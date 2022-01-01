My Garage Restaurant
3 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, #145, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure - 7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150
No Reviews
7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150 Las Vegas, NV 89130
View restaurant
Meráki Greek Grill - Centennial
No Reviews
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurant
FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
No Reviews
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurant