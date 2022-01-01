My Cookie Dealer pop up2 1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet
Deer Park, NY 11729
Food
Chicken Sandwiches
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with housemade coleslaw, pickles, & ancho chipotle sauce. Served with french fries
Loaded Couch Potato Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca. Served with french fries
Thats Amore Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, parmesan. Served with french fries
Made For Zeus Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with feta, roasted cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano, tzatziki. Served with french fries
Touchdown Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with sauce, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing. served with french fries
General TSO's Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with toasted black and white sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame garlic sauce. Served with french fries
GARLIC PARMESAN Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun dusted with oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese, olive oil drizzle, garlic parmesan sauce
Saucy Hot Sweet Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with cinnamon chipotle dry rub and hot honey. Served with french fries
FRIES
PLAIN FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
beer cheese sauce with melted cheddar/jack blend on top
LOADED COUCH POTATO FRIES
cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca
THAT'S AMORE PIZZA FRIES
melted mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, parmesan
MADE FOR ZEUS GREEK FRIES
feta, roasted cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano, tzatziki
TOUCHDOWN BUFFALO FRIES
buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing
GENERAL TSO'S
toasted black and white sesame seeds, scallions, sesame garlic sauce
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES
dusted with oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese, olive oil drizzle, garlic parmesan sauce
SAUCY HOT SWEET FRIES
dusted with cinnamon chipotle dry rub and hot honey
Sodas
Coffee
lemonade
Strawberry Fields
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with strawberry flavoring. Strawberry gummy to each cup!
Peachy Pig
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with peach flavoring. Pig gummy added to each cup!
Raspberry
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with raspberry flavoring. raspberry gummy added to each cup!
No pits about it
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with Watermelon flavoring. Watermelon gummy added to each cup!
Cherry Bing
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with cherry flavoring. Cherry gummy added to each cup!
Shark Bite
Signature freshly hand squeezed lemonade with blue Curacao flavoring topped with blood orange for the ultimate experience. Shark gummy to each cup!
Classic Lemonade
Packaged Cookies
FUNFETTI COOKIE
rainbow sprinkled batter
OG
Chocolate chips & chocolate chunks
Melt In Your Mouth
M&Ms & chocolate chips
PUMPKIN SPICE CRUMB CAKE
Pumpkin spice crumb cake with white chips & cinnamon chips, topped with crumb topping
PB Brownie Batter
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, peanut butter chips, fudge brownie & chocolate chips
Caramel Cannoli Cheesecake
Cannoli shell batter with chocolate chips, filled with caramel swirled with cream cheese frosting, topped with crushed cannoli shells, dusted with powdered sugar
Hazelnutty Chocolate Cake
Toasted & chopped hazelnut batter with milk chocolate chips & chocolate cake, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts
Sundae
Chocolate chips, pastel sprinkles, & chocolate cake batter, filled with a ganache & caramel swirl, topped with pastel sprinkles
Not Your Average Apple Cinnamon Donut
Cinnamon Apple donut batter, rolled in cinnamon sugar
Whoop Whoop
Cocoa batter with chocolate cake, filled with vanilla creme
Red Velvet Hazelnutty
Red velvet batter with toasted hazelnuts & chocolate chips, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts
iX Brownie
Twix candy bars, chopped Twix, Chocolate chunks, chocolate chips & fudge brownie
Milk & Cookies With A Twist
Oreo batter with Hersheys Cookies & Creme candy bars, white chips & chocolate chips, filled with Oreo creme
Ohhh-Cookie Dough Brownie
Oreos, chocolate covered cookie dough, fudge brownie & chocolate chips
Banana Creme Pie
Banana-flavored batter with vanilla wafers, filled with banana French kreme, topped with vanilla wafer crumbs
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Vanilla cake batter with white chips & pastel sprinkles, filled with caramel, topped with pastel quins
Oh-O Phone Home
Oreos, Chocolate chips, peanut butter chips & Reeses pieces
Vegan Friendly Cookies
Floats
JOHNNIE RYAN'S ORANGE FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Orange Cane Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S ROOT BEER FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Root Beer, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY SODA FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cherry Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S LEMON UP FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Lemon Up, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S CREAM SODA FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cream Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S COLA FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cola, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S DIET COKE FLOAT
vanilla ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Diet Coke, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
JOHNNIE RYAN'S CHERRY COLA FLOAT
chocolate ice cream, Johnnie Ryan's Cherry and Cola Soda, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Milkshakes
Death By Chocolate Milkshake
chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, 1/4 lb Death by Chocolate cookie, mini chips, whipped cream, chocolate topping
STRAWBERRY TOASTER PASTRY MILKSHAKE
strawberry flavoring, 1/4 lb Strawberry toaster pastry Cookie, topped with whipped cream, strawberry syrup, strawberry toaster pastry Cookie Crumble and a mini pop tart
CTC Milkshake
1/4 lb CTC Cereal Cookie, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal, blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed cinnamon toast crunch cereal.
PB Brownie Brownie Milkshake
Peanut Butter Sauce, 1/4 lb PB Oh-O Brownie Cookie, Reeses' Peanut butter cups blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, an Oreo, a brownie and peanut butter sauce.
Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake
1/4 lb Make A Wish Cookie, birthday cake pieces, pastel sprinkles blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a mini cake bite on top.
Thick Mint Milkshake
Mint flavored syrup, 1/4 lb mint chocolate delight cookie, crushed Andes mint candies blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & Andes mint candies.
Coconut Scouts Honor Milkshake
1/4 lb Coconut Scouts honor Cookie blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut & chocolate coconut caramel cookie.
Cookies & creme IX Milkshake
1/4 lb IX OH-O Cookie, crushed oreos & crushed twix blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle, a Twix bar & an oreo.
S'MORES MILKSHAKE
chocolate ice cream, 1/4 lb S'mores Cookie, toasted marshmellow, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, chocolate syrup, marshmellow and Hershey
FIREWORK MILKSHAKE
Vanilla ice cream, 1/4 lb cookie, whipped cream, topped with festive holiday sprinkles and topped with a rainbow cookie
Cotton candy milkshake
vanilla ice cream, mixed with cotton candy cookie, cotton candy crumbs on top
CLASSIC VANILLA MILKSHAKE
vanilla topped with whipped cream and a cherry
CLASSIC CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE
chocolate topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Cones
CHOCOLATE BEAR CONE
dark chocolate cone, chocolate ice cream, chocolate dip & oreo ears
BUTTERY KOALA CONE
salted caramel cone, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch dip, Nutter Butter ears, chocolate almond nose
LITTLE PIGGY CONE
pink vanilla cone, vanilla ice cream, pink birthday cake dip & marshmallow nose
BASIC CONE
your choice of vanilla, chocolate or swirl in waffle cone
One Pint of ice cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
