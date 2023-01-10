My Marie 3147 Cherokee Street

A map showing the location of My Marie 3147 Cherokee StreetView gallery

All drink

Coca bottle

$3.00

Coca Can

$1.50

7-up bottle

$3.00

7-up can

$1.50

gatorade

$3.00

natural lemonade (Cup)

$3.00

passion fruit juice (Grenadia)

$3.00

Doctor pepper can

$1.50

tea Bottle

$3.00

Sweet tea cup

$2.49

Fanta bottle

$3.00

cola couronne

$3.50

jumex

$1.50

Welchs juice

$2.00

Appetizers

Wings

$1.00

Acra (4)

$4.99

Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patties

$3.00

Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patties (2)

$5.00

Marinade (Fried dumpling) 6

$3.99

Chicken wings (6)

$7.99

Chicken wings (12)

$13.99

Entrees

Beef Riblets

$19.99

Coconut curry chicken

$12.99

Haitian Fried Naked Chicken

$13.99

Jerk Chicken (legs Quarter

$14.99

Fried Beef Steak (Tassot)

$16.99

Fried Pork (griot)

$14.99

Beef Stew (Sos Bef)

$16.99

Haitian Legume

$19.99

LAMB (Mouton) Fried or stew

$24.99

Haitian GOAT (Fried, Stew or curry)

$24.99

Haitian style OXTAIL

$24.99

Daily Special

Chicken okra Gumbo

$8.99

Jerk Chicken 1/2 size

$7.99

Fish Taco tortillas (3)

$9.99

Creamy Rasta pasta

$9.99

Seafood Special

Fish Platter

$11.99

Fried shrimp platter

$14.99

Seafood sausage okra Gumbo

$14.99

Coconut curry shrimp

$15.99

Red Snapper

$29.99

SIDE

Steamed cabbage

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Collard Green

$4.99

Fried Plantain ( Green or Sweet)

$4.99

Red beans and rice

$4.99

Peas and rice

$4.99

Mashed Potatoe

$4.99

WEEKLY SPECIAL

FUFU (TOMTOM) Wednesday and Thursday

$14.99

Bouillon Every Saturday

$15.99

Homemade Chicken Dumplig

$7.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos 2

$4.99

Biscuit & grav, scramble eggs

$6.99

Haitian style Spaghetti

$7.99

Plantain with Eggs (Banane a ze)

$8.99

Breakfast platter

$8.99

Grits and shrimp

$9.99

Extra side

all extra side

$2.00

FREE SIDE

Steamed cabbage

Fried Plantain

Red peas & Rice

Red bean & Rice

Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoe

Collar Green

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3147 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

