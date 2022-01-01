Mylan's Waterfront Grille
Popular Items
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Made with our house made beer batter, and fried to golden perfection.
Brussel Sprouts
Fresh pan seared Brussel sprouts, parmesan, and that sweet, crispy bacon! Garnished with a lemon wedge.
Bang Bang Shrimp
The best bang for your buck! Garlic sautéed shrimp tossed in our house bang bang sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and chives. Served with our house made apple slaw and a lemon wedge.
Fried Pickles
These pickles dill make you smile. Pickles deep fried to perfection, served with our house-made red remoulade.
Pretzel Bites
Chewy, buttery, bite sized pretzels served with ooey gooey cheese and guaranteed to please!
Chips and Salsa
A go-to that anyone will love! House made chips paired with our houe salse, there’s no where to go wrong!
Salads & Soups
Michigan Cherry Salad
Travel up north with our Traverse City, Michigan cherries. Fresh and juicy Michigan cherries, red onion, bacon, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our house-made cherry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
A house take on a classic salad. Fresh Romain lettuce topped with parmesan, croutons, and fresh cracked black pepper. This salad is garnished with lemon and fresh cracked pepper and served with Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Indulge in our colorful, vibrant garden salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, and cheddar atop a bed of mixed greens and served with ranch.
Southwest Salad
Bold flavors and loaded with all of our favorite things, this salad will hit the spot every time! Made with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, crushed tortilla and served with house made southwest ranch dressing!
Apple Salad
Delectable and savory all at the same! Fresh crunchy apples, feta cheese, almonds, and cranberries atop a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
White Chicken Chili
A hearty white chicken chili packed with flavor!
Tomato Bisque
Tomayto, tomahto, tomato bisque! The perfect soup to warm you up through these colder months!
Burgers & Handhelds
Classic Burger
You can't beat a classic! This 1/2 pound burger comes topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese.
Big Texas
Everything is bigger in Texas. This 1/2 pound burger is piled high with hand-dipped onion rings, house-made BBQ, Slab bacon, and Cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
Mushroom Swiss
Wild mushrooms, onions, and cheese oh my! 1/2lbs burger with sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
Black and Bleu Burger
Black and bleu and flavor all over! 1/2 pound blackened burger topped with bleu cheese and served on a brioche bun.
Olive Burger
Olive them, olive me, olive who, olive you! 1/2 pound burger on a brioche bun with house made garlic aioli, and green olives.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Spicy and sweet, but can you handle the heat? This sandwich is beautifully built with Crispy chicken, red cabbage slaw, hot honey, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Apple Turkey Reuben
Fall inspired, fall driven! Turkey, swiss, house made apple slaw, and thousand island dressing!
French dip
A classic French dip with shaved herb roast and Swiss cheese on a French baguette, served with house made au jus.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Mama Mia, we’ve done it again! Crispy chicken, hearty marinara, mozzarella cheese, and basil on a brioche bun.
Walleye Sandwich
Guaranteed to get you hooked! Delicious fried walleye, house made tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Not your average club! Turkey, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
A white corn tortilla with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken packed with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, ranch, and a house-made red pepper remoulade. Spice it up for $1 (add hot sauce and serrano pepper).
Black Bean Wrap
Tasty, filling, and packed with protein! Made with black beans, house made crema, tomato, and romaine wrapped in to a white corn tortilla.
Bleu Buffalo Wrap
Jam-packed with the best of crispy buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, ranch and bleu cheese wrapped into a white corn tortilla.
Tacos
Short Rib Tacos
Short rib is not just for braising! 3 tacos filled with short rib, and apple slaw accompanied by our house made chips and salsa.
Pulled Chicken Tacos
Everything you didn’t know you loved about tacos! 3 corn tortillas packed with pulled chicken, house-made slaw, and Southwest Sauce. Served with house tortilla chips and salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Fresh and flavorful Shrimp Tacos! 3 lightly grilled tortillas packed with shrimp, red cabbage slaw, and topped with house-made cilantro crema. Served with house tortilla chips and salsa.
Pasta
Pasta Bayou
Take a trip with us down to the bayou and enjoy all of those Louisiana flavors! Shrimp, sausage, bell peppers, onion, and penne noodles tossed in our Cajun alfredo. Garnished with chives and a lemon. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Tenderized chicken breast breaded in basil parmesan crumbles & fried to perfection. Served on a marinara linguini topped with fresh mozzarella. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.
Black And Blue Penne
No penne was harmed in the making of this pasta. A house Alfredo sauce tossed with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and penne pasta. Topped with 4 oz sirloin, blue cheese, and chives. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.
Loaded Mac
Locked and loaded with all of the goodness! Pasta shells tossed with bacon, tomato, and cheesy mac sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese, chives, and bread crumbs. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.
Entrees
Perch Dinner
A Mylan's favorite, just as you remember! Hand-breaded Perch, deep fried to perfection! Served with house-made apple slaw, fries, ketchup, tartar, and a lemon.
Fish And Chips
Ah How Matey! Check out our fresh beer battered fish served with fries, tarter, ketchup, and a lemon.
Walleye Skillet
8 oz pan seared walleye atop our roasted red potato and vegetable medley and drizzled with lemon cream
Short Rib
House braised short rib, grilled corn and red skin mashed potatoes atop house made merlot reduction.
Creamy Mushroom Chicken
Pan seared chicken smothered in gravy, onions, and mushrooms. Served atop a roasted red potato and vegetable medley.
Surf and Turf
A beautifully made pairing of our 8 oz marinated sirloin matched with your choice of shrimp ($6) or Perch ($9). Served with red skin mashed potatoes and grilled corn.
Desserts
Sides
N/A Drinks
Canned/Bottled Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Mic Ultra
Coors Lite
Miller Lite
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
PBR
Busch
Busch Light
Blue Moon
Corona extra
Guiness
Labatt Blue
Heinekin
Perrin black
Rain Maker Ale
GA Wheezin' the Juice
Bells Two Hearted Ale
Dirty Blond
Lil Huma
Founders All Day IPA
Voodoo Imperial IPA
Rekorderlig Pear
Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry
Rekoderlig Strawberry
Black Cherry Whiteclaw
Mango Whiteclaw
Cheap Cran Cherrykee
Odd Side Pina Colada
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach
Odd Side Moca
Dragons Milk White
Left Hand Milk Strout Nitro
PH Oatmeal Cream Pie
Brown Ale
Bell's Oberon
Partake Blonde Ale
Winter Cocktails
Lavender Tom Collins
A classic cocktail with a lavender twist!
Autumn Harvest
This drink will get you FALLing into line!
Hot Damned
Hot Damn, Cinna-Man! Served over ice but guaranteed to warm you up!
Witches Brew
We put a spell on you, and now you're buzzed!
Peppermint Patty Martini
Santa baby, slip a martini under the tree for you!
Butterbeer
All aboard the Hogwarts Express!!
Jingle Jack Frost
Greet Old-Man Winter with this cool blue refresher!
Comet's Iced Coffee
Best served chilled with your favorite Holiday dessert! (Which is whatever we have in back!)
Mule
Winter's Night Sky Mule
Cranberry Mule
Monday
