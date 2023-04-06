My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

MY KABUL SPECIAL KABOB PLATTER

$34.99

One skewer of each chicken, shami (ground beef) and lamb kabob. All kabobs are marinated in special herbs and spices served with rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)