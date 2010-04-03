Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos Negros LA is where the soul & tortilla meet. Brought to you by the head chef of the Los Angeles staple, My 2 Cents LA, "Tacos Negros LA" is a fusion of cultural flavors in a single taco. Indulge in our new variety of curated, specialty tacos and additional menu favorites! No matter who you are or where you are, "we're all in this shell together."
Location
5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
