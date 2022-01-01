Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

356 Reviews

$$

115 N Mears Ave

Whitehall, MI 49461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Made with our house made beer batter, and fried to golden perfection.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.95

Fresh pan seared Brussel sprouts, parmesan, and that sweet, crispy bacon! Garnished with a lemon wedge.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

The best bang for your buck! Garlic sautéed shrimp tossed in our house bang bang sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and chives. Served with our house made apple slaw and a lemon wedge.

Fried Pickles

$9.95

These pickles dill make you smile. Pickles deep fried to perfection, served with our house-made red remoulade.

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Chewy, buttery, bite sized pretzels served with ooey gooey cheese and guaranteed to please!

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

A go-to that anyone will love! House made chips paired with our houe salse, there’s no where to go wrong!

Salads & Soups

Michigan Cherry Salad

Michigan Cherry Salad

$12.95

Travel up north with our Traverse City, Michigan cherries. Fresh and juicy Michigan cherries, red onion, bacon, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our house-made cherry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

A house take on a classic salad. Fresh Romain lettuce topped with parmesan, croutons, and fresh cracked black pepper. This salad is garnished with lemon and fresh cracked pepper and served with Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Indulge in our colorful, vibrant garden salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, and cheddar atop a bed of mixed greens and served with ranch.

Southwest Salad

$11.95

Bold flavors and loaded with all of our favorite things, this salad will hit the spot every time! Made with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, crushed tortilla and served with house made southwest ranch dressing!

Apple Salad

$12.95

Delectable and savory all at the same! Fresh crunchy apples, feta cheese, almonds, and cranberries atop a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

White Chicken Chili

$7.95+

A hearty white chicken chili packed with flavor!

Tomato Bisque

$5.95+

Tomayto, tomahto, tomato bisque! The perfect soup to warm you up through these colder months!

Burgers & Handhelds

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.95

You can't beat a classic! This 1/2 pound burger comes topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese.

Big Texas

$13.50

Everything is bigger in Texas. This 1/2 pound burger is piled high with hand-dipped onion rings, house-made BBQ, Slab bacon, and Cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$10.95

Wild mushrooms, onions, and cheese oh my! 1/2lbs burger with sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Black and Bleu Burger

$10.95

Black and bleu and flavor all over! 1/2 pound blackened burger topped with bleu cheese and served on a brioche bun.

Olive Burger

$11.95

Olive them, olive me, olive who, olive you! 1/2 pound burger on a brioche bun with house made garlic aioli, and green olives.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Spicy and sweet, but can you handle the heat? This sandwich is beautifully built with Crispy chicken, red cabbage slaw, hot honey, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Apple Turkey Reuben

Apple Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Fall inspired, fall driven! Turkey, swiss, house made apple slaw, and thousand island dressing!

French dip

$11.95

A classic French dip with shaved herb roast and Swiss cheese on a French baguette, served with house made au jus.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Mama Mia, we’ve done it again! Crispy chicken, hearty marinara, mozzarella cheese, and basil on a brioche bun.

Walleye Sandwich

$11.95

Guaranteed to get you hooked! Delicious fried walleye, house made tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

$14.95

Not your average club! Turkey, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.50

A white corn tortilla with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken packed with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, ranch, and a house-made red pepper remoulade. Spice it up for $1 (add hot sauce and serrano pepper).

Black Bean Wrap

$13.95

Tasty, filling, and packed with protein! Made with black beans, house made crema, tomato, and romaine wrapped in to a white corn tortilla.

Bleu Buffalo Wrap

$11.95

Jam-packed with the best of crispy buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, ranch and bleu cheese wrapped into a white corn tortilla.

Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$17.95

Short rib is not just for braising! 3 tacos filled with short rib, and apple slaw accompanied by our house made chips and salsa.

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$17.95

Everything you didn’t know you loved about tacos! 3 corn tortillas packed with pulled chicken, house-made slaw, and Southwest Sauce. Served with house tortilla chips and salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$19.95

Fresh and flavorful Shrimp Tacos! 3 lightly grilled tortillas packed with shrimp, red cabbage slaw, and topped with house-made cilantro crema. Served with house tortilla chips and salsa.

Pasta

Pasta Bayou

Pasta Bayou

$21.95

Take a trip with us down to the bayou and enjoy all of those Louisiana flavors! Shrimp, sausage, bell peppers, onion, and penne noodles tossed in our Cajun alfredo. Garnished with chives and a lemon. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Tenderized chicken breast breaded in basil parmesan crumbles & fried to perfection. Served on a marinara linguini topped with fresh mozzarella. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.

Black And Blue Penne

$24.95Out of stock

No penne was harmed in the making of this pasta. A house Alfredo sauce tossed with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and penne pasta. Topped with 4 oz sirloin, blue cheese, and chives. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.

Loaded Mac

$17.95

Locked and loaded with all of the goodness! Pasta shells tossed with bacon, tomato, and cheesy mac sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese, chives, and bread crumbs. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.

Entrees

Perch Dinner

Perch Dinner

$19.95

A Mylan's favorite, just as you remember! Hand-breaded Perch, deep fried to perfection! Served with house-made apple slaw, fries, ketchup, tartar, and a lemon.

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$15.95

Ah How Matey! Check out our fresh beer battered fish served with fries, tarter, ketchup, and a lemon.

Walleye Skillet

$19.95

8 oz pan seared walleye atop our roasted red potato and vegetable medley and drizzled with lemon cream

Short Rib

$21.95

House braised short rib, grilled corn and red skin mashed potatoes atop house made merlot reduction.

Creamy Mushroom Chicken

$16.95

Pan seared chicken smothered in gravy, onions, and mushrooms. Served atop a roasted red potato and vegetable medley.

Surf and Turf

$22.95Out of stock

A beautifully made pairing of our 8 oz marinated sirloin matched with your choice of shrimp ($6) or Perch ($9). Served with red skin mashed potatoes and grilled corn.

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

House Chips

$1.00

House Fries

$2.00

Side Of O-rings (5)

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Of Corn

$2.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Apple Slaw

$2.75

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Roasted Red Potato and Vegetable Medley

$1.50

N/A Drinks

Water

Water W/ Lemon

Coke

$2.00

DIET Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Root beer

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cherry Hot Coco

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Mic Ultra

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Busch

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona extra

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Perrin black

$5.00

Rain Maker Ale

$6.00

GA Wheezin' the Juice

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Dirty Blond

$6.00Out of stock

Lil Huma

$4.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Voodoo Imperial IPA

$6.00

Rekorderlig Pear

$8.00

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry

$8.00

Rekoderlig Strawberry

$8.00

Black Cherry Whiteclaw

$6.00

Mango Whiteclaw

$6.00

Cheap Cran Cherrykee

$7.00

Odd Side Pina Colada

$7.00

High Noon Mango

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

Odd Side Moca

$7.00

Dragons Milk White

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Strout Nitro

$8.00

PH Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.00

Brown Ale

$5.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

Partake Blonde Ale

$6.00

Winter Cocktails

Lavender Tom Collins

$8.00

A classic cocktail with a lavender twist!

Autumn Harvest

$8.00

This drink will get you FALLing into line!

Hot Damned

$5.00

Hot Damn, Cinna-Man! Served over ice but guaranteed to warm you up!

Witches Brew

$11.00

We put a spell on you, and now you're buzzed!

Peppermint Patty Martini

$7.00

Santa baby, slip a martini under the tree for you!

Butterbeer

$7.00

All aboard the Hogwarts Express!!

Jingle Jack Frost

$6.00

Greet Old-Man Winter with this cool blue refresher!

Comet's Iced Coffee

$9.00

Best served chilled with your favorite Holiday dessert! (Which is whatever we have in back!)

Mule

$7.00

Winter's Night Sky Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

Winter Shots

Holiday Confetti Shot

$6.00

Banana Pudding Shot

$5.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kraft Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid's Alfredo

$5.00

Monday

Black and Blue Penne

Black and Blue Penne

$12.48
Pasta Bayou

Pasta Bayou

$10.98

Loaded Mac

$8.98
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.48

Proverb Cabernet Bottle

$8.00

Proverb Pinot Noir Bottle

$8.00

Proverb Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$8.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio Bottle

$8.00

Cupcake Prosecco Bottle

$4.00

Proverb Chardonnay Bottle

$8.00

Rose Haven Rose Bottle

$18.00

Cardeto Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Chakras Malbec Bottle

$26.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$14.00

Revelry Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Primal Roots Red Blend Bottle

$21.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$8.00

Tabor Hill Reisling Bottle

$20.00

Bogle

$18.00

Silver

$14.00

Black Star Farms Late Harvest

$21.00

13 Celsius

$14.00

Hahn

$18.00

Luccio Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Dark Horse

$15.00

Wednesday

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.98
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$4.48
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.98
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.48
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$5.48
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$6.48

Bud Light

$3.00+

Bell's Two Hearted

$3.00+

Bell's Oberon

$3.00+

Miller Light

$3.00+

Oddside Oktoberfest

$7.50+

Old Nation M-43

$6.00+

Vandermill Bluish Gold

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$3.00+

Oddside S'mores Bean Flicker

$6.00+

Lefthand Charley Cinnamon Girl

$7.00+

Duclaw Strawberry Letter 23

$6.00+

Tapistry Noonan

$7.00+

Thursday

Individual Shrimp Taco

Individual Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Individual Pulled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Individual Short Rib Taco

$4.00
1/2 Off House Margarita

1/2 Off House Margarita

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where you go for the Crew, the View, and to Try Something New!

Website

Location

115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall, MI 49461

Directions

Gallery
Mylan's Waterfront Grille image
Mylan's Waterfront Grille image
Mylan's Waterfront Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pekadill's
orange star4.8 • 1,658
503 S Mears Ave Whitehall, MI 49461
View restaurantnext
Oh Brothers Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9521 US Hwy 31 Montague, MI 49437
View restaurantnext
Little Brother's Food Trailer - 9521 US Route 31
orange starNo Reviews
9521 US Route 31 Montague, MI 49437
View restaurantnext
The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Steak ‘N Egger
orange star4.8 • 314
1535 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
G&L Hot Dogs Holton - 1705 Holton Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Holton Rd. Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Whitehall

Pekadill's
orange star4.8 • 1,658
503 S Mears Ave Whitehall, MI 49461
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitehall
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston