My Pizza
229 West Main Ave # A
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Popular Items
Cheese Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Half & Half Gourmet
Veggie Gourmet Pizzas
Margherita My Way
Thin crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, tomatoes and minced garlic.
Veggie Delight
Regular Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives, marinated artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
Spinach Roasted Garlic Pizza
Twisted crust, garlic white sauce, mozzarella & shaved aged Parmesan cheese, spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, red onions, and marinated artichoke hearts. Topped with a special lemon herb (Sumac).
Greek Feta Pizza
Twisted crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes. Topped with feta cheese and Italian seasonings.
Mediterranean
Regular crust, extra virgin olive oil spread over a seasoned crust with garlic and chopped basil. Topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Pesto Garden
Regular Crust, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, light feta cheese, garlic, marinated artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and Roma tomatoes.
Tali's Italian Thin Crust
Thin Crust, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Italian seasonings, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomatoes.
Cheese My Way
Regular Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, garlic, Italian seasonings, and extra virgin olive oil.
Meat Gourmet Pizzas
Sam's Combination
Regular Crust, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers.
Gyro Pizza
Regular Crust, Gyro meat (Halal), Ranch sauce, light mozzarella cheese, and red onions. After baking, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and our special Tzatziki sauce.
Hot Pastrami Pizza
Regular Crust, mayonnaise spread over our pizza crust, mozzarella, pastrami, and red onions. After baking. All topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and mustard.
Sausage Spinach Roasted Garlic
Twisted crust. garlic white sauce, mozzarella, shaved aged Parmesan cheese, sausage, spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, red onions, and marinated artichoke hearts. Topped with a special lemon herb (Sumac).
Raspberry Vinaigrette Fresh Spinach Pizza
Regular Crust, mozzarella cheese, shaved aged Parmesan cheese, turkey ham cooked to perfection, then covered with uncooked fresh spinach, and red onions, all mixed with walnut raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and candied pecans.
Pepperoni w/Extreme Flavor
Regular Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, extra all beef pepperoni, fresh garlic, herbs, and lemon pepper.
Sausage Garden
Regular Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, and tomatoes. Topped with garlic and all-beef sausage.
All Meat Lovers
Regular Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, all beef pepperoni, all-beef salami, turkey ham, and all beef sausage.
Chicken Masterpiece
Twisted crust with special garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and marinated grilled chicken breast. Topped with lemon pepper.
Grant's BBQ Chicken
Regular crust, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, turkey ham, pineapple, red onions, and marinated grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Twisted crust with buttermilk ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, cilantro and marinated grilled chicken breast mixed with spicy buffalo sauce.
Pesto Chicken
Regular Crust, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, light feta cheese, garlic, marinated artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Roma tomatoes, and marinated grilled chicken breast.
Shrimp Lovers
Twisted crust with special garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, shrimp and lemon pepper.
Appetizer
Bruschetta
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion and feta cheese. Mixed with extra virgin olive oil. Served with freshly baked bread sticks.
Five Cheese Ravioli (baked)
7 Jumbo Pieces - Choice of Creamy Pesto or Alfredo or Tomato Sauce Add: Chicken (3.00) - Sausage (3.00) - Shrimp (3.99)
Buffalo Hot Wings
8 Wings Come with 2 sides of garlic sauce. 14 Wings Come with 3 sides of garlic sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Comes with olive oil, Garlic, Mozz cheese, and Italian Seasonings. Comes with a side of garlic sauce and tomato sauce. Additional Side Sauces can be added at extra cost. Can add up to 4 extra toppings for an additional cost.
Calzone
Comes with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and 3 toppings of your choice. Can add up to 3 additional toppings at extra cost. Comes with 1 Side of Garlic Sauce and 1 Side of Tomato Sauce. additional sauces can be added.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, aged shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing. Comes W/ dressing count: Regular 2- Large 4 - Party size 9.
Spinach Salad wl Raspberry Vinaigrette
Fresh spinach, candied pecans, and baked turkey ham. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with walnut raspberry vinaigrette dressing and red onions on the side.
Greek Feta Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, turkey ham, beef salami, and olives. Topped with feta cheese, Italian seasonings, and olive oil served on the side.
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, turkey ham, beef salami, mozzarella cheese, and black olives. Choice of: Ranch, Blue cheese or Italian dressing. Comes W/ dressing count: Regular 2- Large 4 - Party size 9.
Veggie Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, bell pepper, and mozzarella cheese. Choice of: Ranch, Blue cheese, or Italian dressing. Comes W/ dressing count: Regular 2- Large 4 - Party size 9.
Baked Wraps
Pastrami Wrap
Mayonnaise spread over our pita bread, mozzarella cheese, beef pastrami and red onions. After baking, topped with pepperoncini, mustard, fresh tomatoes and lettuce.
Gyro Wrap
Pita bread, our special tzatziki sauce, ranch sauce, Gyro meat (Halal), and red onions. After baking, topped with fresh lettuce and tomatoes.
Side Orders
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gourmet & Traditional Pizzas, Salads, Wraps, Wings, and more.
229 West Main Ave # A, Morgan Hill, CA 95037