Pizza
My Place Pizza Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 1988, My Place Pizza Restaurant has been serving Bath Borough and neighboring communities with good quality food at reasonable prices. A very special THANK YOU to our customers - for their loyalty and continued patronage - without all of them, our success would have never been possible. We look forward to many more years in the Borough of Bath! Sincerely, The Mirabito Family
Location
270 E Northampton St, Bath, PA 18014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
No Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurant