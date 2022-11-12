My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
6550 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
EDAMAME
Lightly salted steam soybeans *gluten free
CRAB RANGOON
Deep fried wonton stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions, carrots and served with sweet & sour sauce
GYOZA CHICKEN
6 pieces of gyoza served with ponzu sauce.
SHRIMP TEMPURA
5 fried battered shrimps served with ponzu sauce
CHICKEN SATAY
4 pieces skewered chicken marinated in herbs, grilled, and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free
Shrimp Basil Rolls
Shrimps, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free
Chicken lettuce wraps
Minced chicken mixed with water chestnuts, peanuts, carrots and onions served with fresh iceberg lettuce. Served with sweet and sour sauce. *gluten free
Firecracker Shrimp
5 marinated shrimps wrapped in spring roll skin, deep fried and served with yellow mustard.
VEGAN APPETIZERS
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soybeans. *gluten free
Crispy Spring Rolls
Mixed veggies (cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions) and glass noodle served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Garden Rolls
Fresh tofu, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet peanut sauce. *gluten free
Veggie Tempura
Fried vegetables, carrots, broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers and served with ponzu sauce.
Corn Cakes
Tempura flour mixed with sweet corn, sugar, pepper and served with sweet & sour sauce.
NUGGETS Vegan Chicken
Made from Soybean. Served with homemade yellow mustard.
Drumsticks Vegan Chicken
Made from Soybean. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tofu Satay
served with peanut sauce. *gluten free
Thai Mango Wraps
Fried tofu, fresh mangoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and cashew nuts on lettuce leaves and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free
Fried Coconut Tofu
Marinated deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.
Veggie Dumpling
Asparagus Wrap
Asparagus mixed with plant-based mayonnaise and wrapped in spring roll skin. Served with yellow mustard.
SOUP
SALADS
Thai Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken breast, lettuces, red onions, scallions, chopped cucumbers, carrots and cilantro with Thai vinaigrette.
Crystal Salad
Glass noodles, shrimps, chickens, red onions, scallions, tomatoes, and cilantro with Thai vinaigrette.
Crispy Papaya Flower Salad
Slivered green papaya, tomatoes, green beans and peanut with Thai vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
Chopped lettuces, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green beans with peanut sauce.
FRIED RICE
Thai Fried Rice
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Thai Fried Rice
Brown rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Basil Fried Rice
Steam rice stir fried with egg, bell peppers, basil, yellow onions garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Basil Fried Rice
Brown rice stir fried with egg, bell peppers, basil, yellow onions garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Pineapple Fried Rice
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
NOODLES
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
Pad See Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, broccolis, bean sprouts in brown sauce.
Stir Fried Udon Noodles
Japanese thick rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce. *gluten free
Glass Noodles Pad Thai
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce. *Gluten Free
Glass Drunken Noodles
glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
CURRY
Yellow Curry
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.
Red Curry
Red curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Green Curry
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut broth with green beans, bell peppers.
Musaman Curry
Mixture of coconut red and yellow curry with onions, potatoes, carrots and peanuts.
ENTREES
Cashew Nuts Delight
Snow peas, mushrooms, baby corns and yellow onions stir fried with brown sauce.
Thai Basil
Basil, baby corns, mushrooms, bell peppers, garlics stir fried with brown sauce.
Thai Garlic
Garlics, broccolis and carrots stir fried with brown sauce.
Lemongrass
Bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots and lemongrass stir fried with brown sauce.
Ginger Stir Fry
Fresh gingers, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried with brown sauce.
Sesame
Tempura battered with sesame sauce
Vegetable Delight
VEGAN ENTREES
Vegetable Clay Pot
Glass noodles, shitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, snow peas, baby corns and ginger cooked in a clay pot.
Vegetable Delight
Mixed veggies (broccolis, carrots, onions, snow peas, bell peppers, mushrooms, green beans, baby corns) stir fried in brown sauce
Stir Fried Eggplants
Eggplants stir fried with bell peppers, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, garlics, basil leaves in brown sauce.
Vegan Sesame
Your choice of Tofu, Veggies, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Shrimp tempura battered with sesame sauce.
Vegan Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Vegan Thai Fried Rice
Brown fried rice with onions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Vegan Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce. *gluten free
Vegan Drunken Noodles
Big flat rice noodles stir fried with carrots, broccolis, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes ,onions and basil leaves in brown sauce.
Pineapple Red Curry
Homemade red curry coconut broth with fresh pineapple, red bell peppers, cashew nuts and green beans. *gluten free
Vegan Green Curry
Homemade green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccolis, bell peppers and basil leaves. *gluten free
Chickpea Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.
VEGAN Thai HALF PINEAPPLE
House Specialities
Bird's Nest
Fried egg noodle "bird's nest" filled with a combination of chicken, beef, shrimps and scallops together with bell peppers, green beans, carrot, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, snow pea seasoned with a homemade thick sauce.
Seafood Clay Pot
Glass noodles stir fried with shrimps, scallops, mussels, shitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, baby corns, napa cabbage and ginger.
Thai Half Pineapple
Steam rice stir fried with chicken, shrimp, scallops, fresh pineapples, raisins, cashew nuts, tomatoes, yellow onions, yellow curry powder and served in a scooped-out half pineapple "boat".
Fillet Thai Fish
Deep fried Tilapia fish stir fried with chopped bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic and basil leaves in brown sauce.
Desserts
Side Extra
White Wine
Zonin Prosecco GLASS
Zonin Prosecco BOTTLE
Line 39 Chardonnay GLASS
Line 39 Chardonnay BOTTLE
Mohua Sauvignon GLASS
Mohua Sauvignon BOTTLE
Charles & Charles Rose GLASS
Charles & Charles Rose BOTTLE
Santa Margherita GLASS
Santa Margherita BOTTLE
La Vieille Ferme Rose
Red Wine
Elouan Pinot Noir GLASS
Elouan Pinot Noir BOTTLE
Line 39 Pinot Noir GLASS
Line 39 Pinot Noir BOTTLE
Line 39 Cabernet GLASS
Line 39 Cabernet BOTTLE
Joel Gott Cabernet GLASS
Joel Gott Cabernet BOTTLE
Sterling Vintners Merlot GLASS
Sterling Vintners Merlot BOTTLE
Barrel Road Cabernet GLASS
BV Cabernet NaPa BOTTLE
Coppola Cabernet GLASS
Coppola Cabernet BOTTLE
Coppola Merlot GLASS
Coppola Merlot BOTTLE
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)
Mer Soleil Pinot Noir (2018)
Frontera GLASS
Frontera BOTTLE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039