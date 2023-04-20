Mylapore Roseville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant serving Idly, Dosa, Vadai, Pongal and other tiffin varieties.
Location
711 Pleasant Grove Blvd , 140, Roseville, CA 95678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville - 781 pleasant grove blvd
No Reviews
781 pleasant grove blvd roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Pizza Stone - 933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130
No Reviews
933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant