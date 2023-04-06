Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

No reviews yet

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4

Laurel, MD 20707

APPETIZERS

SAMOSA

$6.99

Two fried pastries filled with potato, chickpeas and herbs with a side of yogurt and chutney

MANTU

$9.99

Six homemade ground beef and onion-filled dumplings, topped with yellow split peas (Dahl Nakhut), yogurt and finished with mint.

AUSHAK

$9.99

Six chives-filled steamed dumplings topped with hello split pease (Dahl Nakhot) and yogurt, finished with mint (Nanaa)

BOURANEE BAUDNJAN

$7.99

Pan-fried eggplants served with homemade fresh yogurt and tandoori bread

OKRA (BAMIAH)

$9.99

Six homemade ground beef and onion-filled dumplings, topped with yellow split peas (Dahl Nakhut), yogurt and finished with mint.

BOLANI

$7.99

Two fried stuffed flatbread with your choice of chopped leeks, potato, pumpkin, and herbs. The dish is served with yogurt and chutney. Side choices: pumpkin, potato or chopped leeks

SOUP & SALAD

MY KABUL STYLE SALAD

$6.99

Combination of olives, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, carrot, coriander, chickpeas and pickled cucumber topped with my Kabul style sauce made of olive oil, lemon, cherry flakes, dry coriander and onion

SALATA (SALAD)

$3.99

Combination of tomatoes, onion, coriander, green chilli and herbs

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.99

Combination of chicken breast, sweetcorn, green pepper, cabbage, spinach and herbs

VEGETABLE SOUP

$4.99

Combination of sweetcorn, green pepper, cabbage, spinach and herbs

KABOBS

MY KABUL SPECIAL KABOB PLATTER

$34.99

One skewer of each chicken, shami (ground beef) and lamb kabob. All kabobs are marinated in special herbs and spices served with rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

LAMB CHOPS

$24.99

Six pieces of lamb chop marinated in special My Kabul spices and herbs broiled on skewer, bone-in. Served over fresh tandoori bread or rice topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

LAMB KABOB

$19.99

Tender lamb marinated in My Kabul special herbs and spices, served with rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

BEEF KABOB

$19.99

Beef meat marinated in My Kabul special herbs and spices, served with either rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

SHAMI KABOB

$14.99

seasoned ground beef, marinated in special My Kabul spices and herbs on skewer, served with two skewers over fresh baked tandoori bread or rice. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

BONELESS CHICKEN KABOB

$14.99

One skewer of boneless chicken marinated in My Kabul special herbs and spices, served with rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

QUAIL KABOB

$29.99

Two pieces of quail marinated in My Kabul special herbs and spices, served with rice or tandoori bread, topped with mix vegetables and a choice of one side. Side Choice: Chickpeas . Bouranee Baudnjan (fried eggplant) . Qurma (Afghani Sauce)

RICE

QABULI PALAU

$18.99

Seasoned rice mixed with tender cubes of meat topped with fried sweet carrot strips, raisins, almonds, and pistachio

MAHICHA PALAU

$24.99

Lamb shank with rice, topped with fried carrot strips, almonds, pistachio and raisins LAMB KARAHI $25.99

KARAHI

LAMB KARAHI

$25.99

Bone in lamb, fried with tomatoes, garlic, bell pepper, ginger and cilantro. Side choice: Rice . Afghan bread (Naan) . Chickpeas . Subzi ( Fried spinach) . Yogurt.

CHICKEN KARAHI

$21.99

Bone in chicken fried with tomatoes, garlic, ginger, bell pepper and cilantro. Side choice: Rice . Afghan bread (Naan) . Yogurt. . Subzi ( Fried spinach) . Chickpeas.

SIDES

MANTU

$18.99

12 minced beef and onion-filled dumplings, topped with yellow peas (Daal Nakhut). Yogurt and mint.

DESSERTS

FERNI

$4.95

Cornstarch pudding topped with pistachios.

BAKLAVA

$4.95

Thin layers of syrup-soaked pastry with walnuts and topped with pistachios.

FRUIT TART

$4.95

Buttery crust with creamy filling topped with mixed fruits.

TRADITIONAL AFGHANI SHEERYAKH

$4.95

Frozen milk and cream topped with pistachios.

BAKLAVA SHEERYAKH

$12.99

Big slice baklava served with sheeryakh (Frozen milk and cream topped with pistachios)

DRINKS

WATER

$1.00

SODA ANY KINDS

$1.99

GREEN TEA

$1.99

BLACK TURKISH TEA

$1.99

TURKISH COFFEE

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the heights of the Silk Road. Connecting East to the West

Location

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

