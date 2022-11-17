Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

My Burger- Mac Groveland 1580 Grand Ave

No reviews yet

1580 Grand Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Burgers

California Burger

California Burger

$9.25

Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double California

Double California

$11.75

Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$9.25

Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Original

Double Original

$11.75

Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

BOM!

BOM!

$11.95

The November BOM: The Jalap-Slap! A quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with jalapeno poppers, jalapeno cheese, jalapeno mayo and pepper bacon.

Double BOM!

Double BOM!

$13.95

The November BOM: The Jalap-Slap! A quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with jalapeno poppers, jalapeno cheese, jalapeno mayo and pepper bacon.

Classic Bacon Cheese

Classic Bacon Cheese

$11.25

Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Classic Bacon Cheese

Double Classic Bacon Cheese

$13.75

Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Black and Bleu Burger

Black and Bleu Burger

$11.45

Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!

Double Black and Bleu Burger

Double Black and Bleu Burger

$13.95

Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!

Jalapeno King Burger

Jalapeno King Burger

$11.45

Two slices of peppered bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Jalapeno mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Jalapeno King Burger

Double Jalapeno King Burger

$13.95

Two slices of peppered bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Jalapeno mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Teriyaki Mushroom Burger

Teriyaki Mushroom Burger

$11.25

House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!

Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger

Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger

$13.75

House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Crispy Chicken

Double Crispy Chicken

$11.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Veggie Burger

Double Veggie Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Fish Burger

Fish Burger

$9.25

Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Fish Burger

$11.75

Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Impossible burger

Impossible burger

$13.95

The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!

Double Impossible burger

Double Impossible burger

$16.95

The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$6.75

On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Three slices of melted cheese served on Texas Toast. Served with fries.

Sides

Small Box of Fries

Small Box of Fries

$2.75

Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.

Large Box of Fries

Large Box of Fries

$4.75

Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.

Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries

Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.

Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries

Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.95

Side order of our house made coleslaw.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$1.50

Romaine blend with croutons and parmesan cheese. With a caesar dressing.

Salads

avocado B.L.T.

avocado B.L.T.

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with smoked bacon diced, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese in a balsamic dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.

Extra Sauces On the Side

Extra sauces on the side?
Extra Side of Garlic Aioli

Extra Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Our house made Garlic Aioli. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger.

Extra Side of Spicy Mayo

Extra Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Our house made Spicy Mayo. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger. **Due to a supply shortage- we are transitioning from Sriracha into Tabasco. Please check with your local store to see which they are providing!**

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.50

Sometimes all your burger needs is a little Ranch. Sometimes, your fries can do with a dip.

Extra Side of BBQ sauce

$0.75

An additional side of our tangy house BBQ sauce. Perfect for dipping your fries!

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Pop

Fountain Pop

$2.75

Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz

Boylan's Crème Soda

Boylan's Crème Soda

$2.75

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic crème soda.

Big Watt Cold Press

Big Watt Cold Press

$4.00

It’s made with simple ingredients, just coffee and water, with no additives, preservatives, or anything artificial.

Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Milk

Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Milk

$1.75
Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Tropicana 100% Apple Juice

Tropicana 100% Apple Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Malts/Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and strawberry. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, caramel and a dash of salt. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Cookies 'n Cream

Cookies 'n Cream

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Big Watt Shake

Big Watt Shake

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and Big Watt Cold-Press Coffee. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

Directions

