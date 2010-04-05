Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St
Boston, MA 02118
Dinner/Takeout
Plastic Bag
Buckwheat Soba Noodles
Soba (buckwheat) noodles are dressed with a lemon-ginger dressing and mixed up with cucumber, tofu, cilantro and scallions. Nori (toasted dried seaweed) is the key ingredient that brings this dish together. It gives it a briny, salty kick. vegetarian, shellfish-free, nut-free
Tiger's Tears
Chilled steak, bell pepper + herb salad dressed in bright, spicy nuoc cham. Topped with khao koor, a crunchy fragrant rice. 🌶 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill
Tofu Fresh Rolls
Lettuce, herbs, carrot, cucumber, vermicelli noodles + a crunchy cracker in a soft rice paper wrapper. Chili-peanut dipping sauce. 🌶 Vegetarian/Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Edamame Celery Slaw
Crisp and crunchy slaw with a bright lemon-sesame dressing. vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free, nut-free
Spicy Green Papaya Salad
Dressed in fish sauce + lime with peanut, mint + red cabbage. 🌶 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, shellfish-free
Taiwanese Cool Dan Dan
Wheat noodles marinated in chili oil + tossed in peanut-sesame dressing, with pickled cucumber + cilantro. 🌶 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free
Mama Chang's Pork + Chive Dumplings
Cured pork, spiked with ginger, soy, and lots of garlic chives are folded into a dumpling wrapper and served with a spicy black pepper dipping sauce. Potsticker-style. nut-free, shellfish-free
Lemony Shrimp dumplings
Shrimp, lemon zest and water chestnuts in a pan-seared wheat wrapper, with kimchi-yogurt dipping sauce. nut-free
Edamame + Wasabi Dumplings
Savory and spicy potsticker-style dumplings with black vinegar aioli for dipping. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free
Braised Pork Belly Buns
Pickled daikon + hoisin. 2 buns per order. nut-free, shellfish-free
Crispy Marinated Tofu Bao
Spicy with chili sambal 🌶 🌶 or mild with tomato-ginger jam. vegetarian, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil
Esti's Hot + Sour Soup
Full of lily flower, fresh and dried mushrooms, pork meatballs, tofu and egg. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free
Red Curry Ginger Squash Soup
Rich + warming with ginger, coconut milk, + cilantro 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free
Un-Traditional Scallion Pancake
A savory pancake made with focaccia dough from Flour Bakery. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free
Crispy Spring Roll
Glass noodles, swiss chard, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a crunchy wheat wrapper. Seasonal duck sauce for dipping. vegetarian/vegan, shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil
Crispy Salmon Roll
Hot mustard + nori. 🌶 shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil
Kevin's Old School Egg Roll
One of our favorites! Two North Shore-style egg rolls with pork + red cabbage and a spicy apricot dipping sauce. shellfish-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil
Crispy Tofu + Pickled Jalapenos
Pickled peppers, lemon + cilantro. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil
Coal Black Chicken Wings
Garlicky, delicious chicken wings with sriracha-blue cheese dressing. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill
Thai Pork Lettuce Wraps
Grilled pork meatballs with bib lettuce + fresh herbs for wrapping, plus nuoc cham for dipping 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked on shared grill
Tea Smoked Spare Ribs
Louisiana-style pork spare ribs smoked in black tea, topped with brown sugar and szechuan pepper. nut-free, shellfish-free
Japanese Shishito Home Fries
Smashed potatoes tossed in shishito pepper relish with cilantro. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil
Sweet Potato + Chinese Sausage Frittres
Perfectly fried fritters with a chili aioli 🌶 shellfish free, nut free
Sweet + Sour Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed with hot + sweet sauce, pickled shallots, and fresh mint. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, cooked in shared oil
Ming's Market Greens
Leafy greens from Ming's Market tossed in fermented tofu sauce with sliced garlic. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Hakka Eggplant
Japanese eggplant cooked in the wok with thai basil + chili flakes. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil
Red Miso-Glazed Root Vegetables
Carrots + parsnips finished in the wok with miso butter and scallion. vegetarian, gluten -free, shellfish -free, nut-free
Ginger Scallion Bok Choy
Wok-charred shanghai bok choy dressed in our house made ginger-scallion sauce. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, shellfish-free, nut-free
Spicy Taiwanese Fried Chicken Thigh
Crispy, spicy, and crazy good! With kohlrabi slaw. 🌶 🌶 🌶 nut-free, gluten-free, shellfish-free, cooked in shared oil
Shoyu Tuna + Spicy Salmon Poke
Cucumber, radish, avocado + nori over white rice with sriracha aioli. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Wok-Roasted Lemongrass Mussels
Lemongrass-butter sauce with grilled garlic toast. nut-free, gluten-free without toast
Crispy Crunchy Whole Prawns
Four giant prawns with vietnamese salsa verde. For best flavor and texture we recommend eating with the shells on! 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut, free, cooked in shared oil
Pan Roasted Soy-Glazed Salmon
White rice and pickled cucumbers. 🌶 nut-free, shellfish-free, can be made gluten-free
Smoked Mushroom Lo Mein
Wild mushrooms, frisee, leeks, radicchio, + water chestnuts, stir-fried with miso butter + lo mein noodles. vegetarian, nut-free, shellfish-free
Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken + Bok Choy
Wok chareed udon noodles with black bean-oyster sauce, chili flake, bok choy + chicken. 🌶 🌶 nut-free
Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Tofu + Bok Choy
Wok-charred udon noodles with tofu, black bean sauce, chili flake + bok choy. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free
Black Pepper Shanghai Surf + Turf Noodles
Beef, shrimp, bell peppers, bean sprouts + wheat noodles in black pepper sauce with peanuts, cilantro + lime. 🌶 nut -free
Grilled Mushroom Longevity Noodles
Grilled oyster + trumpet mushrooms, bell peppers + shanghai noodles, topped with hakka-style crispy tofu. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free, shellfish-free , tofu cooked in shared oil
Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)
Fried rice with pork, shrimp, pineapple + Thai basil, topped with spicy chili sambal, crispy shallots + a fried egg. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free
Ginger + Garlic Fried Rice
Our vegetarian fried rice, with sweet peas, watercress, garlic pepper paste and ribboned egg. 🌶 🌶 vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Beef + Broccoli Chow Fun
Marinated beef, gai lan + rice noodles tossed with tamari-chili sauce. 🌶 shellfiish-free, nut-free, gluten-free
Spicy Lamb Biang Biang Noodles
Spicy ground lamb + soft tofu tossed with wheat noodles in a spicy szechuan style sauce. 🌶 🌶 🌶 nut-free, shellfish free
White Rice
Brown Rice
Shrimp Chips
The perfect snack! Dusted with 2-pepper salt. GF, NF +
Bao
Dragon Sauce
Pet Dragon
Sesame Cucumber
vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Mussel Toast
Kid's Menu
Carrots + Butter
Sliced carrots, warmed in the wok with butter. vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free
Steamed Edemame
Steamed edamame beans, already shelled + lightly salted. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free
Scrambled Eggs
Two eggs scrambled with oil, salt + pepper. vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free
3 Crispy Pork Dumplings
Three fried pork dumplings with soy sauce for dipping. nut-free
3 Fried Lemony Shrimp Dumplings
Three fried shrimp dumplings with soy sauce for dipping. nut-free
Crispy Tofu Stuffed Bao
2 steamed bao filled with crispy marinated tofu. vegetarian, nut-free
Plain Udon Noodles
Wheat noodles warmed in the wok. vegetarian/vegan, nut-free
Plain Udon Noodles + Chicken
Wheat noodles with soy-marinated beef. nut-free
Plain Udon Noodles + Beef
Wheat noodles with velveted chicken. nut-free, contains egg
White Rice + Chicken
Steamed white rice with velveted chicken. gluten-free, nut-free, contains egg
White Rice + Beef
Steamed white rice with soy-marinated beef. nut-free
White Rice + Bok Choy
Steamed white rice with wok-warmed bok choy. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free
Bottle wine
BTL - Pere Mata Cava
Bubbly, green apple and yeasty bread. Xarel-lo+ Penedes, Spain
BTL - Sommariva Rosa
Rose bubbles, strawberry and candied fruit. Pinot Noir+ Veneto, Italy
BTL - Trinquevedel Rose
Rose, cranberry, lemon and lime zest. Grenache+ Rhone Valley, France
BTL - Julien Schaal Reisling
Dry, citrus, limestone, grassy. Riesling Alsace, France
BTL - Cheverny Blanc
Tree fruits, pear, citrus. Sauvignon Blanc+ Loire Valley, France
BTL - Villa Marie Pinot Noir
Blackberry, baking spice, soft tannin. Pinot Noir Marlborough, NZ
BTL - Gessellmann ZB
Earthy, black cherry, tart and dry. Blaufrankisch+ Burgenland, Austria
Sake
Miyosakura (panda) Cup
Dry, plush, adorable. 180mL
Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori Can
Creamy, velvety, ripe melon. 180mL
Tozai Nigori Snow Maiden 300ml
Creamy, velvety, ripe melon.
Tozai Nigori Snow Maiden 720ml
Creamy, velvety, ripe melon.
Tozai Living Jewel Junmai 720ml
White grape, anise, sweet rice.
Heavensake Sake Baby! 300mL
Pear, white plum, floral nose. 300mL
Beers + Cider
Artifact Rotating Cider
Slow Down. 100% Macintosh. Light and tart. 6.0%
Bent Water Suborbital
Bent Water Thunderfunk IPA
Citrus, pine, hoppy bite. 7.3%
Lamplighter La Boheme
Czech-style dark lager, caramel, rye, 4.5%
Lamplighter Sneaker Wave IPA
New England style IPA, thyme, citrus. 6.5%
Narragansett Lager
Refreshing, crisp, light. 5%
Notch Session Pilsner
Herbaceous hops, smooth finish. 4%
NA Beverages
Pantry
Pantry Pork Dumpling Kit
filling, wrappers, dipping sauce, and instructions to make your own dumplings at home! makes 40 - 50 dumplings. NF, SF
Pantry Sambal
Pantry Hot Mustard
Pantry Pork Sauce
Pantry Soy Sauce
Pantry Nuoc Cham
Pantry Frozen Pork Dumplings
25 filled, folded, and frozen dumplings with dipping sauce. Ready to be cooked anytime you need a snack! NF, SF
Pantry Veg Dumpling Kit
filling, wrappers, dipping sauce, and instructions to make your own dumplings at home! makes 40 - 50 dumplings V/V, NF, SF
Pantry Papaya Slaw Kit
pounded + marinated green papaya, nuoc cham dressing, chilis + peanuts. served 4 as a side. GF, SF
Pantry Dan Dan Kit
chili-marinated noodles, pickled cucumbers and peanut + sesame sauce. spicy, creamy, and nutty - we love these! serves 4 as a side. V/V, NF, SF
Pantry Hoy + Sour Kit
includes beaten egg to create that wonderful ribbon-y texture in your own kitchen. serves 2-3. NF, SF
Retail
M+C At Home Book
Award-winning and beloved chef Joanne Chang of Boston’s Flour bakery may be best known for her sticky buns, but that’s far from the limit of her talents. When Chang married acclaimed restaurateur Christopher Myers, she would make him Taiwanese food for dinner at home every night. The couple soon realized no one was serving food like this in Boston, in a cool but comfortable environment. Myers+Chang celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2017, just in time for publication of this long-awaited cookbook. These recipes, all bursting with flavor, are meant to be shared, and anyone can make them at home—try Dan Dan Noodle Salad, Triple Pork Mushu Stir-fry, or Grilled Corn with Spicy Sriracha Butter. This is food people crave and will want to make again and again. Paired with the couple’s favorite recipes, the photography perfectly captures the spirit of the restaurant, making this book a keepsake for devoted fans.
Pastry Love
“I can’t wait to share with you my new book Pastry Love! This is my most personal and comprehensive book yet. It includes 125 of my favorite recipes. Nothing makes me happier than baking and sharing treats with my friends and family and YOU. Learn to make Strawberry Slab Pie, Mocha Chip Cookies, and Malted Chocolate Cake. The recipes start off easy with classics like Lemon Sugar Cookies and build up to showstoppers like Passion Fruit Crepe Cake. The book also includes master lessons and essential techniques for making pastry cream, lemon curd, puff pastry, and more. This book will teach you how to bake if you don’t already bake…and if you do it will inspire you to spread your baking wings to new levels. Bake someone happy with Pastry Love- I’m so excited to see what you make.” – Joanne
Flour Cookbook
Every day 1,500 Bostonians can’t resist buying sweet, simple treats such as Homemade Pop-Tarts, from an alumna of Harvard with a degree in economics. From Brioche au Chocolat and Lemon Raspberry Cake to perfect croissants, Flour Bakery-owner Joanne Chang’s repertoire of baked goods is deep and satisfying. While at Harvard she discovered that nothing made her happier than baking cookies leading her on a path that eventually resulted in a sticky bun triumph over Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Throwdown. Almost 150 Flour recipes such as Milky Way Tart and Dried Fruit Focaccia are included, plus Joanne’s essential baking tips, making this mouthwatering collection an accessible, instant classic cookbook for the home baker.
Flour too Cookbook
The ideal companion to Flour—Joanne Chang’s beloved first cookbook—Flour, too includes the most-requested savory fare to have made her four cafés Boston’s favorite stops for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here are 100 gratifying recipes for easy at-home eating and entertaining from brunch treats to soups, pizzas, pasta, and, of course, Flour’s famous cakes, tarts, and other sweet goodies. More than 50 glorious color photographs by Michael Harlan Turkell take the viewer inside the warm, cozy cafés; into the night pastry kitchen; and demonstrate the beauty of this delicious food. With a variety of recipes for all skill levels, this mouthwatering collection is a substantial addition to any home cook’s bookshelf.
Less Sugar Cookbook
Trust Joanne Chang—beloved author of the bestselling Flour and a Harvard math major to boot—to come up with this winning formula: Minus the sugar equals plus the flavor. The 60-plus recipes here are an eye-opener for anyone who loves to bake and wants to cut back on the sugar. Joanne warmly shares her secrets for playing up delicious ingredients and using natural sweeteners, such as honey, maple syrup, and fruit juice. In addition to entirely new go-to recipes, she’s also revisited classics from Flour and her lines-out-the-door bakeries to use minimal refined sugar. More than 35 mouthwatering photographs beautifully illustrate these revolutionary recipes, making this a must-have book for bakers of all skill levels.
Priority Shipping
Book + Shirt
Black MC Hoodie XL
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Black MC Hoodie L
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Black MC Hoodie M
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Maroon MC Hoodie XL
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Maroon MC Hoodie L
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Maroon MC Hoodie M
Stay warm, snuggly + stylish in a Myers+Chang hoodie! In black or maroon with signature hot pink graphics. Zip front, two pockets and soft + fleecy interior. Unisex sizing.
Grey MC Tee L
A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.
Grey MC Tee M
A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.
Grey MC Tee S
A *slightly* more subtle way to show your M+C affinity. Light grey tee with medium grey dragon + black lettering. Unisex sizing.
Blk MC Tee L
Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.
Blk MC Tee M
Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.
Blk MC Tee S
Are you feeling shy or bold today? Wear this! Super-soft black tee with tone-on-tone noodle logo + pink lettering. Unisex sizing.
10th Anniv Tee XS
Myers+Chang has been welcoming guests + surrounding them in bright pink dragons since 2007. This t-shirt debuted in September of 2017 and is a great way to carry that warm, friendly feeling wherever you go. Super soft + comfy, charcoal grey with hot pink design. Unisex sizing.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Ours is a simple endeavor. We are a neighborhood restaurant doing our own thing with great ingredients and a lovely gathering of people. “Asian-ish,” if you need a label. Just trying to do the simple things every day. Like being sweet to each other, saying “yes”, “welcome back”, and “thank you” as enthusiastically as we can.
1145 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118