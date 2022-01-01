Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

My Neighbor Felix

No reviews yet

1801 Central Street

Denver, CO 80211

Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
Goddess Bowl
Guacamole Fresco

Margaritas

Elderflower Margarita

Elderflower Margarita

$12.00

herradura silver tequila, elderflower, coconut, fresh lime, add ice

Felix's Secret Key Margarita

Felix's Secret Key Margarita

$15.00

exclusive barrel-aged herradura reposado tequila, agave nectar, fresh orange and lime, habanero crystals

Mango Sunrise Margarita

Mango Sunrise Margarita

$12.00

el jimador, mango, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, sweet and sour, triple sec, agave nectar, hibiscus crystals, add ice

Pineapple Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

pineapple infused tequila, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, add ice

Signature Margarita

Signature Margarita

$10.50

el jimador, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, sweet and sour, triple sec, agave nectar, add ice

Skinny Marg

Skinny Marg

$12.00

el jimador, lime juice, agave

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

tanteo jalapeno tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime, habanero crystals, add ice

Uptown Margarita

Uptown Margarita

$14.00

served UP, don julio tequila, mándala orange liqueur, agave nectar, fresh orange, lime and lemon

Signature Megarita

Signature Megarita

$30.00

24oz, el jimador, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, sweet and sour, triple sec, agave nectar, add ice

Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

el jimador, watermelon puree, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, sweet and sour, triple sec, agave nectar, hibiscus crystals

Hibiscus Margarita

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

el jimador infused hibiscus tequila, fresh lime juice, pineapple

Felix Craft Cocktails

Apertivo Spritz

Apertivo Spritz

$12.00

prosecco, aperitivo select, club soda

Cabana Coffee

Cabana Coffee

$13.00

rumchata, jack daniel's honey, cold brew corvus coffee

El Burro

El Burro

$12.00

casamigos blanco tequila, ime and pineapple juice, ginger beer, simple syrup, absinthe, habanero crystal

Mexican Mule

Mexican Mule

$13.00Out of stock

tanteo jalapeno tequila, ginger beer, lime juice, mint

Mojito

Mojito

$12.00

captain morgan white rum, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, soda water

Muy Yum Paloma

Muy Yum Paloma

$11.00

herradura silver tequila, grapefruit and lime juice, agave nectar, pink peppercorns

Skinny Paloma

Skinny Paloma

$13.00

casamigos blanco tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, grapefruit high noon seltzer

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$12.00

milagro silver, lime juice, topo chico, tajin

NA Beverages

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$5.00
Cucumber Agua Fresca

Cucumber Agua Fresca

$6.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

House Made Horchata

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexi Coke

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00
Strawberry Agua Fresca

Strawberry Agua Fresca

$6.00Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tropical Red Bull

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Appetizers

Adobo Quesadilla

$12.00
Empanadas de Cochinita Pibil

Empanadas de Cochinita Pibil

$12.00Out of stock

tres empanadas, slow-braised yucatecan pork, guacamole fresco, mango-pina salsa, plantain fritters

Empanadas de Picadillo Vegetariano

Empanadas de Picadillo Vegetariano

$10.00Out of stock

tres empanadas, oaxacan vegetables, adobo, guacamole fresco, red radish, green onion, cilantro

Empanadas de Rotisserie Chicken

Empanadas de Rotisserie Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

tres empanadas, mole de castilla, pico de gallo, cosita cheese, cilantro

Flautas de Chorizo

Flautas de Chorizo

$13.00

spicy colorado chorizo, potatoes, Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, avocado, lettuce, adobo sauce, queso fresco, red radish, cilantro

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$11.50

avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, housemade goddess hibiscus chips

Open Faced Quesadilla

Open Faced Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortilla, ranchero queso, caramelized onion, sweet peppers, cilantro, served with cilantro crema, chipotle guajillo cream

Salsa Trio with Chips

Salsa Trio with Chips

$9.00

housemade goddess hibiscus chips served with salsa roja, salsa verde, mango-pina salsa

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$13.50

Tacos

Al Pastor Portobello Taco

Al Pastor Portobello Taco

$14.00Out of stock

diced portobello adobado, caramelized onion, mango-pina salsa, red radish, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro, corn tortilla

Americano Taco

Americano Taco

$14.00

grass-fed ground beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$14.00

slow-braised yucatecan pork, red radish, citrus cabbage, red onion curtido, cilantro, chicharrones, pibil jus, corn tortilla

Pescado Frito Taco

Pescado Frito Taco

$15.00

que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla

Pollo Rostizado Taco

Pollo Rostizado Taco

$14.00

colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla

Spicy Chorizo Cotija Taco

Spicy Chorizo Cotija Taco

$15.00

seared cotija cheese, spicy colorado chorizo, citrus cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla

Taco & Beyond

Taco & Beyond

$14.00

beyond beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, guacamole fresco, cilantro, corn tortilla

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$14.00

que pasa vh beer battered cauliflower, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla, side of chipotle guajillo crema

Pollo Rostizado Taco (Copy)

Pollo Rostizado Taco (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock

colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla

Platos Variados

Aztec Bowl

Aztec Bowl

$14.00

ancient grains, roasted red pepper, tomatillos, poblanos, red radish, sweet corn, cilantro, cotija cheese, butternut squash, adobo sauce, avocado vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Enchiladas

Butternut Squash Enchiladas

$19.00

baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro

Chilhuacle Steak

Chilhuacle Steak

$32.00

local organic grass-fed skirt steak, guacamole fresco, roasted chile corn, red onion curtido, charred jalapeno, charred lime, cilantro, adobo sauce

Goddess Bowl

Goddess Bowl

$14.00

mexican fried rice, jalapeno, chayote, sweet corn, pico de gallo, queso trio, cilantro crema, salsa roja, jalapeno vinaigrette

Hot Iron-Seared Burrito

Hot Iron-Seared Burrito

$16.00

slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice

Pacifica Grilled Shrimp

$27.00Out of stock
Pambazo Burger

Pambazo Burger

$19.00

spicy colorado chorizo & grass-fed beef blended patty, oaxaca cheese, smoky black beans, shredded lettuce, adobo sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro crema, avocado, served with mexican fried rice

Rotisserie Chicken Entree

$22.00
Salmon Veracruz

Salmon Veracruz

$28.00

heirloom tomato, red onion, green olives, capers, jalapeno, oregano, cilantro, salsa roja, white rice

Tablas Fuertes

Carne Asada Fajitas

Carne Asada Fajitas

$55.00

FOR TWO OR MORE grilled grass-fed skirt steak, adobo-agave sauce, sauteed onions, chile peppers, butternut squash, served with mexican fried rice, smoky black beans, mango-pina salsa, salsa roja, salsa verde, red radish, caramelized lime, roasted jalapeno, queso trio, cilantro, crema.

Pollo Fajitas

$46.00

FOR TWO OR MORE. colorado rotisserie chicken, adobo-agave sauce, sauteed onions, chile peppers, butternut squash, served with mexican fried rice, smoky black beans, mango-pina salsa, salsa roja, salsa verde, red radish, caramelized lime, roasted jalapeno, queso trio, cilantro, crema.

Mole de Castilla Rotisserie Chicken

Mole de Castilla Rotisserie Chicken

$46.00

FOR TWO OR MORE felix's legendary colorado rotisserie chicken hot off the spit, mole de castilla, served with mexican fried rice, smoky black beans, mango-pina salsa, salsa roja, salsa verde, red radish, caramelized lime, roasted jalapeno, queso trio, cilantro, crema.

Salad Y Sopa

Chile Verde Picante

Chile Verde Picante

$10.00

carnitas, poblano, jalapeno, tomatillo, habanero, red radish, tortilla strips, cilantro

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion curtido, cucumber, chickpeas, queso fresco, ranchero cheese, red radish, avocado, cilantro, avocado vinaigrette

Market Salad

Market Salad

$14.00

mixed kale greens, adobo-agave sauce, shredded cabbage, pumpkin seeds, spicy japanese peanuts, dried mango, green grapes, avocado, charred jalapeno vinaigrette

Mexican Caesar Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$13.00

mixed kale greens, cotija cheese, house-made croutons, red radish, felix's creamy caesar dressing.

Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grilled Corn

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

SIDE Adobo-Agave Sauce

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO BLACK BEAN SALAD

$6.00

SIDE Beyond Beef

$5.00

SIDE Charred Jalapeno

$2.00
SIDE Chicharrones

SIDE Chicharrones

$4.00

SIDE Chile Verde Picante

$1.00

SIDE Chipotle-Guajillo Crema

SIDE Cilantro Crema

SIDE Goddess Chips

$3.00

SIDE Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Grilled Salmon

$7.00

SIDE Ground Beef

$5.00

SIDE Habanero-Garlic Aioli

SIDE LRG Guacamole

$5.00

SIDE LRG Mango-Pina Salsa

$3.00

SIDE LRG QUESO BLANCO

$3.00

SIDE LRG Salsa Roja

$3.00

SIDE LRG Salsa Verde

$3.00
SIDE Mexican Fried Rice

SIDE Mexican Fried Rice

$4.00

SIDE Mole de Castilla

SIDE Pico de Gallo

SIDE Red Onion Curtido

$1.00

SIDE RISOTTO

$6.00

SIDE Rotisserie Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Skirt Steak

$9.00

SIDE SM Guac

$1.00

SIDE SM Mango-Pina Salsa

SIDE SM Queso Blanco

$1.00

SIDE SM Salsa Roja

SIDE Smoky Black Beans

SIDE Smoky Black Beans

$4.00

SIDE Spicy Chorizo

$5.00

SIDE Tortillas

$3.00

SIDE YUCATAN PORK

$6.00
Sweet Fried Plantains

Sweet Fried Plantains

$5.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$8.00
Cinnamon Donuts

Cinnamon Donuts

$8.00

Kids Churros

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.

Website

Location

1801 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
My Neighbor Felix image
My Neighbor Felix image
My Neighbor Felix image

