  Mylapore - Folsom - 1760 Prairie City Road Suite 100
Mylapore - Folsom 1760 Prairie City Road Suite 100

1760 Prairie City Road Suite 100

Folsom, CA 95630

Popular Items

Medhu Vadai
VIP

Breakfast

Pongal

$8.99

Idly

$8.99

VIP

$8.99

Medhu Vadai

$8.99

Mini Idly

$8.99

Mini Idly - Sambar on Side

$8.99

Sambar Idly (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Sambar Vadai (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Podi Idly

$8.99

Mini Podi Idly

$8.99

Pongal Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Pongal Combo

$8.99

Mini Tiffin

$10.99

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$10.99

Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Masala Dosa

$10.99

Andhra Kara Dosa

$9.99

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mylapore Special Dosa

$10.99

Kal Dosa

$10.99

Podi Dosa

$9.99

Podi Masala Dosa

$10.99

Butter Dosa

$9.99

Butter Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cone dosa

$8.99

Poori Aloo

$9.99

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

OTC Uthappam

$9.99

Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Vegetable Uthappam

$9.99

Chinna Vengaya Uthappam

$10.99

Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Chapathi Aloo

$9.99

Mylapore Express Curry

$16.00

Idly Batter

$7.25Out of stock

Dosa Batter

$7.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
South Indian Vegetarian - Done right

Location

1760 Prairie City Road Suite 100, Folsom, CA 95630

