My Little Italy's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2010 Princess Anne Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamary

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Wings

$10.00

French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

SALADS

House Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Beet Salad

$4.00

Cucumber and Tomatoes Salad

$4.00

COLD SUBS

Prosciutto and Mozzarella

$12.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

HOT SUBS

Chicken and Cheese Hot Sub

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Hot Sub

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Special Hot Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parmigiano Hot Sub

$12.00

Veal Pamigiano Hot Sub

$12.00

Meatballs Parmigiano Hot Sub

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

HAM Sandwich

$12.00

Pepperoni Sandwich

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

CALZONES

House Calzone

$14.00

Basica Calzone

$12.00

Supreme Calzone

$13.00

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Pepperoni Sausage Calzone

$13.00

PASTA

Spaguetti Tomatoe Sauce Pasta

$12.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Fettucini Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Ravioli Cheese Pasta

$14.00

Ravioli Spinach Pasta

$14.00

Lasagna

$15.00

CHICKEN

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chicken Picatta

$15.00

Chicken Paisano

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

VEAL

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Veal Picatta

$19.00

Veal Paisano

$19.00

Veal Santimbocca

$19.00

FISH

Salmon

$18.00

Linguine Clams

$16.00

Linguine Shrimps

$16.00

Linguine Tuto Mare

$18.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Creamy Cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Oreo Cake

$4.00

Pistachio Cake

$4.00

SPECIALITY PIZZA

My Wife's Pizza

$13.00+

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Veggie Pizza

$13.00+

4 Meats Pizza

$13.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Ground Beef Pizza

$13.00+

Pizza Deluxe Pizza

$13.00+

Greek Pizza

$13.00+

Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$13.00+

BUILD YOUR OWN

Medium Build Your Own

$10.00

Large Build Your Own

$12.00

Xtra Large Building Your Own

$14.00

DRINKS

Can Soda

$1.69

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Orange Juice

$1.50

Caprisun Juice

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
