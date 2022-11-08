Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

My Parents' Basement

review star

No reviews yet

22 N Avondale Rd

Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Popular Items

Basement Burger
JJ Burger
Cheesesteak

SNACKS

House-Made Ranch with Potato Chips

$2.50

Hummus

$8.00

cucumber, tomato, carrots & house made pita chips

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Nachos

$9.00

House made tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce & pickled jalapeno

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Basket of Chili Cheese

$7.00

House Made Chili, Fries or Tots and Cheddar Cheese

Pimento Cheese Plate

$7.00

House pimento, pickles, carrots, tomato, pita

Pretzel

$5.50

House-Made Pretzel, Stone Ground Mustard

SALADS & SOUP

House Salad

$5.00+

Field Greens, Apple, Cashew & Blue Cheese Crumble

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Tomato, Crouton & Parmesan

Spinach Salad

$5.00+

Spinach, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Pecan & Goat Cheese

Cup Chili

$4.00

House made beef and Bean Chili, Cheddar Cheese

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

House made beef and bean chili, cheddar cheese

BURGERS

Basement Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

JJ Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce, Pickled Red Onion

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on Potato Bun

Beet Burger

$13.00

Avacado, Field Greens, Onion, Vegan Mayo & Pickle

SANDWICHES

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved Steak, Gilled Onions and choice of Provolone, Cheese Whiz OR White American

The Dillon

$14.00

Grilled Club with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Mayo

Toasted CBJB

$11.00

Pine St. Market Bacon, Cashew Butter & Seasonal Preserves

House Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken OR Shrimp, Cesar Dressing, Field Greens, Tomato, Parmesan

MPB Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pine St. Market Bacon, Pimento Cheese & Tomato

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.50

BBQ-Ketchup glaze, pickled red onion & provolone

Vegan Gyro

$13.00

Seitan, vegan tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber

Vegan Crabby Patty

$13.00

House-made chickpea "crab" cake, vegan remoulade, lettuce, tomato & onion

Vegan Reuban

$13.00

Seitan, vegan 1000 island, vegan mozzarella, sauerkraut

PLATES

Beef Tacos

$10.00

3 Hard Shell Tacos, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce & Cheddar. Side of Black Beans

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

House Made Panko Breaded, Classic or Hot and Smokey, choice of side

Corn Dogs

$11.00

2 Morning Star Soy Dogs, House-made Soy Batter, Choice of Fries or Tots

Fish Sticks

$13.00

Panko Breaded Atlantic COD, remoulade & coleslaw.

Grain Bowl

$12.00

Farro, Spinach, Smoked Onions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Soy Glaze, Fried egg

Hamburger Helper

$13.00

Seasoned beef, bacon, cheesy mustard sauce, lettuce & tomato

Meatloaf Plate

$14.00

BBQ-Ketchup glaze, mashed potatoes & seasonal veggie

Vegan Black Bean Burrito

$11.00

Black Beans, Spinach, Pico, Avocado & Cilantro-Lime Rice with Tortilla Chips and Salsa

A LA CARTE SIDES

Fries

$2.00+

Tots

$2.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Farro

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$3.50

Side Chili Cheese Tots

$3.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Seasonal Veggie

$3.00Out of stock

Green Beans

Coleslaw

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

FEATURES/ OLD FAVES

Pimento Cheese Toast

$7.00

House Made Pimento Cheese on toast

BLT

$10.00

VEGAN NACHO

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan Oyster Mushroom Po Boy

$12.50Out of stock

Beer Battered Oyster Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Remolaude

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

house brined chicken breast, house sauce & pickles

Crunchwrap Supreme

$12.00Out of stock

FGT Sammich

$12.00Out of stock

FGT App

$6.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Pork chops with collards and Mac n cheese

Patty Melt

$14.00Out of stock

On sourdough with provolone,grilled onions,and tomato bacon jam! Comes with side.

Street Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Chimichanga!

$14.00Out of stock

Taquitos

$12.00Out of stock

Meat Pockets

$14.00

Veggie Hot Pockets

$14.00

DESSERT

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

Cashew Butter & Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Butter * Cream Death Star Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Butter*Cream Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

B&C Rocky Road

$6.00

B&C Swirl

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Dressing

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Queso

$3.00

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid Chicken Finger

$5.00

Kid Cashew Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.00

Cashew Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

KID Fish Sticks

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
My Parents' Basement is a neighborhood eatery started by three friends who love beer, thoughtful food and comic books and have a heroic desire to give Avondale Estates an original, delicious beer bar and an epic comic book store.

22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

My Parents' Basement image
My Parents' Basement image
My Parents' Basement image

