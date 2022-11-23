Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Salad
Sandwiches

My Lai

1,137 Reviews

$$

12222 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Tofu Bites
BYO Veggie Bowl

Bomb Banh Mi

Bomb Banh Mi

$11.50

Favorite Bowls

Vegans Beware! Addicting and delicious impossible meat and cripsy impossible meat eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with vegan “fish” sauce

Chau's Chicken Salad

$14.00

The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.

Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice

$14.00

Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette

Beefy Salad

$16.00

Fitness Fanatics! Tasty beef on a bed of house salad, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onions & habanero relish.Topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion, & sesame seeds, served with your dressing choice

Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad

$16.00

Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with My Lai Vinagerette

Impossible "Pork" Vermicelli Salad

$20.00

Fit Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

F45 Members

$12.50

F45 NON-Members

$14.00

Favorite Bites

Fresh Rolls

$8.00

Eggroll - Pork Order

$6.00

Crispy pork eggrolls made with carrots, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with My Lai Sauce

Shrimp Chips & Dip

$4.00

Tofu Bites

$6.00

Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces

Impossible Eggrolls

$9.00

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$14.00

BYO Veggie Bowl

BYO Veggie Bowl

$11.00

BYO Bahn Mi

Bahn mi

$11.50

Side Bases

Side - Garlic Rice

$5.00

Side - Brown Rice

$4.00

Side - Vermicelli Noodles

$4.00

Side - Salad

$5.00

Side - Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Side - Banh Mi

$2.00

Side Meats

Side - Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side - Grilled Pork

$5.00

Side - Impossible Pork

$9.00

Side - Rockin Beef

$8.00

Side - Impossible Pork

$9.00

Side Bites

Pork Eggroll

$3.00

Impossible Eggroll

$4.00

Extra Toppings in Cups

Extra Toppings

$0.25

Dessert

Flan

$4.25

Reese's Delight

$2.25

Favorite Bevies

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Plum Lemonade Soda

$4.00

Mint Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Mineral Water - Flat

$3.00

Mineral - Con Gas

$3.00

Canned soda

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Watermelon Drink

$3.50

Fanta Kiwi

$3.50

Ginseng Soda

$3.50

Boba Tea Can

$4.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

