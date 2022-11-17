My Boys Pizza
547 Reviews
$$
96 N. Mill St
Creswell, OR 97426
Popular Items
Apps
Appetizer Platter
Chicken Strips - 4
Fries - Basket
Onion Rings - Basket
Mozzarella Sticks
Wings
Chicken Strips - 2 (Kid)
Jo Jo - Basket
Sweet Potato Fries - Basket
Jalapeno Poppers
Boneless Wings
Side Chicken Strip
Bread Sticks - 6
Bread Sticks - 3
Kid's Mini Corndogs
Pizza
Large Piled High
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, beef, olive, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes
Large Fireman
BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes
Large Tuscan Chicken
Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts
Large Colt Special
Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce
Large Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple
Large Taco Pizza
Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa
Large Bulldog
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple
Large Tiger
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon
Large Combination
Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions
Large South Fork
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers
Large Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts
Large Apex
Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon
Large Gavin
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef
Large Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Large Logan
Pepperoni, green peppers
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken
Large BYO
Large Cheese
Medium Piled High
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, beef, olive, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes
Medium Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple
Medium Colt Special
Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce
Medium Tuscan Chicken
Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts
Medium Fireman
BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes
Medium Taco Pizza
Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa
Medium Bulldog
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple
Medium Tiger
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon
Medium Combination
Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions
Medium South Fork
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken
Medium Gavin
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef
Medium Apex
Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos
Medium Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon
Medium Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Medium Logan
Pepperoni, green peppers
Medium Cheese
Medium BYO
Small Fireman
BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes
Small Tuscan Chicken
Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts
Small Colt Special
Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce
Small Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple
Small Taco Pizza
Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa
Small Bulldog
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple
Small Tiger
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon
Small Combination
Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions
Small South Fork
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers
Small Gavin
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef
Small Apex
Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos
Small Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken
Small Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Small Logan
Pepperoni, green peppers
Small Cheese
Small BYO
Baby Boy Cheese
Calzone 1-3 Topping
2 Top Baby (Kids Meal)
Baby Boy 1 to 4 Top
Sides/Sauces
Side Extra Cheese
Side Pepperoni
Side Spicy Pepperoni
Side Sausage
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Bacon
Side Salami
Side Beef
Side Linguica
Side Mushroom
Side Pepperoncini
Side Black Olives
Side Onions
Side Green Peppers
Side Pineapple
Side Jalapenos
Anchovies
Shrimp
Smoked Oysters
Sundried Tomatoes
Artichoke Hearts
Sliced Tomatoes
Ranch
1000
Blu Cheese
Honey Mustard
BBQ Sauce
Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Marinara
Alfredo
Taco Sauce Pits (3)
24oz MyBoys Ranch
N/A Bev
Kid Bottom Less ( In House)
Adult Bottom Less ( In House )
2-Liter Sierra Mist
2-Liter Diet Pepsi
2-Liter Dr Pepper
2-Liter Pepsi
2-Liter Root Beer
2-Liter Orange
2-Liter Mt Dew
Milk
Apple Juice
Grape Juice
Pepsi (SM)
Diet Pepsi (SM)
Root Beer (SM)
Sierra Mist (SM)
Dr. Pepper (SM)
Mt. Dew (SM)
Crush (SM)
Lemonade (SM)
Yum-Berry (SM)
Tropicana (SM)
Sobe (SM)
Water (SM)
Pepsi (MD)
Diet Pepsi (MD)
Root Beer (MD)
Dr. Pepper (MD)
Mt. Dew (MD)
Sierra Mist (MD)
Crush (MD)
Lemonade (MD)
Yum-Berry (MD)
Tropicana (MD)
Sobe (MD)
Water (MD)
Pepsi (LRG)
Diet Pepsi (LRG)
Root Beer (LRG)
Dr. Pepper (LRG)
Mt. Dew (LRG)
Crush (LRG)
Sierra Mist (LRG)
Lemonade (LRG)
Yum-Berry (LRG)
Tropicana (LRG)
Sobe (LRG)
Water (LRG)
Bone on Combo Meals
#1: 2 pc. Dark ( sm Slaw , biscuit)
Leg & Thigh with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink
#2: 2 pc. White ( sm slaw , biscuit)
Breast & Wing with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink
#3: 3 pc. Mixed ( sm slaw, biscuit)
Breast, Wing, Thigh with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink
#4: 4 pc. Mixed ( sm slaw , biscuit)
Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink
Tender Combo Meals
Sandwich Combos ( Fries & Drink)
Chicken Only Buckets
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
96 N. Mill St, Creswell, OR 97426