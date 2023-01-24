Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Agape Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1803 First Oaks Street

RICHMOND, TX 77406

Order Again

Juice

Classic

$9.25

Glowing Skin, Antioxidants

Medium Green

$9.25

Hydration, Heart Health

Orange Grapefruit Turmeric

$9.25

Pure Celery

$9.25

Anti-Inflammatory, Gut Health

Red cabbage and grape

$9.25

Slim Down

$9.25

Weight Loss, Immunity

SNAP

$9.25

Strong Beet

$9.25

Anti-Inflammatory, Circulation

Strong Green

$9.25

Sweet Beet

$9.25

Circulation, Mental Clarity

Sweet Green

$9.25

Detox, Immunity, Heart Health

Vitamin Sea

$9.25

Antioxidants, Immunity

Strawberry Lime

$9.25

Shark Juice

$9.25

Wellness Shots

Organic Ginger Shot

$4.25

Antioxidants, Blood Pressure

Organic Turmeric Shot

$4.25

Inflammation, Antioxidants

Stop a Cough Shot

$4.25

Antioxidants, Coughing

Morning Detox Shot

$4.25

Fights Bacteria, Weight Loss

Get Your Flu Shot

$4.25

Inflammation, Antioxidants

Cleanses

Keto Cleanse

$56.00

All cleanses require 2 days notice minimum for pre-order.

Basic Cleanse

$56.00

All cleanses require 2 days notice minimum for pre-order.

Detox Cleanse

$56.00

All cleanses require 2 days notice minimum for pre-order.

Slim Down

$56.00

All cleanses require 2 days notice minimum for pre-order.

Cleansing Packages

One Day Cleanse

$65.00

De Bloat, and Reset

Two Day Cleanse

$130.00

Give Organs and Digestive System a Break

Three Day Cleanse

$195.00

Gut Health, weight loss,

Five Day Cleanse

$299.00

Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Weight Loss

Smoothie

Acai Paradise Large

$11.95

Anti Cancerous, Hearth Health,

Acai Paradise Medium

$9.25

Anti Cancerous, Hearth Health,

Acai Paradise Small

$7.50

Anti Cancerous, Hearth Health,

Blueberry Ginger Blues Large

$8.50

Fiber, Protein, Anti-Inflammatory

Blueberry Ginger Blues Medium

$7.50

Fiber, Protein, Anti-Inflammatory

Blueberry Ginger Blues Small

$6.50

Fiber, Protein, Anti-Inflammatory

Brain Food Medium

$8.50

Glowing Skin, Antioxidant, Mental Clarity

Brain Food Small

$6.50

Glowing Skin, Antioxidant, Mental Clarity

Brain Food Large

$10.95

glowing Skin, Antioxidant, Mental Clarity

Cacao Cure Large

$8.50

Circulation, Fiber, Adaptogen

Cacao Cure Medium

$7.50

Circulation, Fiber, Adaptogen

Cacao Cure Small

$6.50

Circulation, Fiber, Adaptogen

Delicious Detox Large

$10.00

Potassium, Omega 3, Healthy Fats

Delicious Detox Medium

$8.50

Potassium, Omega 3, Healthy Fats

Delicious Detox Small

$7.00

Potassium, Omega 3, Healthy Fats

F-45 Large

$8.50

Pre or Post workout, Energy

F-45 Medium

$7.50

Pre or Post workout, Energy

F-45 Small

$6.50

Pre or Post workout, Energy

Maca Majik Large

$9.00

Stamina, hormone balance, mood elevator

Maca Majik Medium

$8.00

Stamina, hormone balance, mood elevator

Maca Majik Small

$7.00

Stamina, hormone balance, mood elevator

Mango Mamacita Large



$9.00

Healthy Skin, Vitamin-C

Mango Mamacita Medium

$8.00

Healthy Skin, Vitamin-C

Mango Mamacita Small

$7.00

Healthy Skin, Vitamin-C

Miami Spice Large

$11.50

Digestive, Immunity

Miami Spice Medium

$8.95

Digestive, Immunity

Miami Spice Small

$6.95

Digestive, Immunity

Move Dance Fitness Large

$8.50

Calcium, Iron, Antioxidants

Move Dance Fitness Medium

$7.50

Calcium, Iron, Antioxidants

Move Dance Fitness Small

$6.50

Calcium, Iron, Antioxidants

P-Nut Butter Blitz Large

$8.50

Pre or Post workout, Digestion

P-Nut Butter Blitz Medium

$7.50

Pre or Post workout, Digestion

P-Nut Butter Blitz Small

$6.50

Pre or Post workout, Digestion

Reeces Pieces Large

$9.50

Strong Bones, Muscle repair

Reeces Pieces Medium

$8.50

Strong Bones, Muscle repair

Reeces Pieces Small

$6.50

Strong Bones, Muscle repair

Triple Bypass Berry Large

$8.50

Antioxidant, Immunity, Muscle repair

Triple Bypass Berry Medium

$7.50

Antioxidant, Immunity, Muscle repair

Triple Bypass Berry Small

$6.50

Antioxidant, Immunity, Muscle repair

Tropical Breeze Large

$8.50

Heart Health, Nutrient Rich

Tropical Breeze Medium

$7.50

Heart Health, Nutrient Rich

Tropical Breeze Small

$6.50

Heart Health, Nutrient Rich

Coffee

Espresso

$2.50+

Reishi Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Flat White

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americana

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Decafe Latte

$4.00

Miracle Maca Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Golden Tumeric Mylk

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Cacao

$5.50

Tea

Organic Loose Leaf Superfood Tea

$4.00

Digestion, gracful aging, Health

Butterfly Tea

$6.00

Digestion, gracful aging, Health

FRAPP

Vanilla Bean Frapp

$7.50

Caramel Frapp

$7.50

Mocha Frapp

$7.50

Pumpkin Frapp

Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$10.50

Spring salad mix, organic strawberries,candy walnuts, Mediterranean herb Feta Chesse, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Radicchio Salad

$10.50

Chopped Romaine, carrots, radicchio, cucumbers, garbanzo beans tossed in a house Vinaigrette dressing

Açai Bowl

#1 Bowl Acai

$11.50

Acai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Bannas, Strawberries, House made Granola, Coconut, Hemp seeds, and Raw Honey

#2 Bowl Acai

$11.50

Acai Sorbet, House made Granla, Coconut, Bee Pollen, Chia seeds Bannas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Kiwi

Hydration

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Gatorade 6oz

$2.50

Liquid IV

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.75

Alkaline Water

$3.00

Cleanse Water

$6.00

Activated Charcoal, Fresh Lemon, Organic Raw Honey, Alkaline water

Electrolyte Energy

$6.00

Spring water, Coconut water, Coconut sugar, Pink Himalayan salt

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie

$7.50

Organic frozen strawberries, agave nectar, and frsh squeeded Lemons

Panna

$2.50

CBD

CBD Per 1 mL dropper

$2.50

Comprehensive Immune System Support

CBD Per 30 mL bottle

$60.00

Comprehensive Immune System Support

Milks

Chocolate Milk

$10.00

Strawberry Milk

$10.00

Maple Almond Milk

$10.00

Chai Protein Maple Almond Milk

$10.00

Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast ( 2 pieces on Ezekiel Bread)

Loaded Avocado Toast ( 2 pieces on Ezekiel Bread)

$9.50

Creamy Avocado spread, Garlic cilantro seasoning, cherry tomatoes, micro green, bagel seasoning

Peanut Butter Toast (2 pieces on Ezekiel Bread)

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Bee Pollen, Raw Honey, Bananas, Strawberries, Hemp seeds

Baked Goods

Vegan Doughnuts

$5.00

Assorted Gluten Free Doughnuts

$3.50

Assorted Muffins & Breads

$3.50

Kids

Toasted Strudels

$3.00

Gluten free Waffles

$6.00

Topped w/ 100% maple syrup, served with fresh fruit

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sammie

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Snack Packs

$3.50

Organic apples, caramel sauce, string cheese, and pretzels

KIDS Vanilla Smoothie Shake

$5.00

made with almond milk

KIDS Banana Smoothie Shake

$5.00

made with almond milk

KIDS Chocolate Smoothie Shake

$5.00

made with almond milk

KIDS Strawberry Smoothie Shake

$5.00

made with almond milk

KIDS Coconut Smoothie Shake

$5.00

made with almond milk

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Triple Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Ultimate Turkey

$9.50

Vegan Gluten Free Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Breakfast

$9.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic cold, pressed Juice, healthy bites

Location

1803 First Oaks Street, RICHMOND, TX 77406

Directions

