Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

547 Reviews

$

3724 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Traditional NY Style
12" Traditional NY Style
1/2 Dozen Wings

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$7.99

Half order of tender hot wings fried to a perfect crisp! (For best results on Carry-Out or Delivery, please modify Wing Sauce on Side.)

Dozen Wings

$15.99

Full order of tender hot wings fried to a perfect crisp! (For best results on Carry-Out or Delivery, please modify Wing Sauce on Side.)

Appetizers

Reg. Housemade Meatballs

Reg. Housemade Meatballs

$6.99

14 ingredient House made meatballs baked to perfection. Served in a spiced marinara. Topped with parmesan. (Melted mozzarella optional.)

Lg. Housemade Meatballs

$12.99

14 ingredient House made meatballs baked to perfection. Served in a spiced marinara. Topped with parmesan. (Melted mozzarella optional.)

Reg. Elote Flatbread

$7.99

White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.

Giant Elote Flatbread

Giant Elote Flatbread

$14.99

White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.

Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.

Giant Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.99

Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.

Reg. Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.29

House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping!

Giant Garlic Bread Sticks

$11.99

House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping and sharing!

Salads

All Salads Except "The Casa" come with a Preferred Dressing. Substitute Dressing is found under the Options.
Side The Casa

Side The Casa

$3.99

Our House Salad! Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumbers. Served /w choice of Dressing.

Side Lil Caesar

Side Lil Caesar

$3.99

Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Blend and Grated Parmesan. With Caesar Dressing

Side The Pop-Eye

$4.99

Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Bleu Cheese Crumble with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Side Against-Pasta

Side Against-Pasta

$5.99

Ciao Bella! Romaine, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Roasted Artichoke, Provolone and Salami with Italian Dressing.

Side Rise Like a Phoenix

$4.99

Romaine, Spinach, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Cherry Pepper, Diced Green Chili, Mozzarella & Cotija Cheese with Chili Cucumber Ranch.

Full The Casa

Full The Casa

$6.59

Our House Salad! Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumbers. Served /w choice of Dressing.

Full Lil Caesar

Full Lil Caesar

$7.99

Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Blend and Grated Parmesan. With Caesar Dressing

Full The Pop-Eye

$7.99

Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Bleu Cheese Crumble with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Full Against Pasta

Full Against Pasta

$8.99
Full Rise Like A Phoenix

Full Rise Like A Phoenix

$7.99

Romaine, Spinach, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Cherry Pepper, Diced Green Chili, Mozzarella & Cotija Cheese with Chili Cucumber Ranch.

Pasta

Spaghetti (Small)

$5.99

Spaghetti (Large)

$7.99
Chz Toast

Chz Toast

$2.99
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Lasagna with Side Salad

$14.49

Alfredo Pasta (Small)

$5.99Out of stock

Alfredo Pasta (Large)

$7.99Out of stock

Lasagna

$10.49

Build Your Own Pizza (SLICES NOT GUARANTEED TILL CLOSE/NO DELIVERY)

Slice Traditional (Limit 1 Topping After 5pm)

$2.49

Slice Southwestern Style (LIMIT 1 TOPPING AFTER 5PM)

$2.49Out of stock

New York Thin Crust, Southwest Sauce (Fire Roasted Jalapeno Tomato Cream)Mozzarella Cheese House Made Dough, Southwest Sauce (Fire Roasted Jalapeno Tomato Cream) Mozzarella Cheese

Carne Asada SLICE

$4.00

Al Pastor SLICE

$4.00

12" Traditional NY Style

$11.99

New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.

12" Southwestern Style

$11.99

New York Thin Crust, Southwest Fire Roasted Jalapeno Tomato Cream Sauce and, Mozzarella Cheese. An Arizona Favorite!

Build Your Own 12" Kit

$11.99

12" Gluten Free Traditional NY Style

$12.99

New York GLUTEN FREE Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.

12" Gluten Free Southwestern Style

$12.99

New York GLUTEN FREE Thin Crust, Southwest Fire Roasted Jalapeno Tomato Cream and, Mozzarella Cheese. An Arizona Favorite!

18" Traditional NY Style

$18.99

New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.

18" Southwestern Style

$18.99

New York Thin Crust, Southwest Fire Roasted Jalapeno Tomato Cream Sauce and, Mozzarella Cheese. An Arizona Favorite!

Specialty Pizzas

12" Southwest Veggin Out

12" Southwest Veggin Out

$14.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Diced Green Chili, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro Cotija

12" The VEG

12" The VEG

$14.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Oregano.

12" Supremo

$15.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado, Schreiner's Chorizo, Diced Green Chili, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro, Cotija.

12" The Supreme Being

12" The Supreme Being

$15.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Garlic, Bacon, Oregano.

12" El Blanco

12" El Blanco

$14.99

Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.

12" Al Pastor WHAT

12" Al Pastor WHAT

$15.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Al Pastor, Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Puree.

12" Bar-Ba-Que-Onda

12" Bar-Ba-Que-Onda

$14.99

House made BBQ Mole sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado,, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Spiced Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.

12" You Got A Carne Asada

12" You Got A Carne Asada

$15.99

Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.

12" The Marg

12" The Marg

$14.99

Roma Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil. Presto!

12" Sweet Potato + Chorizo

$14.99Out of stock

12" Gluten Free Southwest Veggin Out

$15.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Diced Green Chili, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro Cotija GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free The VEG

$15.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Oregano GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free Supremo

$16.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado, Schreiner's Chorizo, Diced Green Chili, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro, Cotija. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free Supreme Being

$16.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Garlic, Bacon, Oregano. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free El Blanco

$15.99

Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free Al Pastor

$16.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Al Pastor, Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Puree. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free Bar-Ba-Que-Onda

$15.99

House made BBQ Mole sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado,, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Spiced Crema, Cilantro, Cotija. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free You Got A Carne Asada

$16.99

Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija. GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free The Marg

$15.99

Roma Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil. Presto! GLUTEN FREE

18" Southwest Veggin Out

18" Southwest Veggin Out

$24.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Diced Green Chili, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro Cotija

18" The VEG

18" The VEG

$24.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Oregano.

18" Supremo

$27.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado, Schreiner's Chorizo, Diced Green Chili, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Fresh Garlic, Cilantro, Cotija.

18" The Supreme Being

18" The Supreme Being

$27.99

House-made Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Garlic, Bacon, Oregano.

18" El Blanco

18" El Blanco

$24.99

Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.

18" Al Pastor WHAT

18" Al Pastor WHAT

$27.99

Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Al Pastor, Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Puree.

18" Bar-Ba-Que-Onda

18" Bar-Ba-Que-Onda

$25.99

House made BBQ Mole sauce, Mozzarella, Pollo Asado,, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Spiced Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.

18" You Gotta Carne Asada

18" You Gotta Carne Asada

$27.99

Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.

18" The Marg

18" The Marg

$25.99

Roma Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil. Presto!

18" Sweet Potato + Chorizo

$25.99Out of stock

Toasted Sandwiches

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Peppercini, Red Onion and Italian Dressing.

Veg Sand

$6.99Out of stock

Roma Tomato, Spinach, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper. Red Onion, and Italian Dressing

The Meatball

The Meatball

$7.99

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Melted Provolone.

The Chorizo-wich

$7.99Out of stock

Melted Mozzarella, Schrieners Chorizo, Grilled Chicken, Southwest Sauce, Diced Green Chili and Corn.

Italian Deli

$7.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Peppercini, Red Onion and Italian Dressing

Desert Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

Melted Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Southwest Sauce and Diced Green Chili

Desserts

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Cheesecake Slice

$6.29

Variety changes. Place place your order first then call to inquire what cheesecakes we have today!

Extra Dressing and Sauces

Small Dressing

$0.59

Small Marinara

$0.59

Small SouthWest Sauce

$0.59

Small Wing Sauce

$0.59

Small Ranch

$0.59

Medium Dressing

$0.79

Medium Marinara

$0.79

Medium SouthWest Sauce

$0.79

Medium Wing Sauce

$0.79

Medium Ranch

$0.79

Large Dressing

$2.99

Large Marinara

$2.99

Large SouthWest Sauce

$2.99

Large Wing Sauce

$2.99

Large Ranch

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where New York Meets the Southwest At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.

Website

Location

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

Gallery
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bertha's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,163
3134 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Goldwater's
orange starNo Reviews
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Zookz - Uptown Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Francine Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,204
4712 North Goldwater Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
orange starNo Reviews
7318 E. Stetson Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Indian Delhi Palace
orange star4.1 • 2,470
5104 East Mcdowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85008
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Los Dos Molinos Uptown
orange star4.4 • 2,226
1044 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 018 Crown
orange star4.8 • 1,815
5813 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
orange star4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Biltmore
orange star4.3 • 1,165
2398 E Camelback Rd #101 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston