LB Bag)

$37.98

Perle Noire (2.2 LB Bag)

$39.98

Our imported French Cafés Richard coffee used for our espresso. Medium roast. Full-bodied. Notes of gingerbread and fruit.

Catering

Lunch Catering

Breakfast Catering

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Dijon

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Poppyseed

$1.00

Red Wine

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Lemon Oil

$1.00

White Wines

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$7.00

Red Wines

Red Blend

$8.00

Beer

Samual Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Blackberry Smoke

$6.00

Atlanta Amber

$6.00

White Zombie

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling/Blush & Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

Half Priced Mimosa

$3.00

Pizza

Bread Stix

$5.99

Cheese Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Focaccia

$5.99Out of stock

Greek Salad

$9.25

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Stromboli

$13.99

Small BYO Pizza

$8.99

Small Big tower

$15.99

Small the herbivore

$15.99

Small the guillotine

$15.99

Small Caprese

$15.99

Small The Panini

$15.99

Small The Boss

$15.99

Small The Saucy Chicken

$15.99

Large BYO Pizza

$13.99

Large Big Tower

$21.99

Large The Herbivore

$21.99

Large The Guillotine

$21.99

Large Caprese

$21.99

Large The Panini

$21.99

Large The Boss

$21.99

Large The Saucy Chicken

$21.99

Sandwich

Chicken Panini

$10.25

Chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto on grilled Tuscan white bread. Served with your choice of side salad or chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich Only

$8.00

Chicken, roasted walnuts, celery, apples, grapes, green onions, mayo and dijon mustard on a croissant.

Chicken Salad W/ Side

$9.75

Chicken, roasted walnuts, celery, apples, grapes, green onions, mayo and dijon mustard on a croissant. Comes with your choice of side salad or chips as a side.

Bread Bowl Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Our weekly soup in a bread bowl.

Cup of Soup

$4.50Out of stock

French Dip

$11.75

Roast beef, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese on a French baguette. Served with au jus dip.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Kids PBJ

$5.50

Mufaletta

$10.25

Genoa salami, mortadella, olive mix, provolone, and mozzarella on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side salad or chips as your side.

Parisien

$10.95

French ham, brie cheese, tomatoes, cornichons (small French pickles), and butter on a baguette. Comes with your choice of side salad or chips as a side.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Our hickory and pecan smoked brisket (rubbed with our French espresso, cocoa, and chili powder), provolone, caramelized onions, and blackberry Dijon sauce on toasted Tuscan white bread. Comes with a side salad or chips as a side.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey breast, brie cheese, avocado, bacon, and chipotle aioli on toasted Tuscan white bread.

Veggie Panini

$9.25

Tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto on Tuscan white bread. Comes your choice on side salad or chips as a side.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

House Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and House made Russian Dressing

Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad

$9.25

Caeser Salad

$8.25

Baby beet salad

$9.25Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Soups

Cup of Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl of Soup

$9.50Out of stock

Personal Pizza

10” Personal Pizza and Fountain drink(one topping only)

$8.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus, GA 31901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

