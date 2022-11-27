Mystic Depot Roasters
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sit back, relax and enjoy our craft roasted specialty coffee, fresh baked pastries and hand-crafted, made-to-order breakfast and lunch, all while set in a 1905 nostalgic, active Amtrak railroad station. We are located in beautiful Mystic Connecticut. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with delicious, high quality food at reasonable prices... and always with a smile!
Location
2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic, CT 06355
Gallery