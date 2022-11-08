Bars & Lounges
My Parents' Basement
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
My Parents’ Basement is a neighborhood eatery started by three friends who love beer, thoughtful food and comic books and have a heroic desire to give Avondale Estates an original, delicious beer bar and an epic comic book store.My Parents’ Basement is a neighborhood eatery started by three friends who love beer, thoughtful food and comic books and have a heroic desire to give Avondale Estates an original, delicious beer bar and an epic comic book store.
Location
22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Gallery
