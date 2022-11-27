Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mystic Depot Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

2 Roosevelt Ave

Mystic, CT 06355

Order Again

Popular Items

The Mystic
Breakfast Burrito
The Commuter

Bakery

Our bakery products are all a labor of love, made from our house recipes and baked fresh. Enjoy with our gourmet MDR coffee, or tea.
Muffins

Muffins

Fresh baked muffins made fresh from scratch. Try your favorite muffin grilled with butter! It's great!

Cookie

Cookie

$3.75

Our Chicago-style crumb cake is more crumb than cake!

Danish

Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Delicious, light, flaky pastry with the perfect dosing of chocolate. Baked fresh daily.

Bagels

Bagels

$2.90

Varieties: Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Asiago

Portuguese Muffin

Portuguese Muffin

$2.90

Delicious Portuguese muffins made by our regional Portuguese bakery and delivered fresh to out door.

Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Real chocolate, sugar, and eggs are combined to create the base of the brownies for a pure, homemade taste with a dense, fudgy texture. It's all topped off with chopped walnuts, peanut butter chips a luscious chocolate drizzle to create rocky road brownies that can be served as a dessert at catered events, or school bake sales. You can even enjoy these brownies alongside a scoop of Hershey's vanilla ice cream for a delectable dessert!

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Apple turnover baked fresh daily. Beautiful flaky crust with our baked apple filling. Great by itself or pair it with our hand crafted MDR coffee!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

So much flaky goodness in this wonderful pastry they are an absolute hit with our MDR regulars. Choose from plain, bacon and cheese or specially prepared options. They're sure to go fast!

Croissant

$3.60

Breakfast

Ah, the first meal of the day, and the most important, too! We're famous for our breakfast: sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, homefries and much more!
The Mystic

The Mystic

$6.89

Our classic! Your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, two eggs, and your choice of cheese on a grilled kaiser roll!

The Conductor

The Conductor

$8.29

Grilled shredded sirloin steak, two eggs, and your choice of cheese served on a grilled Kaiser roll.

The Commuter

The Commuter

$5.69

Two eggs and your choice of cheese on a grilled Kaiser roll.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Three grill-scrambled eggs with ground Mexican spicy chorizo, melty Monterey-Jack cheese and mild salsa wrapped tight in a grilled flour tortilla.

Drawbar Wrap

Drawbar Wrap

$10.49

Triple scrambled eggs, grilled onions, tomato, Spinach, Cheese, Salsa and Sriracha. A wonderfully pleasant and filling start to your day.

California Omelet

California Omelet

$12.95

Grilled tomato, fresh avocado and Monterey-jack cheese. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast.

Mexican Omelet

Mexican Omelet

$12.95

Fresh avocado, Monterey-jack cheese, and mild salsa, served with our scratch-made home fries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$12.95

Shredded ham, sauteed green peppers, caramelized onions and mild cheddar cheese. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast.

Irish Omelet

Irish Omelet

$14.95

Our homemade corned beef hash, fresh sauerkraut, melty Swiss cheese and tangy thousand island sauce. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of white, wheat, or rye toast.

BBQ Omelet

BBQ Omelet

$13.95

Three egg omelet with our house special BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese, Served with our homemade home fries and toast. Always cooked to order!

Caprese Omelet

Caprese Omelet

$12.95

Grilled tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. Served with scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast.

Custom Omelet

Custom Omelet

$9.95

Build your own omelet! Made to order. Select from cheeses, meats and vegetables. Comes with our scratch-made home fries and toast.

Cheese Omelet

$10.95
Eggs and Veggies

Eggs and Veggies

$10.95

Keep it light! Two eggs made your way atop a sauteed mix of onions, spinach and tomatoes. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast!

Scrambled Eggs w/ Herbs

Scrambled Eggs w/ Herbs

$9.95

Our house blend of herbs in a buttery, slow-cooked scrambled egg. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast!

Station Master

Station Master

$10.95

A breakfast fit for a king! Two eggs cooked your way, your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, our scratch-made home fries, and two (2) slices of your choice of toast.

American Flyer

American Flyer

$15.95

Our gargantuan breakfast feast! One humongous pancake, two eggs made your way, your choice of sausage, ham, or bacon, our scratch-made homefries and two (2) slices of your choice of toast!

The Caboose

The Caboose

$11.95

Our scratch-made corned beef hash is the centerpiece to this hearty breakfast plate! Two eggs made your way atop our signature corned beef hash, an extra serving of homefries, and two (2) slices of white, wheat, or rye toast.

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$6.95

A hearty breakfast on its own, great when paired with our premium meats or toppings! We don't mess around with our pancakes!

Double Pancake

Double Pancake

$11.95

When one delicious pancake isn't enough or you want to share? Our flaky pancakes are always cooked to order!

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Plate!

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Plate!

Make it your own! You'll find eggs you can have made any way, sausage, bacon, ham, toast, bagels, croissants, our scratch-made homefries, veggies and pancakes here!

Homefries

Homefries

$4.00

No dry, boxed, frozen home fries here! We start with beautiful Yukon Gold potatoes grilled to perfection with caramelized onions and special spices.

Side of Meat

Side of Meat

$3.50

Chose from our selection of premium bacon, sausage, ham chorizo or our special corned beef.

Double Egg-Side

Double Egg-Side

$3.00

2 fresh eggs cooked your way. Always cooked to order.

Corned Beef Hash Side

Corned Beef Hash Side

$6.95

We're well known for our scratch-made rustic corned beef hash! We slow cook our corned beef in our own four walls, dice it, shred it, and toss with our scratch-made homefries. You won't be disappointed!

Side of Toast

$2.00
Hashbrown Casserole

Hashbrown Casserole

$6.95

Our cheesy, hash brown casserole flies out of the kitchen. Once you try it, you'll know why. Its our own special recipe that pairs wonderfully with every meal!

Single Egg-Side

Single Egg-Side

$1.50

Add (1) egg to your order, cooked your way.

Triple Egg-Side

$3.50

Lunch

It's no secret: Our MDR Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad is so popular, we sell it by the pound!
Box Car

Box Car

$8.95

Perfect for to-go! Deli-sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and American cheese stacked on a grilled Kaiser roll.

Bullet

Bullet

$8.95

A classic BLT served with thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled white toast.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.00

It all starts with a quarter pound of our Grade A choice beef, cooked your way! We add lettuce and tomato on a grilled Kaiser roll. Select from our Burger Builders to make your own special MDR Burger!

Firebox

Firebox

$11.00

Add a little spice to your life with our Firebox sandwich! Grilled ground chorizo, melted provolone cheese, green apple on a grilled Kaiser roll.

First Mate

First Mate

$11.95

It's no secret: Our MDR Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad is so popular, we sell it by the pound, too!

Irish Rail

Irish Rail

$13.95

Our take on the classic Ruben sandwich. Our house special premium corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on grilled Rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle!

Locomotive

Locomotive

$12.95

Classic cheese-steak served up on a grilled Kaiser roll with sautéed peppers and onions and American cheese!

Metro Burger

Metro Burger

$13.95

Our classic quarter pound burger with just the right amount of spicy ground chorizo, lettuce and tomato on a grilled Kaiser roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Monorail

Monorail

$8.49

Who doesn't love a great grilled cheese sandwich? Choose from your choice of cheese or mix cheeses to make your own special sandwich.

Mystic Piggy - BBQ Pulled Pork

Mystic Piggy - BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Our delicious pulled pork grilled to perfection, Memphis style barbeque sauce on our grilled Kaiser roll.

Pullman

Pullman

$11.00

Roasted turkey, premium cheddar cheese, apple, spicy brown mustard with your choice of bread.

Railway

Railway

$11.50

Grilled premium ham, melted provolone cheese with brown mustard served on grilled white toast.

Steam Engine Duelin' Hotdogs

Steam Engine Duelin' Hotdogs

$10.50

Two hotdogs with your pick of the condiments! Mayo, mustard, ketchup, brown mustard, relish, grilled onions, sauerkraut available at no extra charge.

The Mark

The Mark

$12.95

Premium grilled ham, our house special barbeque pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard.

The Thomas

The Thomas

$6.95

Peanut butter and jelly on our country white or wheat bread. Choose from grape jelly, strawberry jam, or orange marmalade!

Zephyr

Zephyr

$12.95

Grilled black bean burger, melted provolone cheese on a grilled Kaiser roll. A great healthy alternative to beef! Add lettuce, tomato, onion or avocado for a burst of extra flavor.

Ticketmaster Salad

Ticketmaster Salad

$13.95

Our house special Cranberry-walnut chicken salad piled high on spring mix, cucumber, tomato and shaved carrots with your choice of dressing.

Sherrie's Garden Salad

Sherrie's Garden Salad

$8.95

Bed of spring mix, sliced cucumber, grape tomatoes, shaved carrots, green pepper and onions. Your choice of dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.95

Roasted turkey, honey ham, provolone cheese, spring mix, cucumber, grape tomatoes, shaved carrots, green peppers, onions and your choice of dressing.

Black Bean And Bacon Soup

Black Bean And Bacon Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Our own special recipe egg salad and lettuce piled high on country white, wheat or a grilled Kaiser roll.

Mystic Style Clam Chowder

$8.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Soup

$850.00Out of stock

RED PEPPER SOUP

$8.50Out of stock

Tomato Florentine

$8.50Out of stock

Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup

$8.50Out of stock
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Deep River barbeque chips. 5 ounce bag.

Original Deep River chips

Original Deep River chips

$2.00

Deep River Sea Salt original potato chips, 5 ounce bag

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sit back, relax and enjoy our craft roasted specialty coffee, fresh baked pastries and hand-crafted, made-to-order breakfast and lunch, all while set in a 1905 nostalgic, active Amtrak railroad station. We are located in beautiful Mystic Connecticut. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with delicious, high quality food at reasonable prices... and always with a smile!

Website

Location

2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic, CT 06355

Directions

Gallery
Mystic Depot Roasters image
Mystic Depot Roasters image
Mystic Depot Roasters image

