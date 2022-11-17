- Home
My Burger- Mac Groveland 1580 Grand Ave
1580 Grand Ave
Saint Paul, MN 55105
Popular Items
Burgers
California Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Original Burger
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM!
The November BOM: The Jalap-Slap! A quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with jalapeno poppers, jalapeno cheese, jalapeno mayo and pepper bacon.
Double BOM!
The November BOM: The Jalap-Slap! A quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with jalapeno poppers, jalapeno cheese, jalapeno mayo and pepper bacon.
Classic Bacon Cheese
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Black and Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
Double Black and Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
Jalapeno King Burger
Two slices of peppered bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Jalapeno mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Jalapeno King Burger
Two slices of peppered bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Jalapeno mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Crispy Chicken Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fish Burger
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Fish Burger
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Impossible burger
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Double Impossible burger
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Kid's Burger
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Three slices of melted cheese served on Texas Toast. Served with fries.
Sides
Small Box of Fries
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Fries
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Coleslaw
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Side Caesar
Romaine blend with croutons and parmesan cheese. With a caesar dressing.
Salads
Extra Sauces On the Side
Extra Side of Garlic Aioli
Our house made Garlic Aioli. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger.
Extra Side of Spicy Mayo
Our house made Spicy Mayo. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger. **Due to a supply shortage- we are transitioning from Sriracha into Tabasco. Please check with your local store to see which they are providing!**
Extra Side of Ranch
Sometimes all your burger needs is a little Ranch. Sometimes, your fries can do with a dip.
Extra Side of BBQ sauce
An additional side of our tangy house BBQ sauce. Perfect for dipping your fries!
Non-Alcoholic
Fountain Pop
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Bottled Water
16.9 oz
Boylan's Crème Soda
Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic crème soda.
Big Watt Cold Press
It’s made with simple ingredients, just coffee and water, with no additives, preservatives, or anything artificial.
Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Milk
Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk
Tropicana 100% Apple Juice
Malts/Shakes
Vanilla
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Chocolate
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Strawberry
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and strawberry. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Salted Caramel
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, caramel and a dash of salt. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Cookies 'n Cream
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Big Watt Shake
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and Big Watt Cold-Press Coffee. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105