Seafood
Latin American

My Ceviche South Miami

1,399 Reviews

$

5900 SW 73rd St

South Miami, FL 33143

Food Items

Taco Fiesta Kit

Taco Fiesta Kit

$34.99

Enjoy a delicious selection of 10 tacos filled with a protein of your choice, queso fresco, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and radish. Choose between a flour or corn tortilla. Accompanied by fresh homemade guacamole, crunchy lime-spiced corn chips, and our top-rated selection of salsitas!

Crunchy Ceviche Medium

Crunchy Ceviche Medium

$15.99Out of stock

Filled with flavor, our ceviche crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.

Crunchy Ceviche Large

Crunchy Ceviche Large

$18.99Out of stock

Filled with flavor, our ceviche crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.

Crunchy Ceviche Bowl

Crunchy Ceviche Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Filled with flavor, our ceviche bowl crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with a based of your choice, mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.

Ceviche Medium

Ceviche Medium

$13.99

Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Ceviche Large

Ceviche Large

$16.99

Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Ceviche Bowl

Ceviche Bowl

$11.99

Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.99

Seaweed, edamame, carrots, scallions, roasted sesame and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Burrito

Burrito

$10.99

Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

One Taco

One Taco

$3.59

Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.

Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$9.99

Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Creamy Avocado Toast

Creamy Avocado Toast

$7.99

Entice your taste buds with our new avocado toast, served with fresh multigrain bread, garnish shaved radishes, cilantro and olive oil to raise all the flavors

Mexican Avocado Toast

Mexican Avocado Toast

$8.99

Hop on a mexican journey and experience an exquisite, crunchy and creamy Mexican avocado toast, served with crema mexicana, tajín, diced jalapeño and topped with crumbled Mexican cheese and cilantro.

Peruvian Avocado Toast

Peruvian Avocado Toast

$8.99

Packed with plenty of flavor, our Peruvian toast is covered with creamy avocado, ají Amarillo, leche de tigre and garnish with fresh red onion and cilantro.

Hawaiian Poke Tuna Toast

Hawaiian Poke Tuna Toast

$11.99

All the savory experience of a hawaiian poke bowl in a bite, try the amazing combination of savory and sweet with our Hawaiian poke toast, with fresh diced tuna, seaweed salad, crunchy onions and topped with Togarashi aioli. A delicious treat filled with flavor and texture.

Avocado Tomato Salad

Avocado Tomato Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuces with red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radishes & cilantro.

Spicy Mango Salad

Spicy Mango Salad

$10.99

Greens, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, radishes, and toasted coconut.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.99

Greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, queso fresco, radishes, and corn.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Steak Burrito Bowl

Steak Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

Steak One Taco

Steak One Taco

$3.79

Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.

Steak Three Tacos

Steak Three Tacos

$10.99

Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.

One Taco National Day

$2.00

Three Tacos National Day

$6.00
Roasted Jalapeño Mayo ⭐ 🌶️

Roasted Jalapeño Mayo ⭐ 🌶️

$0.49
Tomatillo

Tomatillo

$0.49
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$0.49
Habanero 🌶️🌶️

Habanero 🌶️🌶️

$0.49
Salsa Roja 🌶️

Salsa Roja 🌶️

$0.49
Tostones

Tostones

$4.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99
Guacamole and Corn Chips

Guacamole and Corn Chips

$4.99
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$4.99
Organic Quinoa

Organic Quinoa

$4.99
Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$4.99
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$4.99
Lime Spiced Chips

Lime Spiced Chips

$3.49
Lime Spiced Popcorn

Lime Spiced Popcorn

$1.99

Blackened Fish

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Seared Ahi Tuna 🆕

$6.99

Charred Octopus

$7.99

Adobo Chicken

$4.99

Cauliflower Rice 🆕

$3.99
Avocado

Avocado

$3.49
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.99
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.99
Perrier

Perrier

$2.99
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Corona

Corona

$4.99
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.99

Corona Light

$4.95

La Rubia

$5.95

Key West

$5.95

Modelo Negra

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Brooklyn Lager

$5.95

Yuengling

$5.95
Manifesto Chocolate Cookie

Manifesto Chocolate Cookie

$2.99
Crave Clean Cookie

Crave Clean Cookie

$2.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

