My Dad’s Place 458 Old Jay Hill Rd

97 Reviews

$

458 Old Jay Hill Rd

Jay, ME 04239

Takeout Beverages

16 oz Unsweetend Iced Tea

$2.95

16 oz Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

16 oz Flavored Iced Tea

$3.95

16 oz Lemonade

$2.95

16 oz Flavored Lemonade

$3.95

16 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.95

16 oz Pepsi

$2.95

16 oz Gingerale

$2.95

16 oz Club Soda

$2.95

16. oz Shirley Temple

$2.95

16 oz Mountain Dew

$2.95

16 oz Sierra Mist

$2.95

16 oz Tonic water

$2.95

16 oz Cranberry Juice

$2.95

16 oz Orange Juice

$3.95

16 oz Pineapple Juice

$3.95

16 oz Milk

$3.95

16 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

458 Old Jay Hill Rd, Jay, ME 04239

Directions

