- Home
- /
- Castleton On Hudson
- /
- American
- /
- My Place & Company, Schodack
My Place & Company, Schodack
No reviews yet
1640 Columbia Turnpike
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FRIDAY SPECIALS ONLINE
Soup To Go
Click to See Today's Soup Option! Broth Soup (12oz)
Cream Soup To Go
Click to See Today's Soup! Cream Soup (12oz)
Twin Clam Rolls
Double order of Fried Clam Strips served on 2 Buns. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Special
Diced Chicken breast, Gooey Cheese blend, House Hot Sauce and elbows, topped with Crumbly Bleu Cheese.
STARTERS
Potato Chips
Ruffles Potato Chips
Kettle Chips
Lay's Kettle Cooked Chips
French Fries
Traditional French Fries
Cajun Steak Fries
Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Like Regular French Fries, But made with Sweet Potatoes!
Waffle Fries
Seasoned Cross Cut Waffle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
5 Piece Breaded Chicken Tenders
Fried Mushrooms
Battered and Fried Mushrooms (6oz)
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Mac & Cheese Bites
7 Battered and Fried Mac and Cheese Wedges
Pretzels w/Beer Cheese
Flash Fried Pretzel Bites, Salted and served with our House Beer Cheese
Zucchini Sticks
Battered and Fried Zucchini Sticks (8oz)
Chili w/Roll
House Chili (12oz) with Bread and Butter
Nachos w/Cheese or Salsa
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips served with choice of Dipping Sauce
Nachos w/Chili
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Chili on Top. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Veggies & Bleu Cheese
6 Carrots, 6 Celery, and a 2oz B/C
Fried Pickles
Battered and Fried Pickle Spears
SOUPS
SIDES
Cole Slaw (3oz)
Cole Slaw (1/2 lb)
Cole Slaw (1 lb)
Macaroni Salad (3oz)
Macaroni Salad (1/2 lb)
Macaroni Salad (1 lb)
S/ Beer Cheese
3oz Beer Cheese
S/ Bread & Butter
S/ Nacho Cheese
3oz Nacho Cheese
S/ Pickles
3oz Side of Pickles
S/ Sliced Jalapenos
3oz Side of Jalapenos
Veggies & Bleu Cheese
6 Carrots, 6 Celery, and a 2oz B/C
SIDE of Sauce
Dressings and Sauces
1/2 Pound Sauce
1/2 Pound Sauce of your Choice
BUFFALO WINGS (OLO)
Single Traditional Wings
10 Wings with 2 Carrots, 2 Celery, and a 2oz B/C
Double Traditional Wings
20 Wings with 4 Carrots, 4 Celery and a 2oz B/C
Triple Traditional Wings
30 Wings with 6 Carrots, 6 Celery and a 3oz B/C
Bucket Traditional
50 Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C
Half Tray Traditional Wings (80)
80 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Seperately
Full Tray Traditional Wings (150)
150 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
Single Boneless Wings
10oz Boneless Wings with 2 Carrots, 2 Celery and a 2oz B/C
Double Boneless Wings
20oz Boneless Wings with 4 Carrots, 4 Celery and a 2oz B/C
Triple Boneless Wings
30oz Boneless Wings with 6 Carrots, 6 Celery and a 3oz B/C
Bucket Boneless Wings
50oz Boneless Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C
Half Tray Boneless (8 Orders)
8 Orders of Boneless Wings (80oz) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
Full Tray Boneless (15 Orders)
15 Orders of Boneless Wings (150oz, over 9lbs!) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Peppers. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Peppers. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Crispy Chicken, Yellow Cheddar, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing. Comes with Salsa or Sour Cream
Southwest Quesadilla
Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Corn, and Black Beans. Served with Salsa or Sour Cream
SALADS
Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Onions. Choice of Dressing
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing
Cajun Chicken Salad
Grilled Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, and Onions. Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing
Small Caesar
Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Grilled Steak Caesar Salad
Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Croutons, White Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Salad Tossed
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing
Chicken Salad Chef
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Chicken Salad, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing
Tuna Salad Chef
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Egg, Tuna Salad, Swiss, and American Cheese. Choice of Dressing
Tuna Salad Tossed
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, and Croutons. Choice of Dressing
Seasonal Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Dried Cranberries with your choice of Dressing.
MY PLACE FAVORITES (OLO)
Basket Of Chicken
4 Piece Golden Fried Chicken. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Bucket Of Chicken
Bucket of Golden Fried Chicken. You Choose the Size!
NY Steak Sandwich
NY Strip Steak on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Open Face Hot Turkey Sandwich on White Bread with Fries and Gravy
NY Sirloin
NY Strip Steak. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Hot Dog Platter
All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Chili Dog Platter
All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Bun with Chili. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Clam Platter
Fried Clam Strips served on a Bun. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Fish Fry Platter
Breaded Blue Fish on a Hot Dog Bun with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Shrimp Platter
5 Breaded Butterflied Shrimp with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Scallop Platter
Breaded Scallops with Choice of Tartar or Cocktail. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Chicken Patty Platter
Breaded Chicken Patty on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Chicken Cordon Bleu Platter
Breaded Chicken Patty, Ham, and Swiss on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Hamburger Platter
1/5 Pound Hamburger on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Cheeseburger Platter
1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Chili Hamburger Platter
1/5 Pound Burger with Chili on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Chili Cheeseburger
1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese and Chili on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Bacon Double Cheeseburger Platter
Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Double Cheeseburger Plus Platter
Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Russian. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Veggie Burger Platter
Garden Veggie Burger on a Toasted Gourmet Split Top Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Black Bean Veggie Burger Platter
Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
BURGERS (OLO)
Hamburger Platter
1/5 Pound Burger, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Cheeseburger Platter
1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Bacon Double Cheeseburger Platter
Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese and Bacon, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Double Cheeseburger Plus Platter
Two 1/5 Pound Burgers with American Cheese. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Chili Hamburger Platter
1/5 Pound Burger with Chili, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Hamburger Plus
1/3 Pound Burger. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Cheeseburger Plus
1/3 Pound Burger with American Cheese. Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Russian. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Big Swiss Burger
1/3 Pound Burger with Swiss, Bun Plain. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Big Mushroom Cheeseburger
1/3 Pound Burger with Mushrooms and American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Big Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 Pound Burger with American Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Hamburger Deluxe
1/2 Pound Burger on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Cheeseburger Deluxe
1/2 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Swiss & Mushroom Deluxe
1/2 Pound Burger with Swiss, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
Bacon Cheddar Deluxe
1/2 Pound Burger with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Mushroom Bacon Cheddar Deluxe
1/2 Pound Burger with Mushrooms, Cheddar and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Black & Blue Burger
1/2 Pound Burger Dusted with Cajun Seasoning, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Philly Steak Burger
1/2 Pound Burger with Steak Seasoning, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, Plain. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Portobello Burger
1/2 Pound Burger with Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Portobello Deluxe
Large Portobello Mushroom Cap, Seasoned, Grilled, then Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Glaze. Comes on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Spinach, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
WRAPS
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Coated in Franks Red Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, White Cheddar, and Caesar Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Philly Wrap
Seared Roast Beef, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Dijon Horseradish Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Russian Rocket
Seared Roast Beef, Yellow Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Russian Dressing, and Dijon Horseradish. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Garden Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, American and Swiss Cheese, and Tzatziki Dressing. Choice of Wrap. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Bacon Lettuce and Tomatoes served on choice of Bread or Toast, Dry, with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Ham Sandwich
Ham on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread. Choose your Fixings and Build it the way you like it! Served with regular Chips (Ruffles)
Turkey Club
Triple Decker Turkey Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Ham Club
Triple Decker Ham Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Roast Beef Club
Triple Decker Roast Beef Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Turkey & Ham Club
Triple Decker Turkey and Ham Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Tuna Club
Triple Decker Tuna Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Chicken Salad Club
Triple Decker Chicken Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Chicken Club
Triple Decker Grilled Chicken Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
BLT Club
Triple Decker BLT Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles) Basically a Double BLT Sandwich!
Egg Salad Club
Triple Decker Egg Salad Club on your Choice of Bread, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon, Dry. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
FROM THE GRILL
Grilled Cheese
Buttered and Grilled Bread of your choice with American Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Buttered and Grilled Bread of your Choice with American Cheese and Seared Ham. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Tuna Melt
Seared Tuna Salad with Tomatoes and American Cheese on Buttered and Grilled Bread of your Choice. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Reuben
MPC Reuben. Corned Beef and Sauerkraut on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Pastrami
Hot Pastrami on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Swiss. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Riley
Hot Pastrami on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Coleslaw, Russian Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
Grilled Lovewich
Seared Roast Beef, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, on Buttered and Grilled Sourdough Rye with Tiger Sauce and Swiss Cheese. Served with Regular Chips (Ruffles)
GRILLED CHICKEN (OLO)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Crispy Chicken Ranchero
Panko Fried Chicken Breast on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pepper Ranch Dressing. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Cajun Black & Bleu
Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich on a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
MPC SMOKE HOUSE (OLO)
2 Large Half Racks
2 Half Racks of Ribs
3 Large Half Racks
3 Half Racks Of Ribs
4 Large Half Racks
4 Half Racks of Ribs
Slow Smoked Sausage
Smoked Sweet Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Topped with Hickory Hot BBQ Sauce. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Pulled Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork with Our House Pork Sauce. On a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Beef Brisket
Smoked Brisket with our House Brisket Sauce. On a Toasted Split Top Gourmet Bun. Comes with Fries and Coleslaw
Rib Dinner
1/2 Rack of Ribs (About 6) with Onion Rings and Coleslaw
KIDS
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)
3 Piece Tenders served with a 1/2 Order of Fries
KIDS All Beef Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Hot Dog Bun served with a 1/2 Order of Fries
KIDS Hamburger
1/5 Pound Burger on a Toasted Hamburger Bun, Plain. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries
KIDS Cheeseburger
1/5 Pound Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Hamburger Bun. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Buttered and Grilled White Bread with American Cheese. Served with a 1/2 Order of Fries
KIDS Mac & Cheese
Kraft Style Mac and Cheese
DESSERTS
NACHOS
Hot Wing Nacho
Nachos Topped with Chicken, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Franks Hot Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven. Served with a Side of Ranch
Loaded Nachos
Nachos Topped with Homemade Chili, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven
Nachos w/Cheese or Salsa
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips served with choice of Dipping Sauce
Nachos w/Chili
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Chili on Top. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Pulled Chicken Nacho
Nachos Topped with Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Spicy Hickory BBQ Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven
Pulled Pork Nacho
Nachos Topped with Smoked & Shredded Pork Shoulder, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Spicy Hickory BBQ Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese and then Melted in the Oven
TAKEOUT BEVERAGES
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
GINGER ALE
SIERRA MIST
ICED TEA
RASPBERRY ICED TEA
LEMONADE
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
CLUB SODA
TONIC
Saranac Shirley Temple
Saranac Root Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Water
SMALL APPLE JUICE
LRG APPLE JUICE
SMALL PINEAPPLE JUICE
LRG PINEAPPLE JUICE
SMALL CRANBERRY JUICE
LRG CRANBERRY
SMALL ORANGE JUICE
LRG ORANGE JUICE
SMALL TOMATO JUICE
LRG TOMATO JUICE
SMALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
LRG GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
T-Shirts
Black SMALL
Black MEDIUM
Black LARGE
Black XL
Pink SMALL
Pink LARGE
Yellow SMALL
Yellow MEDIUM
Yellow LARGE
Yellow XL
Yellow XXL
Blue LARGE
Blue XL
Blue XXL
Green XL
Breast Cancer Pink SMALL
Breast Cancer Pink MEDIUM
Breast Cancer Pink LARGE
Breast Cancer Pink XL
Sweatshirts
Bags/Backpacks
T-Shirts
Black SMALL
Black MEDIUM
Black LARGE
Black XL
Pink SMALL
Pink LARGE
Yellow SMALL
Yellow MEDIUM
Yellow LARGE
Yellow XL
Yellow XXL
Blue LARGE
Blue XL
Blue XXL
Green XL
Breast Cancer Pink SMALL
Breast Cancer Pink MEDIUM
Breast Cancer Pink LARGE
Breast Cancer Pink XL
Sweatshirts
Hats
Bags/Backpacks
TAKEOUT PACKAGES ONLINE
Bucket Of Chicken
Bucket of Golden Fried Chicken. You Choose the Size!
Fish Fry Combo
Bucket Traditional
50 Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C
Half Tray Traditional Wings (80)
80 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Seperately
Full Tray Traditional Wings (150)
150 Wings Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
Bucket Boneless Wings
50oz Boneless Wings with 12 Carrots, 12 Celery, and 6oz of B/C
Half Tray Boneless (8 Orders)
8 Orders of Boneless Wings (80oz) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
Full Tray Boneless (15 Orders)
15 Orders of Boneless Wings (150oz, over 9lbs!) Veggies and Bleu Cheese Sold Separately
Construction Pack
Tray Of Hamburgers
Macaroni Salad (1/2 lb)
Macaroni Salad (1 lb)
Cole Slaw (1/2 lb)
Cole Slaw (1 lb)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Quality Foods at Affordable Prices!
1640 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033