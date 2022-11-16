Restaurant header imageView gallery

Myron Mixon's Pitmaster Barbeque

No reviews yet

220 N Lee Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate
Cupcake Corn Bread
Baby Back Ribs

Snacks

Baby Back Mac and Cheese

Baby Back Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Classic mac and cheese with tender pulled rib meat

BBQ Deviled Eggs

BBQ Deviled Eggs

$9.00
Buffalo Pork Rinds

Buffalo Pork Rinds

$10.00

Blue cheese, Tabasco, honey

Cupcake Corn Bread

Cupcake Corn Bread

$7.00
Dry Rub Wings (6)

Dry Rub Wings (6)

$11.00

Smoked Wings that are fried to order and coated with our award winning Dry Rub

Dry Rub Wings (12)

Dry Rub Wings (12)

$19.00

Smoked Wings that are fried to order and coated with our award winning Dry Rub

Hog Sauce Wings (6)

Hog Sauce Wings (6)

$11.00

Smoked wings fried to order tossed in our award-winning Hog Sauce

Hog Sauce Wings (12)

Hog Sauce Wings (12)

$19.00

Smoked wings fried to order tossed in our award-winning Hog Sauce

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$8.00

Family Meal

1⁄2 SMOKED CHICKEN, 1⁄2 POUND PULLED PORK, 2 SAUSAGE LINKS, 1⁄2 POUND BEEF BRISKET, 1⁄2 RACK BABY BACK RIBS

Family Meal

$80.00

BBQ Plates

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$22.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$28.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Served with choice of two fixin's

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$21.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Pork Belly Plate

Pork Belly Plate

$20.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$16.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Smoked Half Chicken Plate

Smoked Half Chicken Plate

$16.00

Served with choice of two fixin's

Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

Served with choice of two fixin's and house pickles

Salads and Bowls

Pulled Pork Bowl

Pulled Pork Bowl

$14.00

Everything you love about a pulled pork plate with coleslaw in a keto-friendly bowl.

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$16.00

A hearty salad topped with award-winning brisket.

Boss Green Salad

Boss Green Salad

$12.00

A large salad with greens, tomato, corn, pimento relish, cheddar cheese and croutons. Top with your choice of smoked meat (surcharges apply).

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Served with choice of one fixin' and house pickles

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served with choice of one fixin' and house pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Served with choice of one fixin' and house pickles

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Served with choice of one fixin' and house pickles

The Griner

$17.00

Chopped brisket topped with mac and cheese and hickory bbq sauce. Served with choice of one fixin' and house pickles.

Kids

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with choice of one fixin'

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with choice of one fixin'

Chicken Slider

Chicken Slider

$7.00

Served with choice of one fixin'

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$7.00

Served with choice of one fixin'

Fixin's

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Mama's Slaw

Mama's Slaw

$6.00
Peach BBQ Baked Beans

Peach BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00
Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries

Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Add-ons

Bun

$1.00

Slider Roll

$0.50

BBQ by the Pound

Brisket

$17.00+

Half Chicken

$16.00

Pound Smoked Sausage

$10.00+

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Ribs (Half Rack)

$19.00

Pork Belly

$17.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
AUTHENTIC, AWARD-WINNING, DAMN DELICIOUS BARBEQUE

Location

220 N Lee Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

