My Garage Restaurant

3 Reviews

$$

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd

#145

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Appetizers

Mozarella Sticks

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Chicken wings

$13.99

Sandwiches

MG Chicken Loco

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

BLT

$10.99

MG Patty Melt

$12.99

Mushroom steak sandwich

$16.99

Burgers

MG Habanero Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheddar

$11.49

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Build You Own Burger

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Burger

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$5.99

Omelettes

Cali Mix Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Build Your Own

$10.99

Pancakes

Pancake Special

$8.99

2 Full French Toast

$9.99

2 Piece French Toast

$4.99

2 pancakes

$3.99

1 Pancakes

$2.99

3 pancakes

$4.99

3 Piece french Toast

$5.99

1 Piece French Toast

$2.99

Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

2 Egg any style

$10.99

Chicken Fried & Eggs

$11.99

Eggs Combo

$7.99

Breakfast Lover

$15.99

T bone Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Eggs Benedict (Original)

$10.99

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$12.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Baby Burger

$7.99

Jr. Cakes

$6.99

kids ChocolatePancakes

$7.49

Sides

2 Eggs

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.89

Hash Browns

$3.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

4 Sausage patty

$4.69

4 Bacon

$4.69

Fries

$3.99

Avocado

$2.99

Home potatoes

$3.99

Fruit

$5.99

Hamburger Patty

$5.99

1 Ham

$4.69

Eggs White

$2.59

Tomatoe Slices

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

2 oz Gravy

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Toast

$1.99

Waffle

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Churros

$5.99

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.99

One Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Two Ice Cream Scoops

$2.99

Board Specials

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Meatballs Sandwich

$12.99

Rib Eye

$17.99

Coffee Mug

$7.77

Beverages

Soda

$2.49

Ice Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Juices

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Kid's drinks

$1.99

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Machiatto

$3.99

Americano

$3.99

Coca Cola

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Sangria Preparada

$3.75

Pellegrino

$3.99

Panna Water

$2.99

Fiji water

$2.25

Specials

Buffalo Meat Burger

$12.99

mexican pizza

$14.99

poblano spaghetti

$12.99

fajitas

toro Sandwich

$9.99

fiesta burrito

$11.99

Asada combo

chips and guac

$699.00

meats

ribeye

$18.99

Grilled salmon

$17.99

Ribeye bites

$9.99

yellow tail

$18.99

Sandwiches

pastrami sandwich

$13.99

hammer sandwich

$12.99

meatball sandwich

$13.99

patty melt

$12.99

Crispy Buffalo

$13.99

pasta

chicken chipotle

$12.99

shrimp chipotle

$13.99

chicken Alfredo

$12.99

shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

Spaghetti meatballs

$12.99

tacos

shrimp rice tacos

$9.99

Appetizers

chorizo brussel sprouts

$6.99

ribeye bites

$9.99

skewers

$9.99

fajitas

chicken

$12.99

shrimp

$14.99

ribeye

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, #145, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Directions

My Garage Restaurant image
My Garage Restaurant image

