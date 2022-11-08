Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Greek
Mediterranean

Mykonos Meze House

1 Review

$$

226 Lorton Ave

Burlingame, CA 94010

Popular Items

Keftedes
Lamb Riblet
Zucchini Cake

Mezedakia

Beans

$9.00

baked Greek beans with tomato sauce, olive oil & herbed

Grit

Grit

$12.00

three different Greek cheese blended with hand picked herbs & pistachio

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake

$14.00

crispy zucchini cakes with cucumber & mint-yogurt dressing

Beets

Beets

$13.00

Organic roasted beets, baby radish, citrus leaves & goat cheese fondue

Saghanaki

Saghanaki

$13.00

pan fried Kefalotyri cheese with lemon & oregano

Octopus

$17.00

grilled spanish octopus with lemon, oregano & olive oil

Mykonos Flatbread

$13.00

flatbread topped with herb marinated ground beef cooked in wood-oven

Oven Baked Prawns

Oven Baked Prawns

$14.00

wood-oven roasted prawns with tomato, onion, fresh basil, & feta

Melitzanosalata

$12.00
Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

deep fried monterey calamari with housemade tartar sauce

Spinach Flatbread

$12.00

lightly breaded beef liver garnish with red onion & parsley

Keftedes

$12.00

grilled lamb & beef meatballs bed of tomato sauce & oregano

Cauliflower

$12.00

Marinated cauliflower with almond aioli & parsley

Lamb Riblet

$13.00

grilled lamb riblets with lemon & oregano

Feta And Olives

$11.00

marinated Greek olives and feta cheese top with olive oil & oregano

Feta And Watermelon

$11.00

Santa Cruz watermelon and feta cheese with olive oil and pistachio

Artichoke

$15.00Out of stock

Feta Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Greek Spreads

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$9.00

sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$9.00

roasted bell pepper, imported spicy herbs & feta cheese

Lachano

Lachano

$8.00

marinated red cabbage with Greek yogurt

Elies

Elies

$8.00

black & green olives with dates, fresh mint & labneh

Karoto

Karoto

$8.00

sauteed carrots, garlic, dill & yogurt

Acuka

$9.00

roasted bell pepper, walnut with Mediterranean herbs & olive oil

Soupes & Salates

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$8.00

traditional egg-lemon soup with pulled chicken & orzo

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$14.00

classic Greek salad of tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives & feta

Maroulosalata

Maroulosalata

$12.00

chopped lettuce, scallions, fresh dil, feta & lemon olive oil

Beets Spinach Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets, spinach, pumpkin seeds, fresh orange, feta cheese and orange dressing

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Santa Cruz watermelon, mint, arugula, pistachio, feta & balsamic vinegar

Kirios Piato

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$32.00

aromatic braised lamb shank with orzo & feta cheese.

Mykonos Souvlaki

Mykonos Souvlaki

$29.00

spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers

Pastitso

Pastitso

$27.00

Greek style layer of macaroni with ragu sauce & béchamel

Whole Branzino

$35.00

Moscharisia Brizola

$46.00

Arnisa Paidaki

$36.00

Double R Ranch grilled lamb chops with lemon & oregano

Boutakia Kotopoulo

$26.00

Marinated and grilled chicken thigh with bulgur pilaf and yoghurt dill.

Yemista

$24.00

Bell peppers stuffed with rice, pomegranate molasses, dill & mint.

Mousakka

$26.00

Vegetarian traditional baked casserole with zucchini, potato, eggplant, tomato sauce & béchamel

Utensils

$0.25

Chef Special

$31.00

Side Dishes

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.00

French fries, garlic yogurt fondue

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

deep fried marinated crispy Brussel sprouts

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

wood-oven baked roasted potatoes

Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

seasonal mix vegetables from Santa Barbara farms

Taverna Pilaf

$8.00

traditional bulgur pilaf with onion, pepper & tomato

Dessert

Mykonos Baklava

$9.00

Sokolatina

$9.00

GF Chocolate Tart

$9.00

Homemade Profiterols

$9.00

Baklava Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00

Red Wine Pears

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

