Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)

25 Reviews

$$

13831 Northwest Fwy

Suite 150

Houston, TX 77040

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
Beef Burger Meal
Caesar Salad

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$1.99

Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.

Omelet

Omelet

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.

Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap

Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap

$5.99

Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Choice of 2 eggs, cheese on eggs, and 2 sides (chose from meat, vegetable or bread).

Bagel

Bagel

$3.95

Toasted bagel with choice of spread.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.95

Flaky, buttery croissants baked fresh daily.

Bfast A La Cart

Bfast A La Cart

Order side items individually.

Healthy Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs with Ground Beef

Scrambled Eggs with Ground Beef

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cheese and seasoned ground beef.

Scrambled Eggs w/ Mushrooms & Spinach

Scrambled Eggs w/ Mushrooms & Spinach

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with shredded cheese, sautéed mushrooms and spinach.

Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

$6.99

Scrambled egg whites with shredded cheese and 2 turkey sausage links.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.99Out of stock

Old fashion oats

Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Milk

Hot Brewed Coffee

Hot Brewed Coffee

Lavazza Premium Coffee

Hot Caffe Latte

Hot Caffe Latte

Coffee espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Hot Caffe Mocha

Hot Caffe Mocha

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream

Hot Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Espresso mixed with freshly steamed milk and caramel syrup.

Hot Honey Latte

Hot Honey Latte

Espresso combined with steamed milk and sweetened with honey.

Hot Vanilla Latte

Hot Vanilla Latte

Dark, rich espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

Espresso and steamed milk combined with a blend of pumpkin spice flavors. Enjoy it finished with whipped cream and cinnamon topping.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Freshly brewed coffee served chilled and sweetened over ice.

Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano

Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Rich, full-bodied espresso with caramel flavored syrup ( 2 pumps for medium and 3 pumps for large drinks recommended), milk and ice.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

Rich espresso combined with milk, vanilla syrup and served over ice.

Iced Honey Latte

Iced Honey Latte

Milk and espresso combined over ice and sweetened with honey (2 tbsp for medium and 3 tbsp for large drinks recommended).

Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

Espresso combined with mocha sauce (2 tbsp for medium and 3 tbsp for large drinks recommended), milk and ice.

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Espresso and milk combined with pumpkin spice flavors, served over ice. Enjoy it finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Espresso

Espresso

Smooth signature espresso roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

The combination of espresso and a drop of milk in the center; creating an intensely smooth experience.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

Cocoa, sugar and milk.

Tazo Tea

Tazo Tea

Tazo tea served hot or over ice.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Burgers and More

Beef Burger Meal

Beef Burger Meal

1/2 lb beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Chicken Strips Meal

Chicken Strips Meal

$10.99

Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Fish Taco Meal

Fish Taco Meal

$12.00

Two tacos with option of corn or flour tortilla, fried fish, cabbage slaw, tomatoes and salsa on the side. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Hot Dog Meal

Hot Dog Meal

$9.99

1/4 lb beef hot dog. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal

$9.49

American cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal

Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal

$12.49

Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink

Vegan Burger Meal

Vegan Burger Meal

$12.49

Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.

Beef Burger Only

Beef Burger Only

1/2 lb beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Chicken Strips Only

Chicken Strips Only

$7.50

Chicken breast, battered, and fried.

Fish Tacos Only

Fish Tacos Only

$8.50

Two tacos with option of corn or flour tortilla, fried fish, cabbage slaw, tomatoes and salsa on the side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only

$7.50

Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only

$5.99

American cheese on your choice of grilled bread.

Hot Dog Only

Hot Dog Only

$6.50

1/4 lb beef hot dog.

Vegan Burger Only

Vegan Burger Only

$8.99

Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.

Hummus Veggie Wrap Only

Hummus Veggie Wrap Only

$8.99

Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.

Shawarma

Shawarma Wrap Meal

Shawarma Wrap Meal

$7.49

Beef or Chicken shawarma in a pita wrap. Meal includes fries and a fountain drink.

Shawarma Rice Bowl

Shawarma Rice Bowl

$7.49

Beef or chicken on long grain rice, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic creamy sauce and parsley.

Shawarma Fries (Full Order)

Shawarma Fries (Full Order)

$7.49

Beef or chicken on fries and topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and garlic creamy sauce.

Shawarma Fries (Half Order)

Shawarma Fries (Half Order)

Beef or chicken on fries and topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and garlic creamy sauce.

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$7.50

Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.

Shawarma Wrap Only

Shawarma Wrap Only

Shawarma pita wrap with tomatoes, pickles, garlic creamy sauce, and parsley.

Panini

Pizza Panini Meal

Pizza Panini Meal

$10.49

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Pizza Panini Only

Pizza Panini Only

$6.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill

Turkey Panini Meal

Turkey Panini Meal

$11.49

Turkey breast and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Turkey Panini Only

Turkey Panini Only

$7.99

Turkey breast and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill

Ham Panini Meal

Ham Panini Meal

$10.49

Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Ham Panini Only

Ham Panini Only

$6.99

Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill

Italian Panini Meal

Italian Panini Meal

$11.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.

Italian Panini Only

Italian Panini Only

$7.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill

Pesto Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal

Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread

Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only

Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only

$7.99

Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread

Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal

Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread

Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only

Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only

$7.99

Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread

Veggie Pesto Sandwich Meal

Veggie Pesto Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread

Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only

Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only

$7.99

Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine green leaf and spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, green bell peppers

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and olives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, eggs, bacon, cheese

Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap

BYO Sandwich/Wrap Meal

BYO Sandwich/Wrap Meal

$11.75

Choice of bread, 2 protein, veggies, cheese, and condiments. Meal includes chips and fountain drink.

BYO Sandwich/Wrap Only

BYO Sandwich/Wrap Only

$8.25

Choice of bread, 2 protein, veggies, cheese, and condiments.

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Marinated chicken breast.

1 Burger Patty

1 Burger Patty

$2.99

Beef burger patty.

2 Burger Patty

2 Burger Patty

$5.00

1/2lb beef burger patty.

Sautéed Bell Peppers

Sautéed Bell Peppers

$1.00
Sautéed Onions

Sautéed Onions

$1.00
Sautéed Mushrooms

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00
Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$1.00

Healthy Lunch

Burger Lettuce Wrap

Burger Lettuce Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef, grilled mushrooms and onions wrapped in lettuce and topped with house special sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and mushrooms wrapped in lettuce and topped with house special sauce.

Sharwarma Quinoa Bowl

Sharwarma Quinoa Bowl

$7.49

Quinoa with choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and garlic creamy sauce.

Hummus Veggie Wrap Only

Hummus Veggie Wrap Only

$8.99

Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.

Vegan Burger Only

Vegan Burger Only

$8.99

Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.

Grilled Chicken Mushroom Melt

Grilled Chicken Mushroom Melt

$12.99

Chicken breast, grilled mushrooms with mozzarella cheese.

Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Turkey Chili with Quinoa

$10.99

Ground turkey, quinoa, beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, chili powder, and spices.

Salads

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$7.50

Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine green leaf and spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, green bell peppers

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and olives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, eggs, bacon, cheese

Desserts

1 Cookie

1 Cookie

$1.25

Freshly baked cookie.

2 Cookies

2 Cookies

$2.25

Freshly baked cookies.

3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$3.50

Fresh baked cookies.

4 Cookies

4 Cookies

$4.50

Fresh baked cookies.

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Fountain Drink

Purchase of fountain drink includes free refills.
Regular Fountain Drink

Regular Fountain Drink

$1.99

Purchase of fountain drink includes free refills for dine in only.

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.50

Purchase of fountain drink includes free refills for dine in only.

Milk

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

Organic whole milk.

1% Milk

1% Milk

Organic 1% milk.

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$0.60

Organic almond milk.

Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$0.60

Organic soy milk.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

Cocoa, sugar and milk.

Sides and Bread

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.99

Crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.

Small Cesar Salad

Small Cesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.

Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$1.00

Side of sliced avocados.

1 Whole Avocado

1 Whole Avocado

$3.00

Whole avocado.

Ciabatta Bread (2 Slices)

Ciabatta Bread (2 Slices)

$1.50

2 slices of ciabatta bread.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.95

Cinnamon raisin bagel toasted with choice of spread.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Finely shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a mayo based dressing.

Corn Tortillav(2)

Corn Tortillav(2)

$1.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.95

Freshly baked croissant with choice of spread.

Flour Tortilla (2)

Flour Tortilla (2)

$1.00
Garlic Toast (1 Slice)

Garlic Toast (1 Slice)

$1.00

Garlic butter on bread.

Naan Bread (2 Slices)

Naan Bread (2 Slices)

$1.50

2 slices of naan bread.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.95

Plain bagel toasted with choice of spread.

Wheat Bread (2 Slices)

Wheat Bread (2 Slices)

$1.25

2 Slices of wheat bread.

White Bread (2 Slices)

White Bread (2 Slices)

$1.25

White bread toasted with butter.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Modern café serving fresh and made to order food.

Location

13831 Northwest Fwy, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77040

Directions

