American

My Place & Company, Schodack

review star

No reviews yet

1640 Columbia Turnpike

Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Traditional Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Single Boneless Wings

FRIDAY SPECIALS ONLINE

Beef Filet Tips in a Homemade Guinness Marinade then Chargrilled and served with shredded lettuce and Garlic Aioli on a fresh baked Hoagie Roll. Served with French Fries.

Soup To Go

$3.99

Click to See Today's Soup Option! Broth Soup (12oz)

Cream Soup To Go

$4.29

Click to See Today's Soup! Cream Soup (12oz)

Twin Clam Rolls

$7.99

Double order of Fried Clam Strips served on 2 Buns. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Special

$12.99

Diced Chicken breast, Gooey Cheese blend, House Hot Sauce and elbows, topped with Crumbly Bleu Cheese.

STARTERS

Potato Chips

$1.99

Ruffles Potato Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Lay's Kettle Cooked Chips

French Fries

$3.99

Traditional French Fries

Cajun Steak Fries

$4.29

Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Like Regular French Fries, But made with Sweet Potatoes!

Waffle Fries

$4.29

Seasoned Cross Cut Waffle Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

5 Piece Breaded Chicken Tenders

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Battered and Fried Mushrooms (6oz)

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

5 Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese

Onion Rings

$4.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

7 Battered and Fried Mac and Cheese Wedges

Pretzels w/Beer Cheese

$8.99

Flash Fried Pretzel Bites, Salted and served with our House Beer Cheese

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Battered and Fried Zucchini Sticks (8oz)

Chili w/Roll

$4.99

House Chili (12oz) with Bread and Butter

Nachos w/Cheese or Salsa

$5.99

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips served with choice of Dipping Sauce

Nachos w/Chili

$7.99

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Chili on Top. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Veggies & Bleu Cheese

$1.99

6 Carrots, 6 Celery, and a 2oz B/C

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Battered and Fried Pickle Spears

SOUPS

Soup To Go

$3.99

Click to See Today's Soup Option! Broth Soup (12oz)

Cream Soup To Go

$4.29

Click to See Today's Soup! Cream Soup (12oz)

Chili w/Roll

$4.99

House Chili (12oz) with Bread and Butter

SIDES

Cole Slaw (3oz)

$1.59

Cole Slaw (1/2 lb)

$2.99

Cole Slaw (1 lb)

$5.99

Macaroni Salad (3oz)

$2.79

Macaroni Salad (1/2 lb)

$2.99

Macaroni Salad (1 lb)

$5.99

S/ Beer Cheese

$1.25

3oz Beer Cheese

S/ Bread & Butter

$0.99

S/ Nacho Cheese

$1.25

3oz Nacho Cheese

S/ Pickles

$1.25

3oz Side of Pickles

S/ Sliced Jalapenos

$1.25

3oz Side of Jalapenos

Veggies & Bleu Cheese

$1.99

6 Carrots, 6 Celery, and a 2oz B/C

SIDE of Sauce

Dressings and Sauces

1/2 Pound Sauce

$2.00

1/2 Pound Sauce of your Choice

BUFFALO WINGS (OLO)

Single Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 Wings with 2 Carrots, 2 Celery, and a 2oz B/C

Double Traditional Wings

$24.69

20 Wings with 4 Carrots, 4 Celery and a 2oz B/C

Triple Traditional Wings

$36.59

30 Wings with 6 Carrots, 6 Celery and a 3oz B/C

Bucket Traditional

$55.99

50 Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C

Half Tray Traditional Wings (80)

$79.99

80 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Seperately

Full Tray Traditional Wings (150)

$144.99

150 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

Single Boneless Wings

$12.99

10oz Boneless Wings with 2 Carrots, 2 Celery and a 2oz B/C

Double Boneless Wings

$24.69

20oz Boneless Wings with 4 Carrots, 4 Celery and a 2oz B/C

Triple Boneless Wings

$36.59

30oz Boneless Wings with 6 Carrots, 6 Celery and a 3oz B/C

Bucket Boneless Wings

$55.99

50oz Boneless Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C

Half Tray Boneless (8 Orders)

$79.99

8 Orders of Boneless Wings (80oz) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

Full Tray Boneless (15 Orders)

$144.99

15 Orders of Boneless Wings (150oz, over 9lbs!) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Peppers. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken, Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Peppers. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, Yellow Cheddar, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream

Southwest Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Corn, and Black Beans. Served with Salsa or Sour Cream

SALADS

Small Tossed Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Onions. Choice of Dressing

Large Tossed Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.99

Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Small Caesar

$3.99

Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Grilled Steak Caesar Salad

$17.99

Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad Tossed

$7.99

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Chicken Salad Chef

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Chicken Salad, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Tuna Salad Chef

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Tuna Salad, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Tuna Salad Tossed

$7.99

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Seasonal Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Dried Cranberries with your choice of Dressing.

MY PLACE FAVORITES (OLO)

Basket Of Chicken

$16.99

4 Piece Golden Fried Chicken. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Bucket Of Chicken

$19.99+

Bucket of Golden Fried Chicken. You Choose the Size!

NY Steak Sandwich

$16.99

NY Strip Steak on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Open Face Hot Turkey Sandwich on White Bread with Fries and Gravy

NY Sirloin

$16.99

NY Strip Steak. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Hot Dog Platter

$7.99

All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Chili Dog Platter

$8.49

All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Bun with Chili. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Clam Platter

$8.99

Fried Clam Strips served on a Bun. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Fish Fry Platter

$11.99

Breaded Blue Fish on a Hot Dog Bun with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Shrimp Platter

$11.99

5 Breaded Butterflied Shrimp with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Scallop Platter

$14.99

Breaded Scallops with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken Patty Platter

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Patty on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken Cordon Bleu Platter

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Patty, Ham, and Swiss on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Hamburger Platter

$8.99

1/5 Pound Hamburger on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Cheeseburger Platter

$9.59

1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Chili Hamburger Platter

$9.99

1/5 Pound Burger with Chili on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.89

1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese and Chili on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Platter

$11.99

Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Double Cheeseburger Plus Platter

$11.99

Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Russian. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Veggie Burger Platter

$9.99

Garden Veggie Burger on a Toasted Gourmet Split Top Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Black Bean Veggie Burger Platter

$9.99

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

BURGERS (OLO)

Hamburger Platter

$8.99

1/5 Pound Burger, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Cheeseburger Platter

$9.59

1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Platter

$11.99

Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese and Bacon, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Double Cheeseburger Plus Platter

$11.99

Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Chili Hamburger Platter

$9.99

1/5 Pound Burger with Chili, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Hamburger Plus

$9.69

1/3 Pound Burger. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Cheeseburger Plus

$9.99

1/3 Pound Burger with American Cheese. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Big Swiss Burger

$9.99

1/3 Pound Burger with Swiss, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Big Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/3 Pound Burger with Mushrooms and American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Big Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/3 Pound Burger with American Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.89

1/2 Pound Burger on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.49

1/2 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Swiss & Mushroom Deluxe

$11.99

1/2 Pound Burger with Swiss, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

Bacon Cheddar Deluxe

$12.99

1/2 Pound Burger with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Mushroom Bacon Cheddar Deluxe

$14.99

1/2 Pound Burger with Mushrooms, Cheddar and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Black & Blue Burger

$14.99

1/2 Pound Burger Dusted with Cajun Seasoning, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Philly Steak Burger

$14.99

1/2 Pound Burger with Steak Seasoning, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Portobello Burger

$14.99

1/2 Pound Burger with Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Portobello Deluxe

$14.99

Large Portobello Mushroom Cap, Seasoned, Grilled, then Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Glaze. Comes on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Fries and Coleslaw

WRAPS

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Coated in Franks Red Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, White Cheddar, and Caesar Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Philly Wrap

$11.99

Seared Roast Beef, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Dijon Horseradish Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Russian Rocket

$11.99

Seared Roast Beef, Yellow Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Russian Dressing, and Dijon Horseradish. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Garden Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, American and Swiss Cheese, and Tzatziki Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon Lettuce and Tomatoes served on choice of Bread or Toast, Dry, with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Ham on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Roast Beef on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)

Turkey Club

$9.99

Triple Decker Turkey Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Ham Club

$9.99

Triple Decker Ham Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Roast Beef Club

$11.99

Triple Decker Roast Beef Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Turkey & Ham Club

$9.99

Triple Decker Turkey and Ham Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Tuna Club

$9.99

Triple Decker Tuna Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Triple Decker Chicken Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.99

Triple Decker Grilled Chicken Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

BLT Club

$8.99

Triple Decker BLT Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles) Basically a Double BLT Sandwich!

Egg Salad Club

$8.99

Triple Decker Egg Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

FROM THE GRILL

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Buttered and Grilled Bread of your choice with American Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Buttered and Grilled Bread of your Choice with American Cheese and Seared Ham. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Tuna Melt

$9.99

Seared Tuna Salad with Tomatoes and American Cheese on Buttered and Grilled Bread of your Choice. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

MPC Reuben. Corned Beef and Sauerkraut on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Pastrami

$11.99

Hot Pastrami on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Swiss. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Riley

$12.99

Hot Pastrami on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Coleslaw, Russian Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

Grilled Lovewich

$12.99

Seared Roast Beef, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Tiger Sauce and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)

GRILLED CHICKEN (OLO)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Crispy Chicken Ranchero

$14.99

Panko Fried Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pepper Ranch Dressing. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Cajun Black & Bleu

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

MPC SMOKE HOUSE (OLO)

2 Large Half Racks

$32.99

2 Half Racks of Ribs

3 Large Half Racks

$42.99

3 Half Racks Of Ribs

4 Large Half Racks

$52.99

4 Half Racks of Ribs

Slow Smoked Sausage

$9.99

Smoked Sweet Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Topped with Hickory Hot BBQ Sauce. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Smoked Pulled Pork with Our House Pork Sauce. On a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Beef Brisket

$12.99

Smoked Brisket with our House Brisket Sauce. On a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw

Rib Dinner

$18.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs (About 6) with Onion Rings and Coleslaw

KIDS

KIDS Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)

$5.99

3 Piece Tenders served with a 1/2 Order of Fries

KIDS All Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Hot Dog Bun served with a 1/2 Order of Fries

KIDS Hamburger

$5.99

1/5 Pound Burger on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries

KIDS Cheeseburger

$5.99

1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Buttered and Grilled White Bread with American Cheese. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kraft Style Mac and Cheese

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cheesecake W/Strawberries

$5.59

Chipwich

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Reese's Pieces Brownie

$3.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Oreo Cookie Pie

$5.99

NACHOS

Hot Wing Nacho

$12.99

Nachos Topped with Chicken, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Franks Hot Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven. Served with a Side of Ranch

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Nachos Topped with Homemade Chili, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven

Nachos w/Cheese or Salsa

$5.99

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips served with choice of Dipping Sauce

Nachos w/Chili

$7.99

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Chili on Top. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Pulled Chicken Nacho

$12.99

Nachos Topped with Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Spicy Hickory BBQ Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven

Pulled Pork Nacho

$14.99

Nachos Topped with Smoked & Shredded Pork Shoulder, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Spicy Hickory BBQ Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven

TAKEOUT BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

Saranac Shirley Temple

$2.75

Saranac Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.89

SMALL APPLE JUICE

$1.25

LRG APPLE JUICE

$2.50

SMALL PINEAPPLE JUICE

$1.25

LRG PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

SMALL CRANBERRY JUICE

$1.25

LRG CRANBERRY

$2.50

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$1.25

LRG ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

SMALL TOMATO JUICE

$1.25

LRG TOMATO JUICE

$2.50

SMALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$1.25

LRG GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

T-Shirts

Black SMALL

$10.00

Black MEDIUM

$10.00

Black LARGE

$10.00

Black XL

$10.00

Pink SMALL

$10.00Out of stock

Pink LARGE

$10.00

Yellow SMALL

$10.00Out of stock

Yellow MEDIUM

$10.00Out of stock

Yellow LARGE

$10.00

Yellow XL

$10.00

Yellow XXL

$10.00

Blue LARGE

$10.00Out of stock

Blue XL

$10.00

Blue XXL

$10.00

Green XL

$10.00

Breast Cancer Pink SMALL

$10.00

Breast Cancer Pink MEDIUM

$10.00

Breast Cancer Pink LARGE

$10.00

Breast Cancer Pink XL

$10.00

Sweatshirts

SMALL Hooded Sweatshirt w/Zipper

$25.00

MEDIUM Hooded Sweatshirt w/Zipper

$25.00

LARGE Hooded Sweatshirt w/Zipper

$25.00

XL Hooded Sweatshirt w/Zipper

$25.00

XXL Hooded Sweatshirt w/Zipper

$25.00

Hats

MPC Trucker Hat

$20.00

MPC Winter Knitted Hat

$10.00

MPC Pom Pom Gray Hat

$10.00

MPC Beanie Gray Hat

$10.00

Bags/Backpacks

Drawstring Bags

$5.00

TAKEOUT PACKAGES ONLINE

Bucket Of Chicken

$19.99+

Bucket of Golden Fried Chicken. You Choose the Size!

Fish Fry Combo

$31.99

Bucket Traditional

$55.99

50 Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C

Half Tray Traditional Wings (80)

$79.99

80 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Seperately

Full Tray Traditional Wings (150)

$144.99

150 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

Bucket Boneless Wings

$55.99

50oz Boneless Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C

Half Tray Boneless (8 Orders)

$79.99

8 Orders of Boneless Wings (80oz) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

Full Tray Boneless (15 Orders)

$144.99

15 Orders of Boneless Wings (150oz, over 9lbs!) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately

Construction Pack

$46.99

Tray Of Hamburgers

$19.99

Macaroni Salad (1/2 lb)

$2.99

Macaroni Salad (1 lb)

$5.99

Cole Slaw (1/2 lb)

$2.99

Cole Slaw (1 lb)

$5.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Quality Foods at Affordable Prices!

1640 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033

My Place & Company image
My Place & Company image
My Place & Company image

