Thai

My Thai Kitchen

20,975 Reviews

$$

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140

Roseville, CA 95661

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Egg Rolls (5)
Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)
Chicken Satay (4)

Specials

Pad Gra Prow

Pad Gra Prow

$12.95

Choice of ground meat or tofu. Cooked with house sauce, fresh garlic and hot basil. Fried egg on top.

MTK Curry Beef Stew

MTK Curry Beef Stew

$12.95

Tasty Beef Stew served in a thick Panang curry sauce garnished with thin sliced Kafir lime leaves. Your choice of rice. (Photo shows choice of blue rice)

Appetizers

Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)

Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)

$7.99

Rice paper membrane wrap of mixed green veggies. Two rolls cut in half. Served with sweet chili and warm peanut sauces. Your choice of the following: organic Tofu or Shrimp – 6.99 Avocado or Mango – 7.99 Combo of any two rolls – 7.99

Thai Egg Rolls (5)

Thai Egg Rolls (5)

$7.99

Deep-fried vegetarian egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Crab Won Ton (6)

Crab Won Ton (6)

$8.99

Crab Won Ton (6) Deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with a sweet chili sauce

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.99

Four skewers of grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber sauce and warm peanut sauce

MTK Money Bag (6)

MTK Money Bag (6)

$8.99

6 Deep-fried, seasoned, minced chicken wrapped with egg roll skin

MTK Golden Cup (6)

MTK Golden Cup (6)

$8.99

Thai Kratong Thong is seasoned / minced chicken with carrots, peas and sweet corn in a crispy shell

Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)

Steamed Pork Dumpling (6)

$8.99

Served with sweet soy sauce

Steamed Vegan Dumpling (6)

Steamed Vegan Dumpling (6)

$8.99

Thai Chor Muang stuffed flower shaped with crushed roasted peanut, salty radish, shallots and leek. Served with sweet soy sauce

Lettuce Wrap

$8.99

Seared minced chicken seasoned with Thai herbs served with crunchy noodles and iceberg lettuce

Shrimp Rolls (6)

Shrimp Rolls (6)

$8.99

Seasoned shrimp wrapped with an egg roll skin and deep fried. Served with a sweet chili sauce

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$8.99Out of stock

(3) Thai style puff pastries sautéed with a filling of carrots, peas and potatoes. Served with cucumber salad.

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Special Blue Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Steamed Pad Thai Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Chow Fun Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Chow Mein Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Deserts

Sticky Rice & Mango

Sticky Rice & Mango

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mr. Pib

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Napkins & Utensils

Napkins & Utensils

In an effort to stop waste in landfills and yet meet customers needs please specify if you need these items. Otherwise, it will not be included in your order. Thank you.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh Thai Food made daily just for you. We have a creative and friendly menu where you can order just about anything you like and can even "make it your way". Our menu offers many items for gluten free and vegan customers. Most of what we make can be low or non-spicy so don't let any perception of Thai food being too hot or you will miss out on our special and diverse offerings. We can accommodate large groups and we have a nice patio for outdoor dining. We also offer delivery and take out.

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

