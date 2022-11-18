Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Myracles Bar And Grill 1060 Patterson rd

86 Reviews

$$

1060 Patterson rd

Dayton, OH 45424

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon Eggroll
Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled Cheese

Seasonal Favorites

JJ’s slap yo mama Chili (bowl)

$5.99

Chili cheese nachos

$9.99

Topped with chili, cheese, onions, jalapeños, and a side of sour cream

Chili w/grilled cheese

$9.99

Pumpkin cheesecake eggrolls

$5.99

chili cup

$3.99

Apps

Bigger Than Nachos

$9.99

House made nachos topped with your choice of meat, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, lettuce, Pico and drizzled with house made cilantro.

Bowl of tomato soup

$3.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99Out of stock

Served with house made ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

House cut fries topped with house made chili, queso cheese, shredded cheese, onions, and jalapeños.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with zesty ranch (pickle chips out of spears)

Harmony Fries

$9.99

House cut fries topped with tender brisket, queso cheese, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, and drizzled with myracle sauce and horseradish aioli.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Golden deep fried Mozzerella Sticks served with marinara.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with zesty ranch

Sampler

$13.99

Served with your choice of wings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles (chips, out of spears), and your choice of eggrolls.

Spicy breaded cauliflower

$8.99

Served with house made ranch.

Variety Eggrolls

$10.95

One cheesesteak, one crab, one jalapeño, and one southwest chicken egg roll.

Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

12 Traditional wings

$14.99Out of stock

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

6 Traditional wings

$8.99Out of stock

20 wings

$26.99

20 Boneless

$19.99

Half pound Burgers

Served with house cut fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Build your own burger

$8.99Out of stock

California Burger

$13.99

Topped with pico, munster cheese, cilantro aioli, and a fresh avocado.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

Three sliders topped with American cheese, lettuce, and pickle.

Deep Fried cheese Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Coated in our signature batter and deep fried!

Fire and Desire Burger

$12.99

Juicy fresh burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, pico, an onion ring and jalapeños.

Monster Myracle Burger

$14.99

1/2 Pound burger with brisket, pork, munster cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and signature Myracle Sauce.

Myracle Burger

Myracle Burger

$12.99

1/2 Pound burger with brisket, munster cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and signature Myracle Sauce.

Tequila Todd

$13.99

Myracles Melt Burger

$11.99

Two pieces of Texas toast stuffed with a half pound burger, American cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Drizzled with house sauce.

Mushroom Swiss burger

Mushroom Swiss burger

$11.99

Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles.

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

$12.99

Mutha Clucka

$13.99

Pizza Burger

$11.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and marinara.

Myracle Melt

$11.99

Joes cheat day

$15.99

Deep fried mother clucker.

Upper Room

$15.99

Deep fried myracle burger

Ebony Eyes

$15.99

Deep fried fire and desire burger.

Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$9.95

Stuffed with tender steak, cheeses, and green peppers. Served with steakhouse aioli.

Crab Rangoon Eggroll

$9.95

Stuffed with crab, cheeses, and green onions. Served with berry sweet and sour.

Jalapeno Eggroll

Jalapeno Eggroll

$9.95

Stuffed with jalapeños, cheeses, and spices. Served with berry sweet and sour sauce.

Southwest Eggroll

Southwest Eggroll

$9.95

Stuffed with chicken, green and red peppers, corn, black beans, taco seasonings and mixed cheeses.

Entrees

Three Piece Meal

$13.99Out of stock

Legs and thigh served with your choice of two sides.

Southern Fried Fish Meal

$12.99

Served with fries and slaw

Wing Dinner

Wing Dinner

$14.79

Eight wings served with fries and slaw.

Myracle Brisket Experience

$16.99

Two mini Myracle burgers, two potato skins. And a half size of harmony fries.

Myracle Chicken Experience

$15.99

Five boneless wings, five traditional wings, and two southwest Eggrolls.

Chicken And Waffles

Chicken And Waffles

$11.99

Golden fried chicken on top of a golden waffle, topped with praline and pecans.

Snack Pac

$15.99

Sandwich

Served with house cut Fries

Blt

$7.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Tender chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and zesty ranch.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Tender cheesesteak topped with mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, lettuce, and steakhouse aioli.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Tender pulled pork, topped with our house made Myracle sauce and our signature slaw.

Cuban Sub

$10.99

Ham and house made pulled pork topped with Swiss cheese and pickles and drizzled with honey mustard.

Cuban Sliders

$9.99

Ham and house made pulled pork topped with Swiss cheese and pickles and drizzled with honey mustard.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.99

Brisket sliders

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Fish sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$10.99

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Drizzled with zesty ranch.

Club

Club

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Drizzled with zesty ranch.

Sides

House cut fries

$2.99

Broasted Potatoes

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.49

Side salad

$3.49

Slaw

$2.29

Baked Beans

$2.99

House made brown sugar goodness, cooked with ground beef, red and green peppers and onions.

Sweet tots

$2.99Out of stock

Tacos

Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico, and cilantro aioli

Beef Tacos

$9.99

Brisket Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.

Pork Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

Side salad

$3.49

Buffalo chicken salad

$10.98

Grilled chicken salad

$9.99

Fried chicken salad

$9.99

Southwest chicken salad

$10.29

Blackened chicken salad

$10.48

Kids Meal

kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Topped with lettuce and pickles. Served with fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with fries.

Chicken Tender

$4.99

Served with Fries

Kid Boneless wing

$4.99

Waffle and Bacon

$4.99

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.99

sauces

Myracle

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Steak aioli

$0.50

Zesty ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blu cheese

$0.50

Berry

$0.50

Myracle (Copy)

$0.50

Dessert

Strawberry Eggroll Sundae

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake stuffed eggrolls served with ice cream topped with strawberries.

Apple Eggroll Sundae

$6.99

Apple Pie stuffed egg rolls served with ice cream topped with praline.

Cookies and cream Eggroll Sundae

$6.99

Cookies and cream stuffed eggrolls served with ice cream topped with Chocolate syrup.

Peach Cobbler Eggroll Sundae

Peach Cobbler Eggroll Sundae

$6.99

Peach cobbler stuffed eggrolls served with ice cream topped with praline and pecans.

Variety Dessert

$12.00

One of each dessert eggroll with two sides of ice cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1060 Patterson rd, Dayton, OH 45424

Directions

Gallery
Myracles Bar And Grill image
Myracles Bar And Grill image
Myracles Bar And Grill image

