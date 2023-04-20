Main picView gallery

Mylapore Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

711 Pleasant Grove Blvd

140

Roseville, CA 95678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Lunch

Pongal

$8.99

Idly

$8.99

VIP

$8.99

Medhu Vadai

$8.99

Mini Idly

$8.99

Mini Idly - Sambar on Side

$8.99

Sambar Idly (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Sambar Vadai (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Podi Idly

$8.99

Mini Podi Idly

$8.99

Pongal Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Pongal Combo

$8.99

Mini Tiffin

$10.99

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Masala Dosa

$10.99

Andhra Kara Dosa

$9.99

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mylapore Special Dosa

$10.99

Kal Dosa

$10.99

Podi Dosa

$9.99

Podi Masala Dosa

$10.99

Butter Dosa

$9.99

Butter Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cone dosa

$8.99

Poori Aloo

$9.99

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

OTC Uthappam

$9.99

Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Vegetable Uthappam

$9.99

Chinna Vengaya Uthappam

$10.99

Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Chapathi Aloo

$9.99

Vegetable Biryani

$9.99

Bisibelebath

$8.99

Curd Rice

$8.99

Mylapore Express Curry

$16.00

Mysorepak

$12.00

Idly Batter

$7.50

Extra Sambar 8 oz (Copy)

$4.00

Extra Sambar 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Extra Sambar 24 oz (Copy)

$12.00

Extra Sambar 32 oz (Copy)

$16.00

Extra Kurma 8 oz (Copy)

$4.00

Extra Channa 8 oz (Copy)

$4.00

Extra Potato Masala 8 oz (Copy)

$4.00

Extra Bhatura (Copy)

$5.00

Extra Poori (Copy)

$4.00

Extra Parotta (Copy)

$4.00

Gajar Halwa 16 oz

$9.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Rava Kesari

$5.99

Benne Dosa

$8.99

Extra Coconut Chutney 4 oz

$2.00

Savouries

$10.00

Adai Batter

$8.00

Benne Masala Dosa

$8.99

Poori Channa

$9.99

Poori Kurma

$9.99

Extra Poori

$4.00

Samosa (3 pcs)

$6.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Channa Bhatura

$9.99

Chapathi Channa

$9.99

Chapathi Kurma

$9.99

Parotta Kurma

$9.99

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Kothu Parotta

$9.99

Lunch

Pongal

$8.99

Idly

$8.99

VIP

$8.99

Medhu Vadai

$8.99

Mini Idly

$8.99

Mini Idly - Sambar on Side

$8.99

Sambar Idly (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Sambar Vadai (Dipped in Sambar)

$8.99

Podi Idly

$8.99

Mini Podi Idly

$8.99

Pongal Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Vadai Combo

$8.99

Idly Pongal Combo

$8.99

Mini Tiffin

$10.99

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Masala Dosa

$10.99

Andhra Kara Dosa

$9.99

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mylapore Special Dosa

$10.99

Kal Dosa

$10.99

Podi Dosa

$9.99

Podi Masala Dosa

$10.99

Butter Dosa

$9.99

Butter Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Masala Dosa

$10.99

Cone dosa

$8.99

Poori Aloo

$9.99

Poori Channa

$9.99

Poori Kurma

$9.99

Channa Bhatura

$9.99

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Uthappam

$9.99

Onion Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

OTC Uthappam

$9.99

Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Vegetable Uthappam

$9.99

Chinna Vengaya Uthappam

$10.99

Tomato Uthappam

$9.99

Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Chapathi Aloo

$9.99

Chapathi Kurma

$9.99

Chapathi Channa

$9.99

Vegetable Biryani

$9.99

Bisibelebath

$8.99

Curd Rice

$8.99

Mylapore Express Curry

$16.00

Mysorepak

$12.00

Idly Batter

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant serving Idly, Dosa, Vadai, Pongal and other tiffin varieties.

Location

711 Pleasant Grove Blvd , 140, Roseville, CA 95678

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville - 781 pleasant grove blvd
orange starNo Reviews
781 pleasant grove blvd roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
10271 Fairway Dr #120 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Sabores Mexican Cuisine Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10271 Fairway Dr Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Rocklin)
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Sunset Boulevard Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurantnext
Pizza Stone - 933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
UoB - Rocklin
orange star4.5 • 3,762
6815 Lonetree Blvd Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Creekside
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston