Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
My Neighbor Felix
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.
Location
1801 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211
