Restaurant info

My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.

Website