My Grill Bar

761 Reviews

$$

1022 Avenue P

Brooklyn, NY 11223

Order Again

Popular Items

My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
Shawarma
Chicken Fingers

Combo

Shawarma Combo

$22.00

Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water

Schnitzel Combo

$22.00

Schnitzel Pita & Fries + Can of Soda or Water

Burger Combo

$22.00

8oz Burger served on a bun, with Home Fries & a Can of Soda or Water

Shawarma

My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)

My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)

$16.00

Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing

Shawarma

Shawarma

$16.00

Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing

Shawarma by Pound

$22.00

1 lb.

Chicken

Grilles Chicken

$16.00

Grilled to perfection with your choice of topping and dressing

Baby Chicken

$16.00

Grilled to perfection with your choice of topping and dressing

Crazy Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast marinated w/ BBQ sauce, mixed pepper and fried onion.

Shnitzel Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, breaded with cornflakes, served with your choice of topping and dressing

Mexican Shnitzel Chicken (Spicy)

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, breaded w/ spicy seasoning served w/ your choice of topping & dressing

Hot Dog

$4.50

Extra 1 skewer baby chicken

$7.00

Beef & Burgers

My Burger

$15.00

Prime burger, grilled to perfection served with your choice of topping and dressing

Spicy Burger

$15.00

Prime spicy burger served with your choice of topping and dressing

Kofta Lamb Kabab

$16.00

Lamb and beef with seasoning w/ your choice of topping and dressing

Steak

$21.00

Prime steak grilled to perfection, served w/ your choice of topping and dressing

Philly Steak (MIX PEPERS ONION AND BBQ)

$21.00

Fine beef steak, grilled to perfection with sauteed onions, peppers and marinated with BBQ sauce, served with your choice of topping and dressing

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Pastrami, served on burger bun, served with your choice of topping & dressing

Vegetarian

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Mixed chick peas served on pita bread with vegetable salad and choice of topping and dressing

Portobello Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled portobello served with your choice of vegetables and choice of topping and dressing

Omelette Sandwich

$10.00

Fried egg served with your choice of vegetables and choice of topping and dressing

Sabich Sandwich (hummus,thna,israeli salad,parsly,fried eggplant

$10.00

Salad

My Shawarma Salad

My Shawarma Salad

$24.00

Turkey & Lamb shawarma seasoning, served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$24.00

Baby chicken shawarma seasoning, served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$24.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection, served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Schnitzel Salad

Schnitzel Salad

$24.00

Boneless breast of chicken with cornflakes coating served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Baby Chicken Salad

Baby Chicken Salad

$24.00

Baby chicken grilled to perfection served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$27.00

Prime Steak grilled to perfection served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping ad dressing

Burger Salad

Burger Salad

$25.00

Prime burger grilled to perfection served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Fresh healthy vegetables salad served with 4 Falafel balls

Portobello Salad

$14.00

Fresh Healthy vegetable with grilled portobello served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping ad dressing

Health Salad

Health Salad

$11.00

Fresh Healthy vegetables served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping ad dressing

Platter

Shawarma Platter

$25.00

Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.

My Shawarma Platter

$25.00

Turkey & Lamb Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$25.00

Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.

Kofta Kabab Platter

$25.00

Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.

Baby Chicken Platter { 2 skewer)

$25.00

Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Schnitzel platter

$25.00

Philly Steak (mix pepers and onion)

$35.00

Appetizers

Home Fries

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Stick Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Pick your flavor

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Poppers

$12.00

Beef sliders

$14.00

3pc burger sliders served with lettuce, tomato, pickles

5 pcs falafel

$3.50

5 pc

Cigars (5pcs)

$10.00

kibbe 4 pcs

$10.00

Chicken Egg Roll

$12.00

3 pic.

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Babaganoush

$3.50

8oz

Turkish Salad

$3.50

8oz

Hot Dog

$4.50

Salad bar Container

White Rice

$6.00

Pita

$1.00

Lafa

$2.50

Grill Veg

$8.00

baklava

$5.00

Coffee with baklave

$4.75

Tea with baklava

$4.75

Arayes (5pc)

$16.00

Hummus Plates

Hummus Plate with Tahini

$8.00

Hummus Plate with Falafel 4 Balls

$11.00

Hummus Plate with Shawarma

$15.00

Hummus Plate with Mushroom

$13.00

Pita

$1.25

Laffa

$2.50

french baguette

$1.50

whole wheat wrap

$1.00

Soup

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.00
Bean Soup

Bean Soup

$9.00
Yemani Soup

Yemani Soup

$10.00
Lentil soup

Lentil soup

$9.00Out of stock

Split Pea

$9.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.90

Water Bottle

$1.90

Snapple

$2.50

Jamp (Israeli Drink)

$2.95

Powerade

$2.25

Black Beer

$2.95

cholent only at thursday

Cholent

$10.00

CHULENT 9/13

$65.00

Kids Menu

Chicken fingers (5pcs) w/fries

$15.00

Hot dog (2pcs) w/fries

$15.00

Beef sliders (2pcs) w/fries

$15.00

Catering - Appetizers

Moroccan Cigars

$45.00+

16" Platter 50 pc. Made with Beef 12" Platter 25 pc.

Chicken Wings (9x13)

$60.00

50 pcs. Choose flover . 9x13 size.

Mini Sandwiches(10pc)

$90.00

12" plater 10 pcs. Served on French Baguette. Cold Cuts

Mezze Platter

$65.00+

16" Platter 20 Moroccan Cigars, 20 Kibbeh, 20 Chicken Fingers and 20 Falafels.

Potato Puff Pastry

$65.00

40 pc.

chicken Eggroll 15 pc .

$55.00

25 PC.

Chicken Fingers (9x13)

$85.00

Cold Cuts 12"

$80.00

Fresh vegetable platter 12"

$50.00

Sliders (15pc)

$80.00

Hot Dog (10pc)

$40.00

Catering - Salads Platter (12-14 people)

Mediterranean Platter

$80.00

Hummus, Beat, Coleslaw , Potato Salad , Pickles ,Red Cabbage

Israeli Mix Platter (Tabule, Corn salad, Hummus,pita chips, Guacamole sald)

$80.00

Israeli Salad, Tabule Salad, Avocado Salad, Grilled Vegetables, Humus and Pitas

Israeli Salad

$45.00

Coleslaw Salad

$45.00

Garden Salad

$45.00

garden salad with fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, grated carrots, slice cucumber, grape tomatoes.

Caesar salad

$45.00

Caesar salad is a salad of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil,, garlic, and black pepper. It is traditionally prepared tableside.

Chicken caesar salad

$60.00

Caesar salad is a salad of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with , lemon juice, olive oile, garlic, and black pepper. and Grill Chicken Brest.

Tabule Salad

$50.00

Avocado Salad

$60.00

Spanish Eggplant

$50.00

Quinoa Salad

$60.00

Catering - Hot Dish

Schnitzel (Chicken Cutlet)

$90.00

Baby Chicken

$90.00

12 skewers.

Sesame Chicken

$85.00

Fried Chicken in Duck Sauce with Sprinkled Toasted Sesame Seeds. 9x13 size.

BBQ Chicken

$90.00

Fries Chicken in mild spicy BBQ Sauce. 9x13 size.

Beef Lamb Kebab

$110.00

12 skewers.

Shawarma

$90.00

9 x 13 aluminum foil pans 4lb.

Philly Steak whit Vegetables

$120.00

Baby Chicken skewers (12pc)

$90.00

Beef Kebab skewers (12pc)

$110.00

Desserts Catering

Fruit Platter

$60.00

Cookie Platter

$50.00

Baklava

$60.00

Mini cakes

$60.00

Catering - Wraps & Sandwiches

Falafel 10 pc

$70.00

Grilled Vegetables (10 pc)

$70.00

Assorted Wraps (shawarma ,falafel, schnitzel 10pc)

$100.00

Combination of Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, Hot & Spicy and Grilled Vegetables.

Tuna wrape (10 pc)

$80.00

Tuna, onion, parsley, olives. whisk together the olive oil, zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. ... Place some tuna salad onto each piece of wrap bread

sliders (15 pc.)

$60.00

Hot dog (12 pc)

$35.00

Catering - Side Orders

French Fries (9x13)

$40.00

9x13 try

Onion Rings (9x13)

$40.00

9x13 try

Seasoned Rice (9x13)

$45.00

Mix seasoned salt and peppe Drizzle oil over vegetables . 9 x 13

Seasoned Baked Potatoes (9x13)

$45.00

9x13 try

Grilled Vegetables (9x13)

$45.00

Sprinkle the vegetables with salt and pepper. Working in batches, grill the vegetables until tender and lightly charred all over, 9 x13 try

Falafel 9x13

$35.00

String Beans

$40.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$45.00

Shabbat special platter

Cigars, Kibbeh, Chicken Fingers, Chicken Egg Rolls, & Hummus and Tahini

$55.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Directions

Gallery
My Grill Bar image
My Grill Bar image
My Grill Bar image

