My Little Italy's Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2010 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe - 1517 Princess Anne St
No Reviews
1517 Princess Anne St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen - FXBG
No Reviews
309 William Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg