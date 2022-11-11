Restaurant header imageView gallery

OLIA - Glenmark Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

1100 N Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean takes on a California-centric point of view. Where the seasons and their signature flavors come to life with a casual elegance

Location

1100 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

G Lounge
orange star4.5 • 199
1109 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91202
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
207 Goode Ave Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Salt & Olive
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
126 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston