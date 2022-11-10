Sandwiches
My Hero Subs And Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are a family oriented sub and pub that loves to support our community.
Location
4190 Phelan Road, Phelan, CA 92371
