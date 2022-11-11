Burgers
Food Trucks
My Burger Richfield 6555 Lyndale Ave S
1,523 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5-8 Club - Minneapolis - 5800 Cedar Avenue South
No Reviews
5800 Cedar Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richfield
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant