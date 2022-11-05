Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Cafe - Fort Worth

No reviews yet

8917 North Freeway

Suite 119

Fort Worth, TX 76177

The Classics

All American

$11.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Country Fried Chicken

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Sausage

$12.00

Bowls

Whole Hog

$13.00

House Bowl

$13.00

Tex-Mex Bowl

$13.00

Hash & Hash Bowl

$13.00

Country Bowl

$11.00

Steak Bowl

$17.00

Chicken Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

Market Fresh Bowl

$11.00

The Works Bowl

$14.00

Omelets

Western Omelet

$12.00

Bacado Omelet

$13.00

Tex-Mex Omelet

$12.00

Chuck Wagon Omelet

$11.00

Greek Omelet

$12.00

Cowboy Omelet

$14.00

Cheesy Omelet

$12.00

Garden Veggie Omelet

$12.00

B/H/S Omelet

$11.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Strawbanana Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Berry Dream French Toast

$12.00

Sweet Stuff French Toast

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.00

French Toast Combo

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll Combo

$13.00

Banana Split French Toast

$14.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Berry Pancakes

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

S'mores Pancakes

$13.00

Oreo Pancakes

$13.00

Tow X Four Pancakes

$13.00

Bonanza Pancakes

$13.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$12.00

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

Southern Benedict

$12.00

The Texan Benedict

$13.00

Oceanside Benedict

$15.00

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Veggie Benedict

$15.00

Waffles

Classic Waffles

$9.00

Waffle Combo

$13.00

Berry Dream Waffle

$12.00

Alaskan Waffle

$14.00

Chicken n Waffle

$14.00

Strawberry Nutella Waffle

$13.00

Crepes

Classic Crepe

$9.00

Banana Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$12.00

Berry Crepe

$12.00

Fruit n Cream Crepe

$13.00

Crepe Combo

$13.00

The Favorites

Mom's Breakfast

$10.00

Dad's Breakfast

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Biscuit Sandwiches

$12.00

Migas

$12.00

2 Breakfast Veggie Tostadas

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Country Breakfast

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Healthy Bowls

Good Morning

$8.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00

Chia Pudding

$9.00

The Super Bowl

$13.00

5 Grain Quinoa

$12.00

All Berries Oatmeal

$9.00

Gourmet Salad

Cobb

$12.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Power Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Royal Burger

$12.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

A1 Melt

$12.00

The Turkey Burger

$12.00

The Beyond Meat

$13.00

Italian Paninis

Turkey Pesto Paninis

$12.00

Chicken Panini

$13.00

Cuban Panini

$12.00

Healthy Choices

California Toast

$11.00

Lox N Toast

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Hercules

$11.00

Power Wrap

$12.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Southwestern Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chipotle BLT

$12.00

Sandwiches

Rueben

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

BLTE

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

West Coast

$13.00

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.00

Elevated Ham

$11.00

Chicken Ranch Melt

$13.00

Kids

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

2 Biscuits

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Cream Gravy

$1.50

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Grits

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$4.50

Mixed Berries

$4.50

Okra

$4.00

One Crepe

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

One French Toast

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side avacado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Beyond Meat

$4.00

Side Chorizo Gravy

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side House Potatoes

$4.50

Side Pancakes

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.50

Side tomatoes

$1.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Smoky Grits

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Turkey Bacon 4.50

$4.50

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Classic American Dishes with a modern twist! Fresh.Tasty. Simply Amazing!

8917 North Freeway, Suite 119, Fort Worth, TX 76177

