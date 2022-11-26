My Place Pizza Restaurant imageView gallery
Pizza

My Place Pizza Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

270 E Northampton St

Bath, PA 18014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Cheese Steak

Pizza

Large Pizza

$11.95

Medium Pizza

$8.95

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$4.95

Personal Cauliflower

$8.95

Personal Cauliflower Pizza - Cheesy Bruschetta & Pesto

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese, Bruschetta, & Pesto on Cauliflower Crust

Personal Cauliflower Pizza - Spring Mix & Chicken

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese, Spring mix, Sliced chicken breast, & Balsamic glaze drizzled on a Cauliflower Crust

Stromboli

Large Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$14.25

Medium Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$10.25

Mini Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$6.95

Large Fiorella Stromboli

$15.95

Medium Fiorella Stromboli

$10.95

Mini Fiorella Stromboli

$6.55

Mini My Place Stromboli

$6.95

Medium My Place Stromboli

$10.95

Large My Place Stromboli

$15.95

Large Steak Stromboli

$15.95

Medium Steak Stromboli

$11.25

Mini Steak Stromboli

$6.95

Large Traditional Stromboli

$14.25

Medium Traditional Stromboli

$10.55

Mini Traditional Stromboli

$6.25

Large Vegetable Stromboli

$15.55

Medium Vegetable Stromboli

$10.95

Mini Vegetable Stromboli

$6.55

Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.35

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.75

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.25

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.35

Everything Pizza

Large Everything Pizza

$18.50

Medium Everything Pizza

$15.95

Personal Everything Pizza

$8.95

German Pizza

Large German Pizza

$17.75

Medium German Pizza

$15.95

Personal German Pizza

$8.75

Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$7.75

Manny's Sicilian

Whole Manny's Sicilian

$16.95

Half Manny's Sicilian

$9.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

Large Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.75

Medium Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.95

Personal Meat Lover's Pizza

$8.95

Sicilian

Whole Sicilian

$16.95

Half Sicilian

$9.00

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$1.95

Taco Pizza

Large Taco Pizza

$15.95

Medium Taco Pizza

$14.25

Personal Taco Pizza

$7.55

Vegetable Pizza

Large Vegetable Pizza

$15.95

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$14.25

Personal Vegetable Pizza

$7.55

White Pizza

Large White Pizza

$11.95

Medium White Pizza

$8.95

Personal White Pizza

$4.95

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Crab Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$3.35

Garlic Bread

$2.55

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.25

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Homemade Chips

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.15

Onion Rings

$4.15

Pierogies

$4.15

Soup

Wings

$12.95

Zucchini Wedges

$4.95Out of stock

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.35

Potato Barrels

$5.95

Salads & Wraps

Antipasto Salad

$7.35

Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.25

Chicken Finger Wrap

$7.25

Fresh House Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Kelli's Bruschetta Vegi Flatbread

$8.25

Nick's Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.25

Super Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Tony's Special Wrap

$7.25

Tuna Salad

$5.95

Tuna Wrap

$7.25

Pasta & Dinners

Baked Ziti

$9.55

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$9.55

Cheese Ravioli

$9.55

Chicken Finger Dinner

$8.95

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

$11.95

Haddock Filet Dinner

$9.95

Lasagna

$9.95

Penne with Vodka Sauce

$11.25

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$8.95

Spaghetti with Chicken Parmigiana

$11.55

Spaghetti with Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$9.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.95

Spaghetti with Sausage

$9.95

Spaghetti with Veal Parmigiana

$11.55Out of stock

Stuffed Shells

$9.55

Sandwiches & Subs

Bacon-Mushroom Cheeseburger

$6.65

Bacon-Mushroom Hamburger

$6.15

BLT

$4.95

BLT Club

$7.25

BLT Sub

Breaded Chicken Breast Filet Sandwich

$5.15

California Cheese Steak

California Cheeseburger

$5.75

California Hamburger

$5.35

California Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak

Cheeseburger

$5.15

Cheeseburger Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$5.35

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chili Dog

$2.35

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.90

Double Cheeseburger

$6.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.35

Hamburger

$4.75

Hamburger Sub

Hot Dog

$1.75

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Sub

My Place Cheeseburger

$7.55

Pizza Burger

$5.15

Sausage Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$4.95

Turkey Club

$7.25

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+Out of stock

White California Cheese Steak

White California Steak

White Cheese Steak

White Steak

Veggie Burger (Cali Style)

$6.25

Veggie Cheeseburger (Cali Style)

$6.95

Hoagies

Medium American Hoagie

$5.75

Large American Hoagie

$7.55

Medium Italian Hoagie

$5.59

Large Italian Hoagie

$7.95

Medium Tuna Hoagie

$6.15

Large Tuna Hoagie

$8.25

Medium Turkey Hoagie

$5.75

Large Turkey Hoagie

$7.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.55

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$5.95

Kid's Shrimp and Fries

$7.55

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.15

Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.95

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

$6.95

Kid's Spaghetti with Sausage

$6.95

Dessert

Milk Shake

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Large Sundae

$5.75

All sundaes come with whipped cream and a cherry on top!

Small Sundae

$4.35

All sundaes come with whipped cream and a cherry on top!

Banana split

$5.95

Choose up to 3 flavors!

Brownie

$2.25

Brownie Sundae

$5.75

Child Cone

$2.95

Small Cone

$3.75

Medium Cone

$4.15

Large Cone

$4.95

Child Ice Cream Dish

$2.95

Small Ice Cream Dish

$3.75

Medium Ice Cream Dish

$4.15

Large Ice Cream Dish

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1988, My Place Pizza Restaurant has been serving Bath Borough and neighboring communities with good quality food at reasonable prices. A very special THANK YOU to our customers - for their loyalty and continued patronage - without all of them, our success would have never been possible. We look forward to many more years in the Borough of Bath! Sincerely, The Mirabito Family

Location

270 E Northampton St, Bath, PA 18014

Directions

Gallery
My Place Pizza Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Detzi's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 951
570 N Lehigh Ave Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurantnext
Vivo Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4558 crackersport road allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bath

Point Phillips Hotel
orange star4.7 • 1,332
943 Point Phillips Rd Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind - Bath PA
orange star4.9 • 216
116 E Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bath
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston