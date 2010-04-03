Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Negros by My Two Cents

5583 West Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Specialty Tacos

Served with House Chips and Hot Negro Salsa

Crispy Catfish

$8.00

Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.

Crab Cake

$8.00

Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra

Bacalao

$8.00

Codfish, Potato, Garlic, Olives, Tomato, Sazon, Crispy Shell

Agave Jerk Shrimp

$8.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Red Onion, Pineapple, Kale, Spicy Agave Jerk drizzle

BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Marinated Grilled BBQ Chicken, Sweet Peppers, Negros House Salsa

Oxtail

$8.00

Braised Oxtail, Shaved Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Shredded Kale, Spicy Whiskey Reduction

Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)

$7.00

Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa

Fried Green Tomato (Vegan)

$7.00

BLT Taco, Fried Green Tomato, Veggie Bacon, Negros Green Sauce

Crispy Jalapeno (Vegan)

$7.00

Meatless 'Chicken', Fried Peppers, Apple Kale Slaw

Love Those Tacos Negros

Out of stock

Sauteed Ground Beef-less, Onion, Cumin, Oregano, House-Made Sofrito

Ground Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Classic House Taco, Seasoned Ground Turkey, Sauteed Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fried in a Shell.

Burritos

Arroz con Pollo Burrito

$12.50

Authentic Cuban style Chicken, Olives, Tomato and Rice

Sides (Vegan)

Red Beans and Dirty Rice

$6.00

*Extra* House Chips and Hot Negro Salsa

$6.00

Sweets

Crack Bars

$8.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar, Caramel, Cake Bars

Yellow Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

German Chocolate

$8.00

Cinna Buns

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Lemonade

$4.00

Tom Ford (Lemon and Sweet Tea)

$4.00

Home Goods

Salsa Negros for Home

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tacos Negros LA is where the soul & tortilla meet. Brought to you by the head chef of the Los Angeles staple, My 2 Cents LA, "Tacos Negros LA" is a fusion of cultural flavors in a single taco. Indulge in our new variety of curated, specialty tacos and additional menu favorites! No matter who you are or where you are, "we're all in this shell together."

5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

