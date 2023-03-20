Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Mimi's Kitchen 10529 South Padre Island Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10529 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

MY MIMI'S KITCHEN

Rise and Shine

Papa's Choice

$15.49

2 eggs, homemade sausage links, Bacon. Ham and two pancakes.

Mimi's Pancake Stack

$13.69

3 of Mimi's pancakes, homemade sausage links and 2 eggs.

Bubby's Breakfast Burrito

$15.79

Big burrito wrap stuffed with 2 eggs, Mimi's homemade sausage, fried potatoes, sautéed onions and cheese topped with ranch style beans.

Mimi's Best

$14.79

Avocado toast topped with egg, sliced tomatoes, and side of turkey bacon.

Corned Beef and Hash

$15.49

Mimi's homemade corned beef and hash and 2 eggs.

Chicken and Waffles

$15.49

Mimi's chicken fried chicken on top of our homemade waffle. Served with a side of southern cream gravy and honey butter.

Mimi's Mess

$13.69

Homemade biscuits, sausage gravy and 2 eggs.

Mimi's Over the Top French Toast

$15.49Out of stock

Please check out board for availability! 4 inch thick Brioche French Toast drizzled with Mimi's rum butter and maple syrup topped with candied walnuts.

Papa's Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$17.49

Papa's homemade chicken fried steak Southern cream gravy, and 2 eggs.

Mimi's Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.49

Country Skillet's

Off The Ranch Skillet

$14.79

Fried potatoes, sautéed onions, Mimi's ground sausage, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.

Childhood Skillet

$14.69

Fried potatoes, smoked ham, eggs and American cheese.

Southwestern Skillet

$14.59

Fried potatoes, sautéed onions, bell peppers, diced jalapenos, Mimi's ground sausage, eggs and pepper jack cheese.

Omelets

Big Papa's Omelet

$14.79

3 egg omelet with homemade sausage, bacon, sautéed onions ,bell peppers, and cheddar cheese covered with ranch beans.

Childhood Omelet

$14.59

Our Classic Smoked Ham and Cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$14.59

3 egg omelet with onions, spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, and cheese.

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

You name it. We make it in a hefty 3 egg omelet. Comes with cheese. Meats$ per vegetables $ per

Mimi's Sides

2 sausage links

$3.79

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.79

Mash Potatoes

$3.79

Egg

$2.79

Oatmeal

$4.99

Biscuit

$2.49

3 Bacon Strips

$3.79

3 Turkey Bacon

$3.79

Fired Potato Hash

$3.46

Hash Browns

$3.46

French Fries

$3.79

Uncle Matt's Mac and Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Toast/ English Muffin

$3.29

Grits

$3.59

Cereal

$3.79

Frosted Flakes, Raisin Brand, Fruit Loops, Honey Nut Cheerios

Gravy

$2.19

Sausage patty

$3.79Out of stock

Ham

$3.79

Papa's Dirty Chips

$3.29

Jams/Butter/ Cream Cheese

$0.25+

Condiments/Dressing

$0.25+

Sausage Gravy

$2.69

Pancakes 2

$4.99

Bagel and cream cheese

$4.99

Waffle 1

$3.25

Donut

$2.89

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$5.29

6 Pack Biscuit

$9.89

12 Pack Biscuit

$18.59

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Mimi's Lunch

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.79

Served with Mimi's mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day.

Old Fashion Hamburger

$15.59

Served with French fries and all the fixings.

Chicken Strips

$14.89

Served with French fries and a side of Gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.79

Served with Mimi's mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Mimi's Meatloaf

$16.29Out of stock

Served with Mimi's mashed potatoes, brown gravy and vegetable of the day.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

Pimento Bacon Burger

$15.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Mimi's Deli Turkey

$14.79

Papa's Deli Roast Beef

$15.79

Papa's Deli Ham

$14.59

Mimi's Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$16.59

Mimi's chicken fried steak, southern cream gravy on Texas toast. Lettuce and tomatoes if requested.

Mimi's Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.29Out of stock

Mimi's mouthwatering meatloaf served on sourdough with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.79

Mimi's traditional tuna sandwich with lettuce and tomato on Whole Wheat bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.29Out of stock

Mimi's classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on classic White Bread

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$15.79Out of stock

Our fresh sliced deli turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, beansprouts and Mimi's avocado aioli

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.95

Kids

Grandkids Breakfast

$7.99

1 Egg, Sausage or bacon and 1 pancake.

Waffle Breakfast

$7.99

3 Strips of French toast, 1 egg and choice of Bacon or Mimi's sausage link.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese grilled on Texas toast. Served with fries and a drink.

Uncle Matt's Mac and Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Some kids like it simple. Even Mimi has a few picky eaters.

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Served with French Fries.

Kids Burger

$7.99

Drinks

Milk

$2.39+

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Apple Juice

$3.69

Orange Juice

$2.39+

Cranberry

$3.69

Pineapple

$3.69

Bottled Water

$2.25

Soda

$3.49

Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Coke, Coke Zero, Lemonade, Powerade, Sprite, and Orange

Coffee

$3.39

Regular and Decaf

Tea

$3.49

Sweet or unsweet

Hot Tea

$3.49

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Juice

Kid Soda

Water

BFST Sanwch

Mimi's Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.79

Choice of bacon or homemade sausage, cheese and a fried egg between our fresh bagel.

The Chicken and Biscuit

$6.79

Only the best Chicken fried chicken between our homemade biscuit. your choice of honey butter or Gram's apple butter.

The Classic

$6.79

Toasted English muffin sandwich with scrambled eggs, Mimi's homemade sausage patty and cheese.

Donut On The Run

$7.79

Mimi's Homemade sausage patty, fried egg and cheese between one of our mouth watering glazed donuts.

Papa's Fried Bologna and Egg Sandwich

$6.79

Thick cut fried bologna and a fried egg between Texas Toast.

Not Food

Coffee Mug

$13.99

T-Shirt

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Directions

