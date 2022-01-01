Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

My Little Paris Cafe & Play 416 E. Las Tunas Dr Unit B

37 Reviews

$$

Las Tunas Drive

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$7.19

Soupe du Jour

$7.19

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.99

Appetizers

Nuggets

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

French Fries

$6.49

Garlic French Fries

$6.99

House Special Bruschetta

$10.99

Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil with Balsamic Reduction on Toasted Baguette

Pizzetta Margherita

$10.99

Cheese & Charcut Board

$18.99

Salads

Veggie Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce and Arugula, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Hearts of Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Toasted Croutons and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Californian Salad

$16.99

Smoked Salmon, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Lemon Vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Jalapeno Salad

$18.49

Breaded Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Radishes, Roasted Jalapeño, Avocado, Cilantro, Sriracha Hot Sauce and Lemon Vinaigrette

Nicoise Salad

$17.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

Toasts, Sandwiches & Quiches

Californian Toast

$17.99

Smoked Salmon, Arugula, Avocado, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Basil Lemon Dressing and Cereal Bread

Italian Toast

$16.99

Prosciutto Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese and Sourdough Bread

Pesto Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Sourdough Bread

Club Sandwich

$17.99

Chicken Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise Sauce and Sandwich Bread

Swiss Avocado Sandwich

$16.99

Cheeseburger

$18.99

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, and Housemade Aïoli Dressing in a Brioche Bun

Spicy Chicken Burger

$18.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickles and Housemade Jalapeño Aïoli in a Brioche Bun

Croque Monsieur

$16.99

French Ham, Bechamel Sauce, Nutmeg, Swiss Cheese and Sourdough Bread

Croque Madame

$18.49

Fried Egg on Top, French Ham, Bechamel Sauce, Nutmeg, Swiss Cheese and Sourdough Bread

Quiche Lorraine

$17.99

A Classic French Tart, filled with Savory Egg Custard, Bacon, Diced Ham and Swiss Cheese.

Pasta

Fresh Tomato Garlic Pasta

$18.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.99

Creamy Pesto Penne

$18.99

Kids Menu

My Little Penne Pasta

$6.99

Marinara, Pesto, Butter & Mc Cheese

My Little Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Penne

$6.99
My Little Pizza

$6.99

Cheese or Pepperoni

My Little Grilled Sandwich

$6.99

French Ham & Cheese

My Mini Burger

$7.99

Mini Bun, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup Dressing

My Little Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

*picture for illustration only

My Little Dessert

$3.00

Macaron, Vanilla Ice Cream or Apple Slices

My Little Drink

$2.99

Whole Milk, Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Lemonade or Water Bottle

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.99

Gluten Free Lady Fingers with Mascarpone Mousse and Espresso Creme

NY Cheesecake

$8.45

Cheesecake with Graham Cracker Crust and Vanilla Chantilly

Chocolate Marquise

$10.45

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse and Chocolate Mousse

Red Velvet Marquise

$10.45

Gluten Free Red Velvet Cake with Cheesecake Mousse and Chocolate Crumble

Plating Fee

$1.50

Pastries

Croissant

$2.99
Pain au Chocolat

$3.49

Chocolate Croissant

3 Mini Chocolate Twists

$6.99

5 Mini Pastries

$10.45

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Italian sparkling drink made with an invigorating blend of blood orange juice and sparkling water. Aranciata Rossa has a sweet and tangy flavor with a delicate, aromatic finish of bright citrus.

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.95

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Café Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.95

Latte Macchiato

$3.95

Café Americano

$3.95

Flat White

$3.95

Ristretto

$2.95

Espresso

$2.95

Espresso Lungo

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Water

$0.50
check markThemed
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
My Little Paris is a family friendly café with an indoor play space where parents can enjoy a delicious meal and children can play in a safe area. The restaurant features healthy and nutritious meals as well as French pastries and delicious desserts.

Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776

