MY Asia - Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Las Vegas, NV

No reviews yet

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Food Menu

STARTERS

Pickle Pickle Pickle

$12.00Out of stock

Korean Style Kimchi, Vietnamese Style Daikon and Carrots, Chinese Style Cucumber Salad with Wood Ear and Goji Berries.

Bang Bang Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken wings, spicy black vinegar glaze

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.00

Fried Calamari tossed with MY Asia Signature Salt and Pepper

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00Out of stock

Tempura Battered Shrimp served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Crab Rangoon

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

Pan Fried Chinese Dumplings filled with Ground Pork

Pork Belly Sliders

$13.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon, Hoisin Sauce, Kewpie Mayo

Satay Skewers

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken, pork and beef, spicy peanut sauce, cucumber

DIM SUM

MY Dim Sum Sampler

$24.00Out of stock

Siu Mai, Har Gow, BBQ Pork Buns, & Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

Har Gow

$14.00

Shrimp Filled in a Crystalline Dumpling

Siu Mai

$12.00

Traditional Chinese Pork and Mushroom Filled Dumpling

Lotus Leaf Wrapped Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun

$12.00Out of stock

Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

$18.00Out of stock

NOODLE SOUPS

BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle

$21.00

Egg Noodle, Pork Wonton, Slices of BBQ Pork

Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle, Shrimp, Fish Cake, Squid, and Scallops

Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle

$21.00

Rice Noodle, 12 Hour Braised Beef, Cilantro, Green Onion

SPRING ROLLS

Traditional Vietnamese Roll

$14.00

Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Pork Belly, Carrots, Butter lettuce, Cucumbers, Basil, Green Onion, Cilantro and Mint

Charred Pork Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Charred Pork, Green Leaf Lettuce, Green Onion, and Mint

Seafood Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Imitation Crab Meat, Carrots, Butter lettuce, Cucumbers, Basil, Green Onion, Cilantro and Mint

Pan Seared Chicken Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Seared Chicken, Green Leaf lettuce, Cucumbers

RICE & NOODLES

Chicken Fried Rice

$19.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Meat or Seafood Combo. Peas Carrots, Eggs, Green Onions. Stir Fry Sauce

Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

Pork Fried Rice

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$16.00

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$23.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork, Eggs, Shrimp, Peas and Carrots

Crab Fried Rice

$24.00

Crab Meat, Chinese Broccoli, Rice, Egg, Fish Sauce, Scallions

Chef Yan's Signature Fried Rice

$34.00

Peas, Carrots, Choy Sum Egg Fried Rice served in a Claypot topped with Shrimp, Scallops, Squid Sauce topped with scallions.

Chicken Chow Mein

$19.00Out of stock

Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Onions, Chow Mein Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots

Beef Chow Mein

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Chow Mein

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Chow Mein

$21.00Out of stock

Vegetable Chow Mein

$16.00Out of stock

Singapore Curry Rice Noodle

$22.00

Rice Noodle, Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Green Onions, White Onions. Bean Sprouts, Egg, Curry

Street Hawker Pad Thai

$24.00

Chicken and Prawns, Rice Noodle, Firm Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Egg in a Sweet Tangy Tamarind Sauce. Served with a side of Peanuts and Lime

Beef Chow Fun

$22.00

Rice Noodles, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$22.00Out of stock

Flat Rice Noodle, White Onions, Beans Sprouts, Green Onions, Egg, Thai Basil, Chilis

Hong Kong Pan-Fried Noodle

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken, Onion, Carrots, Choy Sum, Housemade X.O. Sauce

ROAST BBQ

Cantonese Roast Duck

$34.00

BBQ Pork

$19.00Out of stock

Crispy Pork Belly

$22.00Out of stock

Peking Duck

$100.00Out of stock

SALADS & SOUPS

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Pickled carrots, chili-lime vinaigrette, crispy shallots

Vietnamese Herbs Glass Noodle Salad

$14.00

Ground Chicken, Glass Noodles, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts, Chili-Lime Dressing

Roast Chicken & Romaine Hearts Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Sesame Pomegranate Aioli Dressing, Peanuts

Shrimp Lettuce Cups

$16.00Out of stock

Wor Wonton Soup

$18.00

BBQ Pork Slices with Pork & Shrimp Wontons in Chicken Broth

Egg Drop Soup

$10.00

Classic Egg Whisked into a Chicken Broth Soup

Creamy Thai Tom Yum Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk & Tom Yum Base, Fragrant Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime leaves, Galangal, Lime Juice, Fish Sauce, and Crushed Red Chili Peppers

POULTRY ENTREES

Thai Yellow Coconut Curry Chicken

$25.00

Yellow Thai Coconut Curry with Chicken, Potato, and Carrots

Kung Pao Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

Chicken, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onions, and Dried Chilis in a Spicy Sauce

Orange Chicken

$24.00

Battered Chicken with Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onions, and Pineapples in a Sweet Citrus Vinaigrette Sauce

General Yan's Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Battered Chicken in a Spicy Tangy Sauce

Taiwanese Three Cup Chicken Wing

$24.00

Chicken Wing Stir Fried in Soy Sauce, Rice Wine, and Sesame Oil

K-POP Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Battered Chicken, Honey, Gochujjang,

BEEF, PORK ENTREES

Mongolian Beef

$25.00

Sliced Tenderloin, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Dried Chili Peppers

Beef Broccoli

$24.00

Sliced Tenderloin, Broccoli

Sizzling Black Pepper Steak

$28.00Out of stock

Slice Steak Tenderloin, Mushrooms, Onions, Asparagus served on a Sizzling Plate

Pork Adobo

$24.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$23.00

Battered Pork with Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onions, and Pineapples in Sweet and Sour Sauce

SEAFOOD

Pan Seared Chilean Seabass

$38.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$32.00Out of stock

Honey-Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$32.00

Creamy Honey Mayo Wasabi topped with Candied Walnuts

Kung Pao Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

MY Sweet & Sour Prawns

$32.00

Wok tossed Fried Prawns with Bell Peppers, Onions, & Pineapple in a Sweet Citrus Sauce

Pineapple-Glazed Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Thai Curry with Seafood

$36.00Out of stock

Prawns, Scallops, Fish Cakes, Squid in a Fragrant Curry Sauce, chili threads

Seafood Tofu Claypot

$36.00Out of stock

1.5 LB Maine Lobster

$65.00

VEGETABLES & SIDES

Bok Choy

$16.00Out of stock

Bok Choy, Garlic

Choy Sum

$16.00Out of stock

Choy Sum, Garlic

Chinese Broccoli

$16.00Out of stock

Chinese Broccoli, Garlic

American Broccoli

$16.00Out of stock

American Broccoli, Garlic

Green Beans

$16.00

Green Beans, Garlic

Mushroom Medley

$16.00

Sichuan Mapo Tofu

$18.00

Cantonese Wok-Braised or Sichuan Mapo

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$4.00

DESSERTS

M.Y Sundae

$14.00Out of stock

Soy, caramel, rice brittle

Ice Cream Tempura

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate fondue, vanilla bean chantilly cream, raspberry coulis

Multi-grain Rice Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut anglaise, seasonal fruit, sugar cloud

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

Fiji Water

$9.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$11.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Mocktails

Empress Sword Mocktail

$8.00

MY Paloma Mocktail

$8.00

Lychee in Paradise Mocktail

$8.00

Stepping Stone Mocktail

$8.00

Soda

Soda

$5.50

Tea

Iced Tea

$5.50

Tea - Oolong

$4.00

Tea - Jasmine

$4.00

Tea - Green

$4.00

Tea - Pu-Erh

$4.00Out of stock

Tea - Chrysanthemum

$4.00
by Chef Martin Yan

