Mya's Bar & Kitchen 3841 E Tremont Ave

Braised Oxtail Stew

$18.50

This delectably savory dish is a Jamaican staple food. We cook this item the old fashion way. Marinated for more than eight hours, you will be able to taste why this is our top seller. This entrée is paired best with our Jamaican-style "rice & peas" and steamed cabbage. Complete the experience with some sweet plantains. (Please be advised, the meat will often be very tender and may fall off the bone prior to it making its way to your plate)