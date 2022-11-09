- Home
- /
- Columbus
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- My Boulánge
My Boulánge
No reviews yet
111 12th Street Ste 101
Columbus, GA 31901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
All Day Breakfast
Bacon
Three slices of bacon.
Bagel
A toasted plain bagel with your choice of butter, jelly, or cream cheese.
Cheese
A single serving of mozzarella, parmesan, Swiss, cheddar, or feta.
Croque Monsieur
French ham and Swiss cheese on Tuscan white bread. Covered in mornay sauce.
Gluten Free
Ham and Cheese Croissant
French ham and Swiss cheese on a croissant. Covered in mornay sauce.
Salmon Bagel
A toasted plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, and capers.
Toast
A slice of toasted Tuscan white bread.
Multi-grain Bagel
A toasted multi-grain bagel with your choice of butter, jelly, or cream cheese.
Quiches
Weekly Quiche
Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and marinara.
Greek Quiche
Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Spinach, feta cheese, and mushrooms.
Lorraine Quiche
Savory egg custard baked a flaky pie crust. Bacon and Swiss cheese.
Salmon Broccoli Quiche
Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Smoked salmon and broccoli.
Veggie Quiche
Savory egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust. Squash, zucchini, onion, and bell pepper.
Sides
Fruit Salad
Potato Chips
Sea salt chips.
Side Salad
A mixed green salad with cucumbers and tomato. Served your choice of housemade dressing on the side.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with granola, nuts, and mixed berries.
Gluten Free Toast
Two slices of gluten free toast.
Avocado
A sids of sliced avocado.
Extra Marinara
A side of marinara.
Chicken Salad Scoop
Croissants Case
Almond Croissant
Our flaky croissant filled with almond cream and topped with powdered sugar and silvered almonds.
Apple Turnover
A cinnamon sugar puff pastry shell filled with apple compote.
Blueberry Cheesecake Muffin
A blueberry muffin with cheesecake filling.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Our fluffy croissant filled with pastry cream and dark Belgian chocolate. Topped with powdered sugar and silvered almonds.
Chocolate Croissant
Our fluffy croissant filled with dark Belgian chocolate.
Chocolate Twist
Twisted puff pastry filled with dark chocolate chips and pastry cream.
Cinnamon Streusel Muffin
A powdered sugar streusel covered muffin with salted caramel filling.
Creme Brulee Croissant
Our fluffy croissant in cup form filled with a caramelized vanilla custard.
Croissant
Our flaky layered butter croissant.
Mini Honey Butter Croissant
Our fluffy croissant in mini form. Brushed with honey butter.
Mini Apple Turnover
A mini cinnamon sugar covered puff pastry shell filled with apple compote.
Mini Croissant
Our buttery croissant in mini form.
Mini Chocolate Croissant
Our mini fluffy croissant filled with dark Belgian chocolate.
Mini Twist
Mini puff pastry twists filled with dark chocolate chips and pastry cream.
Cherry Cheese Danish
A puff pastry filled with cream cheese and cherry compote.
Mini Almond Croissant
Lemon curd filled puff pastry.
Brownies
Banana Nut Muffin
Macarons Case
12 Macarons
French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.
3 Macarons
French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.
6 Macarons
French almond meringue cookies with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.
Bread Pudding
An assortment of our pasties soaked with milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Baked then covered in a creamy toffee sauce.
Cannoli
A fried pastry dough shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and mini dark chocolate chips.
Cannoli Cake
Chocolate Cannoli
A fried pastry dough shell filled with sweet chocolate ricotta cream and mini dark chocolate chips.
Creme Brulee
Vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar crust.
Fruit Tart
A mixed berry tart filled with pastry cream and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Cinnamon Roll
Our brown cinnamon sugar filled roll covered in a browned butter vanilla bean cream cheese icing.
Macaron
An individual French almond meringue cookie with filling sandwiched in between. Available in various flavors.
Mini Lemon Tart
A mini tart of tangy lemon cream.
Pot de Creme
Chocolate custard with fresh whipped cream
Specialty Cake
Flavor varies.
Vegan Peanut Butter Tart
A vegan chocolate tart shell filled with creamy peanut butter and covered in dark chocolate.
Specialty Cheesecake
Whole Cheesecake
Lemon Bar
Small Macaron Gift Box (Fits 6) (Box Only)
Large Macaron Gift Box (Fits 12) (Box Only)
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Slice
Our house made sweet creamy New York cheesecake with a hint of lemon and a graham cracker crust.
Eclairs
Madeleine
Mini Fruit Tart
Cupcakes
Pistachio Cannoli Cheesecake
Mini Lemon Bars
Brownies
Brown Sugar Pecan Pumpkin Bars
Bread
Coffee
Americano
Black Eye
Blended Fruit
Blended Iced Latte
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Coffee Refill
Cold Brew
Cortado
Drip Coffee
Our French coffee brewed.
Iced Coffee
Our French Tradition coffee brewed and chilled.
Espresso Double
Espresso Single
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Red Eye
Speciality Latte
Speciality Tea Latte
Steamer
Tea Bag
Specialty Lattes
Feelin' Blue
White mocha and blueberry
Ebony & Ivory
Dark Mocha, White Mocha and fresh cinnamon
Slow Your Roll
Caramel, spiced brown sugar and fresh cinnamon
Caramel Delight
Caramel, chocolate, coconut and fresh cinnamon
French Vanilla
Vanilla and hazelnut
Provence
White mocha and lavender
Namaste
Chai and vanilla
Smores
Mocha, toasted marshmallow and fresh cinnamon
Seasonal Lattes
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin, Caramel, Whipped Cream & Cinnamon
Peach Cobbler
Peach, Spiced Brown Sugar, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon
Boo'd Up
Chai, Dark Mocha, Spice Mix
Sweet As Pie
Pumpkin, White Mocha, Whipped Cream
Maple Toffee
Caramel & Maple Spice
Toasted Macaroon
Toasted Marshmallow, Amaretto & Coconut
Barista’s Choice
Red Isle Cold Brew w/ Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon
Beverages
Blood Orange Lorina
Choc Milk
Coca Cola
20 fluid ounce bottle.
Coke Zero
Cran Apple
Cran Grape
Dasani Water
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Fountain Drink
Half n Half Tea
Kids Juice Box
Lemonade Lorina
Milk
Orange Juice
Orangina
Perrier
Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade Lorina
Powerade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Ginger Ale
Retail
$10 Gift Card
$15 Gift Card
$20 Gift Card
$25 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
Coffee Mug
Decaf Coffee Per Pound
Gift Basket
Mexique Coffee Per Pound
Perle Coffee Per Pound
T-Shirt
Tradition Coffee Per Pound
Tradition (2.2 LB Bag)
Perle Noire (2.2 LB Bag)
Our imported French Cafés Richard coffee used for our espresso. Medium roast. Full-bodied. Notes of gingerbread and fruit.
Catering
Extra Dressing
Pizza
Bread Stix
Cheese Slice
Cheesy Bread
Cinnamon Sticks
Focaccia
Greek Salad
Pepperoni Slice
Stromboli
Small BYO Pizza
Small Big tower
Small the herbivore
Small the guillotine
Small Caprese
Small The Panini
Small The Boss
Small The Saucy Chicken
Large BYO Pizza
Large Big Tower
Large The Herbivore
Large The Guillotine
Large Caprese
Large The Panini
Large The Boss
Large The Saucy Chicken
Sandwich
Chicken Panini
Chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto on grilled Tuscan white bread. Served with your choice of side salad or chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich Only
Chicken, roasted walnuts, celery, apples, grapes, green onions, mayo and dijon mustard on a croissant.
Chicken Salad W/ Side
Chicken, roasted walnuts, celery, apples, grapes, green onions, mayo and dijon mustard on a croissant. Comes with your choice of side salad or chips as a side.
Bread Bowl Soup
Our weekly soup in a bread bowl.
Cup of Soup
French Dip
Roast beef, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese on a French baguette. Served with au jus dip.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese
Kids PBJ
Mufaletta
Genoa salami, mortadella, olive mix, provolone, and mozzarella on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side salad or chips as your side.
Parisien
French ham, brie cheese, tomatoes, cornichons (small French pickles), and butter on a baguette. Comes with your choice of side salad or chips as a side.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Our hickory and pecan smoked brisket (rubbed with our French espresso, cocoa, and chili powder), provolone, caramelized onions, and blackberry Dijon sauce on toasted Tuscan white bread. Comes with a side salad or chips as a side.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey breast, brie cheese, avocado, bacon, and chipotle aioli on toasted Tuscan white bread.
Veggie Panini
Tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto on Tuscan white bread. Comes your choice on side salad or chips as a side.
Corned Beef Sandwich
House Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and House made Russian Dressing
Salad
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus, GA 31901
Photos coming soon!