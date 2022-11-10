Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

My Hero Subs And Pub

review star

No reviews yet

4190 Phelan Road

Phelan, CA 92371

COLD SUBS

BLT

BLT

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese on soft white hoagie roll

Ham

Ham

Smoked ham, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, Italian dressing & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Pastrami

Pastrami

Pastrami,mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, Italian dressing & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

Roast beef, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, Italian dressing & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

Tuna salad, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Turkey

Turkey

Turkey, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, Italian dressing & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Salami

Mortadella

Capicola

Meat Choice

Pepperoni

HOT SUBS

B-B-Q Beef

B-B-Q Beef

Barbeque beef and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

B-B-Q Chicken

B-B-Q Chicken

Barbeque chicken and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Crispy chicken, marinara and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll.

French Dip

French Dip

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served w/ savory au jus.

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

Thinly sliced roast beef with mayo and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

Italian sausage, marinara and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Meatball

Meatball

Meatballs, marinara and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

Pastrami, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

 Philly Cheese Steak

 Philly Cheese Steak

Thinly sliced roast beef with garlic, bell peppers, onion, mayo and melted Provolone cheese

 Pizza Sub

 Pizza Sub

Pepperoni, marinara and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

SPECIALTY HEROS

Beef Fuego

Beef Fuego

Roast beef with onions, bell peppers, bacon, provolone cheese topped with house Chipotle sauce on a toasted white hoagie roll

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

Grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, jalapenos, bourbon BBQ sauce and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Brew House Beef

Brew House Beef

$8.50+

Roast beef, jack cheese, mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinaigrette dressing on squaw bread.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Breaded chicken, mayo and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served with a side of house-made Ranch dressing.

Chicken Fuego

Chicken Fuego

Grilled chicken with onions, bell peppers, bacon, provolone cheese topped with house Chipotle sauce on a toasted white hoagie roll

Chicken Ranch

Chicken Ranch

Breaded chicken, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and house-made Ranch dressing on a toasted white hoagie roll.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled chicken, Chipotle mayo, bacon, melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll.

Club

Club

Ham, turkey, bacon, mayo and swiss cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl

Crispy chicken, mayo, buffalo sauce, roast beef, provolone cheese, dirty girl sauce, lettuce and tomato on a soft white hoagie roll

Italian

Italian

Salami, capicola, mortadella, mayo, Italian dressing & provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll

Knuckle Sandwich

Knuckle Sandwich

Mortadella, salami, ham, turkey, roast beef, mayo, lettuce, Italian dressing, Provolone cheese, pickles, pepperoncinis and tomatoes on a soft white hoagie roll.

Meatball and Pepperoni

Meatball and Pepperoni

Meatballs, pepperoni, marinara and melted Provolone cheese on a toasted white hoagie roll

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

Provolone, swiss & cheddar cheese with mayo & Italian dressing on a soft white hoagie roll

TBA

TBA

Turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo and Provolone cheese on a soft white hoagie roll.

Ultimate Steak

Ultimate Steak

Cheese steak topped with bacon and avocado (No lettuce/tomato) on a soft white hoagie roll

Veggie

Veggie

Avocado, peperoncini, onion, pickles & Italian dressing on a soft white hoagie roll

Western Chicken

Western Chicken

Crispy chicken, mayo, BBQ sauce, bacon and Provolone cheese topped w/ crispy fried onions on a toasted white hoagie roll

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, chopped Italian cold cuts, shredded cheese and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian, Ranch, Honey mustard or Blue cheese dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ breaded chicken, shredded cheese, pepperoncinis with Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo breaded chicken, shredded cheese, pepperoncinis with Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue cheese dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle grilled chicken, shredded cheese, pepperoncinis with house-made Chipotle dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, breaded chicken, shredded cheese, pepperoncinis with Italian, Ranch, Honey mustard or Blue cheese dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pepperoncini with Italian, Ranch, Honey mustard or Blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, pepperoncinis with Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue cheese dressing

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

SIDEKICKS

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Classic side for a sandwich

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$9.49

Salted and buttered oversided pretzel served with creamy/savory beer cheese

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Crispy strips served with house-made Ranch or Honey Mustard for dipping.

Chilli Cheese Fries

Chilli Cheese Fries

Frech fries covered with chilli and cheese

Crinkle French Fries

Crinkle French Fries

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

Herb-crusted zucchini served with house-made Ranch dressing

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Two 6 inch pieces of savory garlic parmesan toast smothered with cheese

Hero Wings

Hero Wings

$8.50

Bone-in or boneless chicken wings served with house-made Ranch dressing, carrots and celery sticks.

Jalepeno Poppers

Jalepeno Poppers

House-made Phelan famous fresh jaepeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon & deep-fried to perfection. Served w/ Ranch dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy golden breaded mozz sticks stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese goodness. Served with marinara sauce or Ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Breaded onion rings deep-fried to perfection

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

French fries covered with melted cheese and bacon.

Skinny French Fries

Skinny French Fries

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

Ryan Fries

$7.49+

Ajus

$1.00

Extra Dressing i.e. ranch, Italian, blue cheese

$0.50

Tater Tots

Pizza Pretzel

$10.49

DESSERT

Brownie

Brownie

$2.99

Sweet chocolate morsels are added to a rich chocolate batter to create double chocolate chip brownies 

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Macadamian Nut

$2.50

KIDS

Junior Sub Meal

Junior Sub Meal

$7.25

Ham or turkey hero, french fries and drink

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

$7.49

Two chicken strips, french fries and drink

Junior Sub Alone

$5.49

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Dr Pepper

Fruit Punch

Sierra Mist

Root Beer

Brisk Ice Tea

Mt Dew

Bottled Water

$2.00

Assorted Morning Beverages (Copy)

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Rockstar Energy Drink

$3.00

MERCH

T-shirts

Tank Tops

Hoodies

Caps

$20.00

Beanies

$15.00

Koozies

$5.00

Pint Glasses

$10.00

Shot Glasses

$5.00

Cold Coffees (Copy)

ICED COFFEE

$4.75+

ICED LATTE

$4.75+

ICED MOCHA

$4.75+

Hot Coffees (Copy)

Fresh Brew

$3.25+

Americano

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.15+

Espresso

$3.75+

Cappucino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Blended Coffees (Copy)

Caramel Frappe

$4.80+

Mocha Frappe

$4.80+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.80+

Specialty Coffees (Copy)

Hero Frap

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Phelan Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Racetrack Frap

$5.25+

Muffins (Copy)

Chocolate

$3.25

Banana Nut

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Bran

$3.25

Paint N Sip

Paint N Sip Tickets

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a family oriented sub and pub that loves to support our community.

Location

4190 Phelan Road, Phelan, CA 92371

Directions

Gallery
My Hero Subs And Pub image
My Hero Subs And Pub image
My Hero Subs And Pub image
My Hero Subs And Pub image

Map
