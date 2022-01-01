  • Home
My Cookie Dealer pop up2 1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet

No reviews yet

1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet

Deer Park, NY 11729

Popular Items

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
CTC Milkshake
GARLIC PARMESAN Chicken Sandwich

Food

Jamaican Beef Patties

Jamaican Beef Patties

$3.50
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.50
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Poppers

Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Poppers

$7.00
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.50
Fried Raviolis

Fried Raviolis

$6.50

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with housemade coleslaw, pickles, & ancho chipotle sauce. Served with french fries

Loaded Couch Potato Chicken Sandwich

Loaded Couch Potato Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca. Served with french fries

Thats Amore Chicken Sandwich

Thats Amore Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, parmesan. Served with french fries

Made For Zeus Chicken Sandwich

Made For Zeus Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with feta, roasted cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano, tzatziki. Served with french fries

Touchdown Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Touchdown Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with sauce, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing. served with french fries

General TSO's Chicken Sandwich

General TSO's Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with toasted black and white sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame garlic sauce. Served with french fries

GARLIC PARMESAN Chicken Sandwich

GARLIC PARMESAN Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun dusted with oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese, olive oil drizzle, garlic parmesan sauce

Saucy Hot Sweet Chicken Sandwich

Saucy Hot Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with cinnamon chipotle dry rub and hot honey. Served with french fries

FRIES

PLAIN FRIES

PLAIN FRIES

$7.00
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$9.75

beer cheese sauce with melted cheddar/jack blend on top

LOADED COUCH POTATO FRIES

LOADED COUCH POTATO FRIES

$10.25

cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca

THAT'S AMORE PIZZA FRIES

THAT'S AMORE PIZZA FRIES

$10.25

melted mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, parmesan

MADE FOR ZEUS GREEK FRIES

MADE FOR ZEUS GREEK FRIES

$10.25

feta, roasted cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano, tzatziki

TOUCHDOWN BUFFALO FRIES

TOUCHDOWN BUFFALO FRIES

$9.75

buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing

GENERAL TSO'S

GENERAL TSO'S

$8.25

toasted black and white sesame seeds, scallions, sesame garlic sauce

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$9.25

dusted with oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese, olive oil drizzle, garlic parmesan sauce

SAUCY HOT SWEET FRIES

SAUCY HOT SWEET FRIES

$8.75

dusted with cinnamon chipotle dry rub and hot honey

Sodas

Johnnie Ryan's Products- 32oz drinks ONE SIZE ONLY

Cream Soda

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Orange Soda

$4.50

Cherry Soda

$4.50

Diet Soda

$4.50

Lemon Up

$4.50

Royal Mystic Iced Tea

$4.50

Seltzer

$4.50

Cup

$1.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Made with freshly brewed Brooklyn Roasters Coffee. Side bar for finishing your drink with choices of milks & sugars

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Made with freshly brewed Brooklyn Roasters Coffee. Side bar for finishing your drink with choices of milks & sugars

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

lemonade

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with strawberry flavoring. Strawberry gummy to each cup!

Peachy Pig

Peachy Pig

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with peach flavoring. Pig gummy added to each cup!

Raspberry

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with raspberry flavoring. raspberry gummy added to each cup!

No pits about it

No pits about it

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with Watermelon flavoring. Watermelon gummy added to each cup!

Cherry Bing

Cherry Bing

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with cherry flavoring. Cherry gummy added to each cup!

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

$4.50+

Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with blue Curacao flavoring topped with blood orange for the ultimate experience. Shark gummy to each cup!

Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00+

Packaged Cookies

FUNFETTI COOKIE

FUNFETTI COOKIE

$4.25

rainbow sprinkled batter

OG

OG

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate chips & chocolate chunks

Melt In Your Mouth

Melt In Your Mouth

$5.25

M&Ms & chocolate chips

PUMPKIN SPICE CRUMB CAKE

PUMPKIN SPICE CRUMB CAKE

$5.25

Pumpkin spice crumb cake with white chips & cinnamon chips, topped with crumb topping

PB Brownie Batter

PB Brownie Batter

$5.25Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, peanut butter chips, fudge brownie & chocolate chips

Caramel Cannoli Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cannoli shell batter with chocolate chips, filled with caramel swirled with cream cheese frosting, topped with crushed cannoli shells, dusted with powdered sugar

Hazelnutty Chocolate Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Toasted & chopped hazelnut batter with milk chocolate chips & chocolate cake, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts

Sundae

$6.25

Chocolate chips, pastel sprinkles, & chocolate cake batter, filled with a ganache & caramel swirl, topped with pastel sprinkles

Not Your Average Apple Cinnamon Donut

$5.25

Cinnamon Apple donut batter, rolled in cinnamon sugar

Whoop Whoop

$6.25

Cocoa batter with chocolate cake, filled with vanilla creme

Red Velvet Hazelnutty

$6.25Out of stock

Red velvet batter with toasted hazelnuts & chocolate chips, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts

iX Brownie

$5.50

Twix candy bars, chopped Twix, Chocolate chunks, chocolate chips & fudge brownie

Milk & Cookies With A Twist

$6.25

Oreo batter with Hersheys Cookies & Creme candy bars, white chips & chocolate chips, filled with Oreo creme

Ohhh-Cookie Dough Brownie

Ohhh-Cookie Dough Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

Oreos, chocolate covered cookie dough, fudge brownie & chocolate chips

Banana Creme Pie

$6.25

Banana-flavored batter with vanilla wafers, filled with banana French kreme, topped with vanilla wafer crumbs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

$6.25

Vanilla cake batter with white chips & pastel sprinkles, filled with caramel, topped with pastel quins

Oh-O Phone Home

$5.25Out of stock

Oreos, Chocolate chips, peanut butter chips & Reeses pieces

Vegan Friendly Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Vegan friendly dark chocolate chip batter

protein

strawberry toaster protein

$4.25Out of stock

milk & cookies protein

$4.25Out of stock

Floats

JOHNNIE RYAN'S ORANGE FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S ORANGE FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Orange Cane Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S ROOT BEER FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Root Beer, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY SODA FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY SODA FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cherry Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S LEMON UP FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S LEMON UP FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Lemon Up, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CREAM SODA FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CREAM SODA FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cream Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S COLA FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S COLA FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cola, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S DIET COKE FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S DIET COKE FLOAT

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Diet Coke, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY COLA FLOAT

JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY COLA FLOAT

$6.00

chocolate ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cherry and Cola Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Milkshakes

Death By Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, 1/4 lb Death by Chocolate cookie, mini chips, whipped cream, chocolate topping

STRAWBERRY TOASTER PASTRY MILKSHAKE

STRAWBERRY TOASTER PASTRY MILKSHAKE

$10.00

strawberry flavoring, 1/4 lb Strawberry toaster pastry Cookie, topped with whipped cream, strawberry syrup, strawberry toaster pastry Cookie Crumble and a mini pop tart

CTC Milkshake

CTC Milkshake

$9.00

1/4 lb CTC Cereal Cookie, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal, blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed cinnamon toast crunch cereal.

PB Brownie Brownie Milkshake

PB Brownie Brownie Milkshake

$9.50

Peanut Butter Sauce, 1/4 lb PB Oh-O Brownie Cookie, Reeses' Peanut butter cups blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, an Oreo, a brownie and peanut butter sauce.

Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake

Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake

$9.50

1/4 lb Make A Wish Cookie, birthday cake pieces, pastel sprinkles blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a mini cake bite on top.

Thick Mint Milkshake

Thick Mint Milkshake

$9.00

Mint flavored syrup, 1/4 lb mint chocolate delight cookie, crushed Andes mint candies blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & Andes mint candies.

Coconut Scouts Honor Milkshake

Coconut Scouts Honor Milkshake

$9.50

1/4 lb Coconut Scouts honor Cookie blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut & chocolate coconut caramel cookie.

Cookies & creme IX Milkshake

Cookies & creme IX Milkshake

$9.50

1/4 lb IX OH-O Cookie, crushed oreos & crushed twix blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle, a Twix bar & an oreo.

S'MORES MILKSHAKE

S'MORES MILKSHAKE

$10.00

chocolate ice cream, 1/4 lb S'mores Cookie, toasted marshmellow, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, chocolate syrup, marshmellow and Hershey

FIREWORK MILKSHAKE

FIREWORK MILKSHAKE

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, 1/4 lb cookie, whipped cream, topped with festive holiday sprinkles and topped with a rainbow cookie

Cotton candy milkshake

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, mixed with cotton candy cookie, cotton candy crumbs on top

CLASSIC VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$7.00

vanilla topped with whipped cream and a cherry

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$7.00

chocolate topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Cones

CHOCOLATE BEAR CONE

CHOCOLATE BEAR CONE

$8.00

dark chocolate cone, chocolate ice cream, chocolate dip & oreo ears

BUTTERY KOALA CONE

BUTTERY KOALA CONE

$8.00

salted caramel cone, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch dip, Nutter Butter ears, chocolate almond nose

LITTLE PIGGY CONE

LITTLE PIGGY CONE

$8.00

pink vanilla cone, vanilla ice cream, pink birthday cake dip & marshmallow nose

BASIC CONE

BASIC CONE

$5.50

your choice of vanilla, chocolate or swirl in waffle cone

One Pint of ice cream

ice cream

$9.00

Ice cream with cookies

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet, Deer Park, NY 11729

Directions

My Cookie Dealer pop up2 image

