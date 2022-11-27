Mystic Depot Roasters

Pound Cake

$4.00 Out of stock

Real chocolate, sugar, and eggs are combined to create the base of the brownies for a pure, homemade taste with a dense, fudgy texture. It's all topped off with chopped walnuts, peanut butter chips a luscious chocolate drizzle to create rocky road brownies that can be served as a dessert at catered events, or school bake sales. You can even enjoy these brownies alongside a scoop of Hershey's vanilla ice cream for a delectable dessert!