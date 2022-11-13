My Grill Bar
761 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ice Cream House - Flatbush - 1725 Avenue M,
No Reviews
1725 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230
View restaurant