Pizza

My Boys Pizza

547 Reviews

$$

96 N. Mill St

Creswell, OR 97426

Order Again

Popular Items

Large BYO
Jo Jo - Basket
Chicken Strips - 4

Apps

Appetizer Platter

$13.35

Chicken Strips - 4

$9.20

Fries - Basket

$3.60

Onion Rings - Basket

$7.70

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.70

Wings

$8.75

Chicken Strips - 2 (Kid)

$6.20

Jo Jo - Basket

$5.10

Sweet Potato Fries - Basket

$6.45

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.15

Boneless Wings

$8.20

Side Chicken Strip

$2.10

Bread Sticks - 6

$5.10

Bread Sticks - 3

$3.05

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$6.20Out of stock

Pizza

Large Piled High

Large Piled High

$40.75

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, beef, olive, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes

Large Fireman

Large Fireman

$38.05

BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes

Large Tuscan Chicken

Large Tuscan Chicken

$38.05

Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts

Large Colt Special

$38.60

Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce

Large Sweet Chili Chicken

$38.05

Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple

Large Taco Pizza

Large Taco Pizza

$38.05

Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa

Large Bulldog

Large Bulldog

$38.05

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple

Large Tiger

Large Tiger

$38.60

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon

Large Combination

Large Combination

$38.05

Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions

Large South Fork

Large South Fork

$38.05

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$36.60

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts

Large Apex

Large Apex

$34.30

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$35.15

Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon

Large Gavin

Large Gavin

$35.30

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$33.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Large Logan

Large Logan

$33.95

Pepperoni, green peppers

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$32.50

BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken

Large BYO

$29.90

Large Cheese

$29.90
Medium Piled High

Medium Piled High

$31.15

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, beef, olive, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes

Medium Sweet Chili Chicken

$27.70

Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple

Medium Colt Special

$29.75

Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce

Medium Tuscan Chicken

Medium Tuscan Chicken

$27.70

Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts

Medium Fireman

Medium Fireman

$27.70

BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes

Medium Taco Pizza

Medium Taco Pizza

$27.70

Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa

Medium Bulldog

Medium Bulldog

$27.70

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple

Medium Tiger

Medium Tiger

$28.65

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon

Medium Combination

Medium Combination

$27.70

Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions

Medium South Fork

Medium South Fork

$27.70

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers

Medium BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken

$25.65

BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken

Medium Gavin

Medium Gavin

$25.70

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef

Medium Apex

Medium Apex

$24.30

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos

Medium Veggie

Medium Veggie

$26.70

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.70

Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon

Medium Hawaiian

Medium Hawaiian

$24.60

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Medium Logan

Medium Logan

$24.60

Pepperoni, green peppers

Medium Cheese

$20.70

Medium BYO

$20.70
Small Fireman

Small Fireman

$18.00

BBQ sauce or Pizza sauce, barbecue chicken, red onions, pineapple, tomatoes

Small Tuscan Chicken

Small Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, choice of Pesto or Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts

Small Colt Special

$18.00

Salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pineapple, BBQ sauce

Small Sweet Chili Chicken

$18.00

Sweet Chili sauce, crispy chicken, green pepper, onions, pineapple

Small Taco Pizza

Small Taco Pizza

$18.00

Refried beans, taco meat, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, taco chips and salsa

Small Bulldog

Small Bulldog

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, pineapple

Small Tiger

Small Tiger

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon

Small Combination

Small Combination

$18.00

Salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, onions

Small South Fork

Small South Fork

$18.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers

Small Gavin

Small Gavin

$16.60

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef

Small Apex

Small Apex

$16.20

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$17.20

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, choice of tomato or artichoke hearts

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.35

Garlic Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.90

BBQ sauce, barbeque chicken

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.75

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Small Logan

Small Logan

$15.75

Pepperoni, green peppers

Small Cheese

$13.70

Small BYO

$13.70

Baby Boy Cheese

$4.50

Calzone 1-3 Topping

$13.35

2 Top Baby (Kids Meal)

$5.99

Baby Boy 1 to 4 Top

$4.50

Sides/Sauces

Side Extra Cheese

$1.40+

Side Pepperoni

$1.40+

Side Spicy Pepperoni

$1.40+

Side Sausage

$1.40+

Side Canadian Bacon

$1.40+

Side Grilled Chicken

$1.40+

Side Bacon

$1.40+

Side Salami

$1.40+

Side Beef

$1.40+

Side Linguica

$1.40+

Side Mushroom

$1.40+

Side Pepperoncini

$1.40+

Side Black Olives

$1.40+

Side Onions

$1.40+

Side Green Peppers

$1.40+

Side Pineapple

$1.40+

Side Jalapenos

$1.40+

Anchovies

$2.60+

Shrimp

$2.60+Out of stock

Smoked Oysters

$2.60+

Sundried Tomatoes

$2.60+

Artichoke Hearts

$2.60+Out of stock

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.60+

Ranch

$0.65

1000

$0.65

Blu Cheese

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Hot Sauce

$0.65

Ketchup

$0.65

Marinara

$0.75

Alfredo

$1.00

Taco Sauce Pits (3)

$0.25

24oz MyBoys Ranch

24oz MyBoys Ranch Bottle

$6.15Out of stock

N/A Bev

Kid Bottom Less ( In House)

$2.25

Adult Bottom Less ( In House )

$2.95

2-Liter Sierra Mist

$3.95

2-Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.95

2-Liter Dr Pepper

$3.95

2-Liter Pepsi

$3.95

2-Liter Root Beer

$3.95

2-Liter Orange

$3.95

2-Liter Mt Dew

$3.95

Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi (SM)

$1.89

Diet Pepsi (SM)

$1.89

Root Beer (SM)

$1.89

Sierra Mist (SM)

$1.89

Dr. Pepper (SM)

$1.89

Mt. Dew (SM)

$1.89

Crush (SM)

$1.89

Lemonade (SM)

$1.89

Yum-Berry (SM)

$1.89

Tropicana (SM)

$1.89

Sobe (SM)

$1.89

Water (SM)

Pepsi (MD)

$2.18

Diet Pepsi (MD)

$2.18

Root Beer (MD)

$2.18

Dr. Pepper (MD)

$2.18

Mt. Dew (MD)

$2.18

Sierra Mist (MD)

$2.18

Crush (MD)

$2.18

Lemonade (MD)

$2.18

Yum-Berry (MD)

$2.18

Tropicana (MD)

$2.18

Sobe (MD)

$2.18

Water (MD)

Pepsi (LRG)

$2.69

Diet Pepsi (LRG)

$2.69

Root Beer (LRG)

$2.69

Dr. Pepper (LRG)

$2.69

Mt. Dew (LRG)

$2.69

Crush (LRG)

$2.69

Sierra Mist (LRG)

$2.69

Lemonade (LRG)

$2.69

Yum-Berry (LRG)

$2.69

Tropicana (LRG)

$2.69

Sobe (LRG)

$2.69

Water (LRG)

Bone on Combo Meals

#1: 2 pc. Dark ( sm Slaw , biscuit)

$7.99

Leg & Thigh with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink

#2: 2 pc. White ( sm slaw , biscuit)

$8.99

Breast & Wing with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink

#3: 3 pc. Mixed ( sm slaw, biscuit)

$9.99

Breast, Wing, Thigh with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink

#4: 4 pc. Mixed ( sm slaw , biscuit)

$10.99

Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg with Sm. Slaw, Biscuit & Med. Drink

Tender Combo Meals

#5: 3 pc. Tender meal ( 1 Sauce )

$8.99

3 pc. Tender with Fries & Med. Drink

#6: 4 pc. Tender Meal ( 2 Sauces )

$10.49

4 pc. Tender with Fries & Med. Drink

#7: 5 pc. Tender Meal ( 2 Sauces)

$11.99

5 pc. Tender with Fries & Med. Drink

Chicken Tenders ( Hand Breaded)

$1.99

Sandwich Combos ( Fries & Drink)

#8: Chicken Sandwich & Fries( mayo & pickle)

$9.99Out of stock

#9: Supreme Slaw Chicken Sandwich & Fries ( slaw & honey mustard)

$10.49Out of stock

Chicken Only Buckets

8 Pc. Chicken Only

$18.99

12 Pc. Tenders Only

$16.99

12 Pc. Chicken Only

$26.99

16 Pc. Tenders Only

$22.99

16 Pc. Chicken Only

$32.99

20 Pc. Tenders Only

$28.99

Thursday

Large 1 Topping w/2ltr. Soda

$24.99

The Goods

Ranch

Parmesan pkts

Crushed Pepper pkts

All 3 ( Ranch, parm, pepper)

Taco Sauce pkts

All 4 ( Ranch, parm, pepper, taco)

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

96 N. Mill St, Creswell, OR 97426

Directions

Gallery
My Boys Pizza image
My Boys Pizza image
My Boys Pizza image
My Boys Pizza image

