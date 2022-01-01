Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

My Buddy's

70 Reviews

$$

4416 North Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

The Heavenly Seven Salad
Stampede Steak Taco
Tumbleweed BBQ Burger

Appetizers

Cheese Curds of Love

$9.99

It doesn't get any better than these nuggets of joy! Wisconsin Cheese Curds served up golden & gooey! Served with Spicy Mayo Dunking Sauce!

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.99

An old reliable classic! Cheese Quesadillas upgrade for an added delight!

Chef Jose Chips & Salsa

Chef Jose Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Chef Jose has been making this treat for years! Don't Miss Out on this Spicy Treat!

Divine and Devilish BLT Eggs

Divine and Devilish BLT Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

We may go a little heavy on the bacon.... But why not? It is Bacon!

Farmer's Market Hummus

Farmer's Market Hummus

$13.99

Our Homemade Roasted Garlic Hummus, flash fried pita & fresh vegetables from our local markets!

Hearty Haystack

Hearty Haystack

$9.99

Our thinly cut onion strings, Light on the fry but Heavy on the Fantastic! Served up in a neat little stack!

Muchacho Totchos

Muchacho Totchos

$10.99

A Golden Tower of Tater Tots, Covered with all the glorious toppings of nachos! Melted Cheese, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos! Choose an Upgrade to make it awesome!

What a Crock of Guac!

What a Crock of Guac!

$12.99

Hand-shucked avocados, homemade pico de gallo, & a whisper of jalapeño! Made to order & blended together with My Buddy's Love! Plus a heaping helping of our Tri-Color Tortilla Chips!

Wingman

Wingman

$13.99

Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

A 10" Disc of Gooey Goodness Made to Order! A Classic made even better!

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Our Juicy Seasoned Chicken Breast Atop Romaine Lettuce mixed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Drizzled with Caesar Dressing!

The Avocado King Caprese Salad

$15.99

Truly the masterpiece of this garden group! Baby Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Avocado, Olive Oil & hints of Basil. Stuffed in FOUR AVOCADO BOATS then drizzled with Balsamic Dressing! Perfect to share with Buddy's!

My Buddy's Simple Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers & your choice of Dressing! Simple. Salad. Safe.

The Heavenly Seven Salad

$13.99

Avocados, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomatoes and topped with Our Secret Southern Fried Chicken! Get ready for pure bliss in a bowl! Dressing Recommendation, Green Onion Ranch! Substitute Steak or Shrimp if that's what you're hankering for!

Sandwiches

Big Buddy B.L.A.T

$14.99

We take this sandwich seriously! Texas Toast, Avocado, Seasoned Tomato, Cajun Mayo, Romaine and a SIX PIECE BACON BRAID!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Delicious HUGE Chicken Breast immersed in our Cajun Marinade for a day! Grilled and served on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion! Soooo Good!!

Ol' Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Ol' Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$10.99

Our take on a Childhood Classic! Served simmered in our BBQ Whiskey Sauce! Extra Sloppy just the way you like 'em!

Secret Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Secret Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Monster Chicken Breast Breaded in our secret Herbs and Spices! Served up on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Simply Mouth-Watering!

The Reel Deal

$14.99

The big one that didn't get away! Golden Flaky Fried Fish piled high on a lightly toasted butter brioche bun with a schmear of our homemade balsamic tartar sauce!

Tacos

Island Shrimp Taco

Island Shrimp Taco

$5.99Out of stock

Our in-house jerk seasoned Buddy Shrimp topped with avocado, brown sugar cider coleslaw and a touch of fresh squeezed lime juice!

Off The Hook

$5.99Out of stock

House Seasoned lightly fried fish, brown sugar cider coleslaw, hint of lime and a splash of fresh tartar sauce!

Shhh Don't Tell Taco

$4.99

A Generous Schmear of our Homemade Garlic Hummus, Southwestern Corn Relish, a handful of Golden Yummy Tater Tots, Carmelized Onions, Remoulade and Scallions!

Southern Chicken Taco

Southern Chicken Taco

$4.99

A HOUSE FAVORITE! Southern Fried Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Romaine Lettuce MAC & CHEESE then laced with Hot Sauce!

Stampede Steak Taco

Stampede Steak Taco

$5.99

Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!

Surf N' Turf Taco

$5.99

Seasoned Steak sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce then topped with char-grilled shrimp, mozzarella, seasoned onion strings, scallions & balsamic complete this masterpiece!

Trash Talkin' Taco

Trash Talkin' Taco

$4.99

Just like My Buddy made growing up! Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream then topped with Pico De Gallo!

Burgers

The Buddy Burger

The Buddy Burger

$14.99

Two lifelong Buddies Unite! Blended Angus Beef & Applewood Smoked Bacon inside a HUGE PATTY! Topped with Carmelized Onions, Avocado, White Cheddar, Seasoned Tomato and our SECRET Buddy Burger Sauce! Come at this one HUNGRY!

Buddy Homestyle Burger

Buddy Homestyle Burger

$11.99

For the burger lover in all of us! 8 oz. patty of greatness! Buddy up with a Bacon Braid if you're feeling saucy!

The Beyond Buddy Burger

The Beyond Buddy Burger

$14.99

The delicious meatless alternative, THE BEYOND BURGER! All the Flavor None of the Meat! Enjoy!

Tumbleweed BBQ Burger

Tumbleweed BBQ Burger

$13.99

Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.

Dessert

Snicker-doodle Pie

$7.99Out of stock

All the goodness of a Snickers bar packed into a pie! Fresh Roasted Peanuts, Caramel and Chocolate! Can't go wrong with this one!

Carrot Cake

$7.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4416 North Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
My Buddy's image
My Buddy's image
My Buddy's image

Map
