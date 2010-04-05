Restaurant header imageView gallery

Myers and Chang

1145 Washington St

Boston, MA 02118

Dinner/Takeout

Plastic Bag

$0.05
Buckwheat Soba Noodles

Buckwheat Soba Noodles

$11.00

Soba (buckwheat) noodles are dressed with a lemon-ginger dressing and mixed up with cucumber, tofu, cilantro and scallions. Nori (toasted dried seaweed) is the key ingredient that brings this dish together. It gives it a briny, salty kick. vegetarian, shellfish-free, nut-free

Tiger's Tears

Tiger's Tears

$18.00

Chilled steak, bell pepper + herb salad dressed in bright, spicy nuoc cham. Topped with khao koor, a crunchy fragrant rice. 🌶 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill

Tofu Fresh Rolls

Tofu Fresh Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce, herbs, carrot, cucumber, vermicelli noodles + a crunchy cracker in a soft rice paper wrapper. Chili-peanut dipping sauce. 🌶 Vegetarian/Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free

Edamame Celery Slaw

Edamame Celery Slaw

$9.00

Crisp and crunchy slaw with a bright lemon-sesame dressing. vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free, nut-free

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

$9.00

Dressed in fish sauce + lime with peanut, mint + red cabbage. 🌶 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, shellfish-free

Taiwanese Cool Dan Dan

Taiwanese Cool Dan Dan

$11.00

Wheat noodles marinated in chili oil + tossed in peanut-sesame dressing, with pickled cucumber + cilantro. 🌶 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free

Mama Chang's Pork + Chive Dumplings

Mama Chang's Pork + Chive Dumplings

$13.00

Cured pork, spiked with ginger, soy, and lots of garlic chives are folded into a dumpling wrapper and served with a spicy black pepper dipping sauce. Potsticker-style. nut-free, shellfish-free

Lemony Shrimp dumplings

Lemony Shrimp dumplings

$15.00

Shrimp, lemon zest and water chestnuts in a pan-seared wheat wrapper, with kimchi-yogurt dipping sauce. nut-free

Edamame + Wasabi Dumplings

Edamame + Wasabi Dumplings

$12.00

Savory and spicy potsticker-style dumplings with black vinegar aioli for dipping. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free

Braised Pork Belly Buns

Braised Pork Belly Buns

$11.00

Pickled daikon + hoisin. 2 buns per order. nut-free, shellfish-free

Crispy Marinated Tofu Bao

Crispy Marinated Tofu Bao

$9.00

Spicy with chili sambal 🌶 🌶 or mild with tomato-ginger jam. vegetarian, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil

Esti's Hot + Sour Soup

Esti's Hot + Sour Soup

$9.00

Full of lily flower, fresh and dried mushrooms, pork meatballs, tofu and egg. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free

Red Curry Ginger Squash Soup

$11.00

Rich + warming with ginger, coconut milk, + cilantro 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free

Un-Traditional Scallion Pancake

Un-Traditional Scallion Pancake

$9.00

A savory pancake made with focaccia dough from Flour Bakery. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Glass noodles, swiss chard, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a crunchy wheat wrapper. Seasonal duck sauce for dipping. vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil

Crispy Salmon Roll

Crispy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Hot mustard + nori. 🌶 shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil

Kevin's Old School Egg Roll

Kevin's Old School Egg Roll

$12.00

One of our favorites! Two North Shore-style egg rolls with pork + red cabbage and a spicy apricot dipping sauce. shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil

Crispy Tofu + Pickled Jalapenos

Crispy Tofu + Pickled Jalapenos

$10.00

Pickled peppers, lemon + cilantro. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil

Coal Black Chicken Wings

Coal Black Chicken Wings

$14.00

Garlicky, delicious chicken wings with sriracha-blue cheese dressing. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill

Thai Pork Lettuce Wraps

Thai Pork Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Grilled pork meatballs with bib lettuce + fresh herbs for wrapping, plus nuoc cham for dipping 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill

Tea Smoked Spare Ribs

Tea Smoked Spare Ribs

$19.00

Louisiana-style pork spare ribs smoked in black tea, topped with brown sugar and szechuan pepper. nut-free, shellfish-free

Japanese Shishito Home Fries

Japanese Shishito Home Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Smashed potatoes tossed in shishito pepper relish with cilantro. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil

Sweet Potato + Chinese Sausage Frittres

Sweet Potato + Chinese Sausage Frittres

$11.00

Perfectly fried fritters with a chili aioli 🌶 shellfish free, nut free

Sweet + Sour Brussels Sprouts

Sweet + Sour Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy brussels sprouts tossed with hot + sweet sauce, pickled shallots, and fresh mint. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil

Ming's Market Greens

Ming's Market Greens

$14.00

Leafy greens from Ming's Market tossed in fermented tofu sauce with sliced garlic. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free

Hakka Eggplant

Hakka Eggplant

$11.00

Japanese eggplant cooked in the wok with thai basil + chili flakes. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil

Red Miso-Glazed Root Vegetables

Red Miso-Glazed Root Vegetables

$11.00

Carrots + parsnips finished in the wok with miso butter and scallion. vegetarian, gluten -free, shellfish -free, nut-free

Ginger Scallion Bok Choy

Ginger Scallion Bok Choy

$11.00

Wok-charred shanghai bok choy dressed in our house made ginger-scallion sauce. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, shellfish-free, nut-free

Spicy Taiwanese Fried Chicken Thigh

Spicy Taiwanese Fried Chicken Thigh

$17.00

Crispy, spicy, and crazy good! With kohlrabi slaw. 🌶 🌶 🌶 nut-free, gluten-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil

Shoyu Tuna + Spicy Salmon Poke

Shoyu Tuna + Spicy Salmon Poke

$24.00

Cucumber, radish, avocado + nori over white rice with sriracha aioli. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free

Wok-Roasted Lemongrass Mussels

Wok-Roasted Lemongrass Mussels

$20.00

Lemongrass-butter sauce with grilled garlic toast. nut-free, gluten-free without toast

Crispy Crunchy Whole Prawns

Crispy Crunchy Whole Prawns

$22.00

Four giant prawns with vietnamese salsa verde. For best flavor and texture we recommend eating with the shells on! 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut, free, cooked in shared oil

Pan Roasted Soy-Glazed Salmon

Pan Roasted Soy-Glazed Salmon

$24.00

White rice and pickled cucumbers. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, can be made gluten-free

Smoked Mushroom Lo Mein

$19.00Out of stock

Wild mushrooms, frisee, leeks, radicchio, + water chestnuts, stir-fried with miso butter + lo mein noodles. vegetarian, nut-free, shellfish-free

Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken + Bok Choy

Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken + Bok Choy

$23.00

Wok chareed udon noodles with black bean-oyster sauce, chili flake, bok choy + chicken. 🌶 🌶 nut-free

Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Tofu + Bok Choy

$23.00

Wok-charred udon noodles with tofu, black bean sauce, chili flake + bok choy. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free

Black Pepper Shanghai Surf + Turf Noodles

Black Pepper Shanghai Surf + Turf Noodles

$23.00

Beef, shrimp, bell peppers, bean sprouts + wheat noodles in black pepper sauce with peanuts, cilantro + lime. 🌶 nut -free

Grilled Mushroom Longevity Noodles

Grilled Mushroom Longevity Noodles

$22.00

Grilled oyster + trumpet mushrooms, bell peppers + shanghai noodles, topped with hakka-style crispy tofu. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free , tofu cooked in shared oil

Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)

Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)

$23.00

Fried rice with pork, shrimp, pineapple + Thai basil, topped with spicy chili sambal, crispy shallots + a fried egg. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free

Ginger + Garlic Fried Rice

Ginger + Garlic Fried Rice

$20.00

Our vegetarian fried rice, with sweet peas, watercress, garlic pepper paste and ribboned egg. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free

Beef + Broccoli Chow Fun

Beef + Broccoli Chow Fun

$23.00

Marinated beef, gai lan + rice noodles tossed with tamari-chili sauce. 🌶 shellfiish-free, nut-free, gluten-free

Spicy Lamb Biang Biang Noodles

Spicy Lamb Biang Biang Noodles

$23.00

Spicy ground lamb + soft tofu tossed with wheat noodles in a spicy szechuan style sauce. 🌶 🌶 🌶 nut-free, shellfish free

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00
Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

The perfect snack! Dusted with 2-pepper salt. GF, NF +

Bao

$1.00

Dragon Sauce

$1.00

Pet Dragon

$5.25
Sesame Cucumber

Sesame Cucumber

$6.00Out of stock

vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free

Carrots + Butter

$5.00

Sliced carrots, warmed in the wok with butter. vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free

Steamed Edemame

$5.00

Steamed edamame beans, already shelled + lightly salted. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Two eggs scrambled with oil, salt + pepper. vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free

3 Crispy Pork Dumplings

$6.00

Three fried pork dumplings with soy sauce for dipping. nut-free

3 Fried Lemony Shrimp Dumplings

$6.00

Three fried shrimp dumplings with soy sauce for dipping. nut-free

Crispy Tofu Stuffed Bao

$4.00

2 steamed bao filled with crispy marinated tofu. vegetarian, nut-free

Plain Udon Noodles

$5.00

Wheat noodles warmed in the wok. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free

Plain Udon Noodles + Chicken

$7.00

Wheat noodles with soy-marinated beef. nut-free

Plain Udon Noodles + Beef

$7.00

Wheat noodles with velveted chicken. nut-free, contains egg

White Rice + Chicken

$7.00

Steamed white rice with velveted chicken. gluten-free, nut-free, contains egg

White Rice + Beef

$7.00

Steamed white rice with soy-marinated beef. nut-free

White Rice + Bok Choy

$7.00

Steamed white rice with wok-warmed bok choy. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free

BTL - Pere Mata Cava

$56.00

Bubbly, green apple and yeasty bread. Xarel-lo+ Penedes, Spain

BTL - Sommariva Rosa

$56.00

Rose bubbles, strawberry and candied fruit. Pinot Noir+ Veneto, Italy

BTL - Trinquevedel Rose

$56.00

Rose, cranberry, lemon and lime zest. Grenache+ Rhone Valley, France

BTL - Julien Schaal Reisling

$60.00

Dry, citrus, limestone, grassy. Riesling Alsace, France

BTL - Cheverny Blanc

$64.00

Tree fruits, pear, citrus. Sauvignon Blanc+ Loire Valley, France

BTL - Villa Marie Pinot Noir

$56.00

Blackberry, baking spice, soft tannin. Pinot Noir Marlborough, NZ

BTL - Gessellmann ZB

$60.00

Earthy, black cherry, tart and dry. Blaufrankisch+ Burgenland, Austria

Plus, dry, adorable. 180mL

Miyosakura (panda) Cup

$16.00

Dry, plush, adorable. 180mL

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori Can

$14.00

Creamy, velvety, ripe melon. 180mL

Tozai Nigori Snow Maiden 300ml

$26.00

Creamy, velvety, ripe melon.

Tozai Nigori Snow Maiden 720ml

$55.00

Creamy, velvety, ripe melon.

Tozai Living Jewel Junmai 720ml

$55.00

White grape, anise, sweet rice.

Heavensake Sake Baby! 300mL

$36.00

Pear, white plum, floral nose. 300mL

Artifact Rotating Cider

$10.00

Slow Down. 100% Macintosh. Light and tart. 6.0%

Bent Water Suborbital

$10.00Out of stock

Bent Water Thunderfunk IPA

$10.00

Citrus, pine, hoppy bite. 7.3%

Lamplighter La Boheme

$11.00

Czech-style dark lager, caramel, rye, 4.5%

Lamplighter Sneaker Wave IPA

$11.00

New England style IPA, thyme, citrus. 6.5%

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Refreshing, crisp, light. 5%

Notch Session Pilsner

$9.00

Herbaceous hops, smooth finish. 4%

Blueberry Thyme Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Pomegrante Lime Soda

$6.00

Pineapple Ginger Soda

$6.00

Mint Lime Rickey

$6.00

Pantry Pork Dumpling Kit

Pantry Pork Dumpling Kit

$36.00

filling, wrappers, dipping sauce, and instructions to make your own dumplings at home! makes 40 - 50 dumplings. NF, SF

Pantry Sambal

$5.25

Pantry Hot Mustard

$6.25

Pantry Pork Sauce

$6.25

Pantry Soy Sauce

$2.00

Pantry Nuoc Cham

$8.25
Pantry Frozen Pork Dumplings

Pantry Frozen Pork Dumplings

$36.00

25 filled, folded, and frozen dumplings with dipping sauce. Ready to be cooked anytime you need a snack! NF, SF

Pantry Veg Dumpling Kit

Pantry Veg Dumpling Kit

$36.00

filling, wrappers, dipping sauce, and instructions to make your own dumplings at home! makes 40 - 50 dumplings V/V, NF, SF

Pantry Papaya Slaw Kit

Pantry Papaya Slaw Kit

$36.00

pounded + marinated green papaya, nuoc cham dressing, chilis + peanuts. served 4 as a side. GF, SF

Pantry Dan Dan Kit

Pantry Dan Dan Kit

$21.00

chili-marinated noodles, pickled cucumbers and peanut + sesame sauce. spicy, creamy, and nutty - we love these! serves 4 as a side. V/V, NF, SF

Pantry Hoy + Sour Kit

Pantry Hoy + Sour Kit

$18.50

includes beaten egg to create that wonderful ribbon-y texture in your own kitchen. serves 2-3. NF, SF

M+C At Home Book

M+C At Home Book

$35.00

Award-winning and beloved chef Joanne Chang of Boston’s Flour bakery may be best known for her sticky buns, but that’s far from the limit of her talents. When Chang married acclaimed restaurateur Christopher Myers, she would make him Taiwanese food for dinner at home every night. The couple soon realized no one was serving food like this in Boston, in a cool but comfortable environment. Myers+Chang celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2017, just in time for publication of this long-awaited cookbook. These recipes, all bursting with flavor, are meant to be shared, and anyone can make them at home—try Dan Dan Noodle Salad, Triple Pork Mushu Stir-fry, or Grilled Corn with Spicy Sriracha Butter. This is food people crave and will want to make again and again. Paired with the couple’s favorite recipes, the photography perfectly captures the spirit of the restaurant, making this book a keepsake for devoted fans.

Pastry Love

Pastry Love

$40.00

“I can’t wait to share with you my new book Pastry Love! This is my most personal and comprehensive book yet. It includes 125 of my favorite recipes. Nothing makes me happier than baking and sharing treats with my friends and family and YOU. Learn to make Strawberry Slab Pie, Mocha Chip Cookies, and Malted Chocolate Cake. The recipes start off easy with classics like Lemon Sugar Cookies and build up to showstoppers like Passion Fruit Crepe Cake. The book also includes master lessons and essential techniques for making pastry cream, lemon curd, puff pastry, and more. This book will teach you how to bake if you don’t already bake…and if you do it will inspire you to spread your baking wings to new levels. Bake someone happy with Pastry Love- I’m so excited to see what you make.” – Joanne

Flour Cookbook

Flour Cookbook

$35.00

Every day 1,500 Bostonians can’t resist buying sweet, simple treats such as Homemade Pop-Tarts, from an alumna of Harvard with a degree in economics. From Brioche au Chocolat and Lemon Raspberry Cake to perfect croissants, Flour Bakery-owner Joanne Chang’s repertoire of baked goods is deep and satisfying. While at Harvard she discovered that nothing made her happier than baking cookies leading her on a path that eventually resulted in a sticky bun triumph over Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Throwdown. Almost 150 Flour recipes such as Milky Way Tart and Dried Fruit Focaccia are included, plus Joanne’s essential baking tips, making this mouthwatering collection an accessible, instant classic cookbook for the home baker.

Flour too Cookbook

Flour too Cookbook

$35.00

The ideal companion to Flour—Joanne Chang’s beloved first cookbook—Flour, too includes the most-requested savory fare to have made her four cafés Boston’s favorite stops for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here are 100 gratifying recipes for easy at-home eating and entertaining from brunch treats to soups, pizzas, pasta, and, of course, Flour’s famous cakes, tarts, and other sweet goodies. More than 50 glorious color photographs by Michael Harlan Turkell take the viewer inside the warm, cozy cafés; into the night pastry kitchen; and demonstrate the beauty of this delicious food. With a variety of recipes for all skill levels, this mouthwatering collection is a substantial addition to any home cook’s bookshelf.

Less Sugar Cookbook

Less Sugar Cookbook

$25.00

Trust Joanne Chang—beloved author of the bestselling Flour and a Harvard math major to boot—to come up with this winning formula: Minus the sugar equals plus the flavor. The 60-plus recipes here are an eye-opener for anyone who loves to bake and wants to cut back on the sugar. Joanne warmly shares her secrets for playing up delicious ingredients and using natural sweeteners, such as honey, maple syrup, and fruit juice. In addition to entirely new go-to recipes, she’s also revisited classics from Flour and her lines-out-the-door bakeries to use minimal refined sugar. More than 35 mouthwatering photographs beautifully illustrate these revolutionary recipes, making this a must-have book for bakers of all skill levels.

Priority Shipping

$16.10

Book + Shirt

$45.00
Black MC Hoodie XL

Black MC Hoodie XL

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Black MC Hoodie L

Black MC Hoodie L

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Black MC Hoodie M

Black MC Hoodie M

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Maroon MC Hoodie XL

Maroon MC Hoodie XL

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Maroon MC Hoodie L

Maroon MC Hoodie L

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Maroon MC Hoodie M

Maroon MC Hoodie M

$48.00

Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.

Grey MC Tee L

Grey MC Tee L

$20.00

A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.

Grey MC Tee M

Grey MC Tee M

$20.00

A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.

Grey MC Tee S

Grey MC Tee S

$20.00

A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.

Blk MC Tee L

Blk MC Tee L

$20.00

Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.

Blk MC Tee M

Blk MC Tee M

$20.00

Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.

Blk MC Tee S

Blk MC Tee S

$20.00

Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.

10th Anniv Tee XS

10th Anniv Tee XS

$16.00

Myers+Chang has been welcoming guests + surrounding them in bright pink dragons since 2007. This t-shirt debuted in September of 2017 and is a great way to carry that warm, friendly feeling wherever you go. Super soft + comfy, charcoal grey with hot pink design. Unisex sizing.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ours is a simple endeavor. We are a neighborhood restaurant doing our own thing with great ingredients and a lovely gathering of people. “Asian-ish,” if you need a label. Just trying to do the simple things every day. Like being sweet to each other, saying “yes”, “welcome back”, and “thank you” as enthusiastically as we can.

Website

Location

1145 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

