Ramen
Mediterranean

My Ramen & Izakaya

3,237 Reviews

$$

3280 28th Street Unit 2

Boulder, CO 80301

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Poke Bowl
Tonkotsu Ramen

Small Plates

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions.

My Greens

My Greens

$3.50

Spring mix salad, tomato, and oshinko (pickled radish) with sesame dressing on the side.

Kimchi Salad

Kimchi Salad

$3.50

Fish sauce, kosher salt, Korean red pepper powder, scallions, and napa cabbage.

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$5.75

Chilled mixture of thin sliced calamari, wood-ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, chili peppers, and sesame seeds with soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.75

Assorted seaweed in Chef's sauce with tomato and oshinko (pickled radish).

Burdock

Burdock

$5.00

Tempura fried burdock root sprinkled with seasoned salt.

Edamame

$5.00

Garlic Edamame

$5.75
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Shredded cabbage, onions, carrots, and celery wrapped in wheat egg roll sheet.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$5.75

Napa cabbage, onions, and chicken wrapped in gyoza skin.

Veg Gyoza

Veg Gyoza

$5.75

Napa cabbage, onions, and vegetables wrapped in gyoza skin.

Ika Geso

Ika Geso

$6.50

Breaded fried squid tentacles served with spicy mayo.

The Sh!t

The Sh!t

$6.50

Spicy krab meat wrapped in nori, tempura fried, topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.50

Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in a soy based sauce, deep fried, and served with ponzu sauce.

Romaine

Romaine

$6.50Out of stock

Grilled romaine heart with garlic balsamic vinaigrette.

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$7.25

Wheat flour and egg battered with cabbage, sweet potato, green and white onions. Served with our homemade sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Belly Buns

Belly Buns

$7.25+

Steamed buns stuffed with braised pork belly, scallions, cucumbers, and hoisin sauce.

Eggplant Buns

Eggplant Buns

$7.25+

Steamed buns stuffed with breaded fried eggplants, pickled carrots, cucumbers, tomato, and spicy mayo.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$7.25

Crispy fried oysters with homemade mayo-based dressing. Served with pickled radish, ginger, & carrot.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

Wheat flour, cabbage, onions, and octopus inside. Served with homemade sauce and topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and bonito flakes.

Kimchi Belly

Kimchi Belly

$8.50

Pork belly slices marinated in homemade soy sauce. Served over kimchi salad with sweet soy sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Mussels

Mussels

$8.50

Baked mussels in mayo-based dynamite sauce. Topped with panko (Gluten Free upon request).

Yaki Ika

Yaki Ika

$10.00

Grilled whole squid with Chef's sauce.

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Soy sauce base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Bean paste base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions.

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$14.00

Coconut milk curry base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions.

Veg Ramen

Veg Ramen

$14.00

Vegetarian miso base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, inari (sweet tofu skin), bean sprouts, and green onions.

V Tantanmen

V Tantanmen

$14.00

Vegetarian sesame paste with soy milk base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, spicy vegetarian soy meat, bean sprouts, and green onions.

Tantanmen

Tantanmen

$14.00

Sesame paste with soy milk base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, and green onions.

Mapo Tofu Ramen

Mapo Tofu Ramen

$14.00

Fresh soft tofu in chili bean paste sauce with diced carrots, shiitake mushrooms, white & green onions, and celery. This sauce is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Shio (salt) base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, pickled ginger, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.

Tonk Shoyu

Tonk Shoyu

$14.00

Soy sauce flavored tonkotsu base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, fried shallots, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), sesame seeds, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.

VEGAN RAMEN

VEGAN RAMEN

$14.00

Vegetarian Miso Base. Ingredients include bamboo shoots, pickled ginger, sweet corn, Inari (sweet tofu skin), and green onions.

Donburi

Mapo Tofu Don

Mapo Tofu Don

$12.50

Fresh soft tofu in chili bean paste sauce with diced carrots, shiitake mushrooms, white onions, and celery.

Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.50

Beef brisket and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Served with broccoli, pickled ginger, and green onions.

Chashu Don

Chashu Don

$13.50

Braised pork belly, fried eggs, spring mix, and cucumber.

Pork Katsu Don

Pork Katsu Don

$13.50

Breaded fried pork served with shredded cabbage, broccoli, and carrots.

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$13.50

Breaded fried chicken served with shredded cabbage, broccoli, and carrots.

Tofu Katsu Don

$13.50Out of stock

Eggplant Katsu Don

$13.50

Breaded fried eggplant served with shredded cabbage, broccoli, and carrots.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.50

Fresh diced fish in poke sauce. Served with spicy tuna, krab meat salad, oshinko (pickled radish), cucumber, mixed greens, shredded carrots, nori, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Bento Box - Dinner

$16.50

Pork, chicken, or eggplant katsu over white rice with My Greens salad, eggroll, and sliced oranges.

Yakisoba & F / R

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$12.50+

Served with cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and white & green onions.

F / R

F / R

$12.50+

Served with diced carrot & celery, egg, and white & green onions.

Kimchi F / R

Kimchi F / R

$12.50+

Served with kimchi, fried egg, and white & green onions.

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00
New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$6.50
Flourless Chocolate

Flourless Chocolate

$7.00
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$6.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Delicate sweet cream ice cream with vanilla sea salt and caramel swirls, sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies and rolled in sprinkles.

Sides

White Rice

$3.75

Brown Rice

$3.75

Soup Broth

$4.50

Ramen

$4.50

Rice Noodle

$4.50

Noodles with Broth

$8.00

Side Katsu

$8.00

Buns (2)

$3.50

Buns (3)

$5.00

Raw Noodle

$8.50

Sauce/Dressing (12oz)

$7.50

Sauce/Dressing (16oz)

$10.00

Side Of Broccoli (8pcs)

$3.25

Beverages

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Soy Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ramune-Lychee

$5.00

Smart Water Bottle

$3.50

Ramune-Orange

$5.00

Flavored Teas

Thai Tea

$4.75

Black Tea

$4.75

Milk Black Tea

$4.75

Green Tea

$4.75

Milk Green Tea

$4.75

Promo Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Fruit Teas

Mixed Fruits Tea

$6.50

Ginger Honey Tea

$6.50

Jujube Honey Tea

$6.50

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Passionfruit Smoothie

$5.25

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Taro Smoothie

$5.25

Lychee Smoothie

$5.25

Utensils

Chopsticks

Fork

Spoon

Napkins

All Utensils

Chili Oil

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

$0.50

Sichimi

GF Soy Sauce

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

REAL Ramen REAL Taste!

Website

Location

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

