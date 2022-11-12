  • Home
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) 6550 N MacArthur Blvd

No reviews yet

6550 N MacArthur Blvd

Irving, TX 75039

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls
Drumsticks Vegan Chicken
Pad Thai

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$4.00

Lightly salted steam soybeans *gluten free

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$6.95

Deep fried wonton stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions, carrots and served with sweet & sour sauce

GYOZA CHICKEN

GYOZA CHICKEN

$7.95

6 pieces of gyoza served with ponzu sauce.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.95

5 fried battered shrimps served with ponzu sauce

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$9.95

4 pieces skewered chicken marinated in herbs, grilled, and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free

Shrimp Basil Rolls

Shrimp Basil Rolls

$7.95

Shrimps, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free

Chicken lettuce wraps

Chicken lettuce wraps

$10.95

Minced chicken mixed with water chestnuts, peanuts, carrots and onions served with fresh iceberg lettuce. Served with sweet and sour sauce. *gluten free

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.95

5 marinated shrimps wrapped in spring roll skin, deep fried and served with yellow mustard.

VEGAN APPETIZERS

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Lightly salted steamed soybeans. *gluten free

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.95

Mixed veggies (cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions) and glass noodle served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Garden Rolls

Fresh Garden Rolls

$6.95

Fresh tofu, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet peanut sauce. *gluten free

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$8.95

Fried vegetables, carrots, broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers and served with ponzu sauce.

Corn Cakes

Corn Cakes

$6.95

Tempura flour mixed with sweet corn, sugar, pepper and served with sweet & sour sauce.

NUGGETS Vegan Chicken

NUGGETS Vegan Chicken

$7.95

Made from Soybean. Served with homemade yellow mustard.

Drumsticks Vegan Chicken

Drumsticks Vegan Chicken

$8.95

Made from Soybean. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Tofu Satay

Tofu Satay

$7.95

served with peanut sauce. *gluten free

Thai Mango Wraps

Thai Mango Wraps

$9.95

Fried tofu, fresh mangoes, red onions, chopped cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and cashew nuts on lettuce leaves and served with peanut sauce. *gluten free

Fried Coconut Tofu

Fried Coconut Tofu

$6.95Out of stock

Marinated deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.

Veggie Dumpling

Veggie Dumpling

$6.95
Asparagus Wrap

Asparagus Wrap

$7.95

Asparagus mixed with plant-based mayonnaise and wrapped in spring roll skin. Served with yellow mustard.

SOUP

Tom Yum (Lemon Grass)

Tom Yum (Lemon Grass)

$5.95+

Mushrooms, tomatoes in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$5.95+

Mushrooms and cocunut milk in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.

Vegetable Soup

$5.95+

Vegetables in vegetarian broth.

SALADS

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chopped chicken breast, lettuces, red onions, scallions, chopped cucumbers, carrots and cilantro with Thai vinaigrette.

Crystal Salad

Crystal Salad

$12.95

Glass noodles, shrimps, chickens, red onions, scallions, tomatoes, and cilantro with Thai vinaigrette.

Crispy Papaya Flower Salad

Crispy Papaya Flower Salad

$9.95

Slivered green papaya, tomatoes, green beans and peanut with Thai vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chopped lettuces, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green beans with peanut sauce.

FRIED RICE

Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Brown Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Brown rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Steam rice stir fried with egg, bell peppers, basil, yellow onions garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Brown Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Brown rice stir fried with egg, bell peppers, basil, yellow onions garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Brown Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

NOODLES

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Flat rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.​

Pad See Eew

$12.95

Flat rice noodle, egg, broccolis, bean sprouts in brown sauce.

Stir Fried Udon Noodles

$12.95

Japanese thick rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.

Pad Thai

$12.95

Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce. *gluten free​

Glass Noodles Pad Thai

$13.50

Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.​ *Gluten Free

Glass Drunken Noodles

$13.50

glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.

CURRY

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.

Red Curry

$12.95

Red curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.

Green Curry

$12.95

Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.

Panang Curry

$12.95

Panang curry coconut broth with green beans, bell peppers.

Musaman Curry

$12.95

Mixture of coconut red and yellow curry with onions, potatoes, carrots and peanuts.

ENTREES

Cashew Nuts Delight

$12.95

Snow peas, mushrooms, baby corns and yellow onions stir fried with brown sauce.

Thai Basil

$12.95

Basil, baby corns, mushrooms, bell peppers, garlics stir fried with brown sauce.

Thai Garlic

$12.95

Garlics, broccolis and carrots stir fried with brown sauce.

Lemongrass

$12.95

Bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots and lemongrass stir fried with brown sauce.

Ginger Stir Fry

$12.95

Fresh gingers, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers and yellow onions stir fried with brown sauce.

Sesame

$12.95

Tempura battered with sesame sauce

Vegetable Delight

$13.95

VEGAN ENTREES

Vegetable Clay Pot

$14.95

Glass noodles, shitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, snow peas, baby corns and ginger cooked in a clay pot.

Vegetable Delight

$13.95

Mixed veggies (broccolis, carrots, onions, snow peas, bell peppers, mushrooms, green beans, baby corns) stir fried in brown sauce

Stir Fried Eggplants

$13.95

Eggplants stir fried with bell peppers, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, garlics, basil leaves in brown sauce.

Vegan Sesame

$12.95

Your choice of Tofu, Veggies, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Shrimp tempura battered with sesame sauce.

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Brown Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$15.95

Brown fried rice with onions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Vegan Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce. *gluten free

Vegan Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Big flat rice noodles stir fried with carrots, broccolis, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes ,onions and basil leaves in brown sauce.

Pineapple Red Curry

$13.95

Homemade red curry coconut broth with fresh pineapple, red bell peppers, cashew nuts and green beans. *gluten free

Vegan Green Curry

$13.95

Homemade green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccolis, bell peppers and basil leaves. *gluten free

Chickpea Yellow Curry

$13.95

Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.

VEGAN Thai HALF PINEAPPLE

$16.95

House Specialities

Bird's Nest

$20.95

Fried egg noodle "bird's nest" filled with a combination of chicken, beef, shrimps and scallops together with bell peppers, green beans, carrot, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, snow pea seasoned with a homemade thick sauce.

Seafood Clay Pot

$19.50

Glass noodles stir fried with shrimps, scallops, mussels, shitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, baby corns, napa cabbage and ginger.

Thai Half Pineapple

$19.50

Steam rice stir fried with chicken, shrimp, scallops, fresh pineapples, raisins, cashew nuts, tomatoes, yellow onions, yellow curry powder and served in a scooped-out half pineapple "boat".

Fillet Thai Fish

$17.95

Deep fried Tilapia fish stir fried with chopped bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic and basil leaves in brown sauce.

Desserts

Sticky Rice Mango

$7.95

Steamed sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut cream and served with fresh mango. *Gluten Free

Crispy Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.95

Fried banana served with vanilla ice cream.

Vegan Crispy Banana Ice Cream

$7.95

Fried banana served with dairy-free (vanilla) ice cream.

Side Extra

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

sweet sour sauce

$0.50

yellow mustard

$0.50

ponzu sauce

$0.50

side fried rice (with egg)

$3.00

Steam Noodles

$2.50

Steam veggies

$3.00

Steam Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Please choose (ginger, jasmine or green)

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Thai Tea (20oz)

$4.25

with coconut milk or half and half

Bottled Water

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

White Wine

Zonin Prosecco GLASS

$7.00

Zonin Prosecco BOTTLE

$16.00

Line 39 Chardonnay GLASS

$8.50

Line 39 Chardonnay BOTTLE

$18.00

Mohua Sauvignon GLASS

$10.50

Mohua Sauvignon BOTTLE

$22.00

Charles & Charles Rose GLASS

$6.00

Charles & Charles Rose BOTTLE

$15.00

Santa Margherita GLASS

$16.00

Santa Margherita BOTTLE

$27.50

La Vieille Ferme Rose

$10.00

Red Wine

Elouan Pinot Noir GLASS

$11.00

Elouan Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$22.50

Line 39 Pinot Noir GLASS

$7.50

Line 39 Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$16.50

Line 39 Cabernet GLASS

$8.50

Line 39 Cabernet BOTTLE

$18.00

Joel Gott Cabernet GLASS

$13.00

Joel Gott Cabernet BOTTLE

$26.00

Sterling Vintners Merlot GLASS

$8.50

Sterling Vintners Merlot BOTTLE

$18.00

Barrel Road Cabernet GLASS

$13.00Out of stock

BV Cabernet NaPa BOTTLE

$30.00

Coppola Cabernet GLASS

$13.00

Coppola Cabernet BOTTLE

$26.00

Coppola Merlot GLASS

$13.00

Coppola Merlot BOTTLE

$26.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

$24.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir (2018)

$25.00

Frontera GLASS

$5.00

Frontera BOTTLE

$12.00

Beer & Sake

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelo ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

(12oz) Sapporo

$5.50

Asahi

$5.50

Singha

$5.50

Chang

$5.50

Dos Equis

$3.00

(20oz) Sapporo

$9.00

Small Sake (6oz)

$7.50

Large Sake (8oz)

$7.50

Kirin

$5.50

Black Sapporo

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

