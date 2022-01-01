Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Mystic Market Westport

41 Reviews

$$

60 Charles St

Westport, CT 06880

Popular Items

A Make Your Own
California Chicken
Green Monster

Make Your Own

A Make Your Own

Custom Sandwiches

California BLT

California BLT

$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread

Falafel & Hummus

Falafel & Hummus

$9.95Out of stock

Our house-made hummus and falafel rolled in a white wrap with leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sweet and spicy pickles, daikon radish pickles, and tzatziki

Green Monster

Green Monster

$10.95

All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$12.95

Ham, hot coppa, genoa salami and provolone with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and balsamic on our freshly baked baguette

Jammin' Turkey

Jammin' Turkey

$10.95

Roasted turkey, cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo on multigrain bread

Raging Bull

Raging Bull

$11.95

Our house roasted beef and aged cheddar with lettuce, tomato, red onion and horseradish mayo on a freshly baked baguette

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw

Mediterranean Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Solid White Tuna Salad, Olive Tapenade, Lime Cucumbers, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers in a Tomato Wrap

Artisanal Sandwiches

Big Buffalo

Big Buffalo

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar, Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll

California Chicken

California Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Incan Chicken Torta

$11.95

South American Chicken Thighs, Spiced & Grilled with Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro Slaw & Spicy Green Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Italian Chicken

Italian Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll

Margherita Meatball

$11.95

House Made Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil Leaves & Parmesan on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Mystic Cheesesteak

Mystic Cheesesteak

$12.95

Our Juicy Smoked Beef Brisket topped with Melted Provolone, Peppers, Onions & Black Garlic Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Perfect Pork Mojo

$11.95Out of stock

Warm Shaved Roast Pork, Avocado, Lime Pickles, Mozzarella & Our House-Made Red Mojo Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Vegan Buffalo Couliflower

$9.95

Crispy Spicy Batter Fried Cauliflower, Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Crunch Asian Slaw in a Vegan Tomato Wrap with Vegan Ranch on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Paninis & Grilled Sandwiches

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$12.95

House-Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Dill Pickles & Grainy Mustard on Rye Bread

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$10.50

Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread

House Roast Beef

House Roast Beef

$11.95

Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Arugula & Black Garlic Aioli on Grilled Flatbread

Classic Cuban

Classic Cuban

$10.95

Roasted Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mojo Sauce & Dijon Mustard on French Bread

Black Forest Ham

Black Forest Ham

$10.50

French Brie, Red Onion Marmalade & Honeycup Mustard on Multigrain

Roasted Portobello

Roasted Portobello

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia

Pressed Prosciutto

Pressed Prosciutto

$11.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula & Pesto Mayo on Grilled Flatbread

Mac & Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Dill Havarti & Pepper Jack Cheeses Toasted on Sourdough Filled with our Rich Mac & Cheese, Tomatoes & Crispy Fried Shallots

Fenwick Tuna

Fenwick Tuna

$10.95Out of stock

Abacore tuna salad, tomatoes, arugula and cheddar cheese on rye bread

Bag of Chips

Deep River Original

$1.89

Deep River 50% Less Fat

$1.89

Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Krinkle

$1.89

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.89

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion

$1.89

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$1.89

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$1.35

Salads

Classic Ceasar

Classic Ceasar

$8.95

Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$9.95

Romaine and Fresh Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes and Gorgonzola with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sweet Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Greek Lemon Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Gorgonzola, Sundried Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette

Connecticut Harvest Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Dried Blueberries, Cranberries, Cherries, Pepitas & Almonds over Arugula & Baby Spinach, with an Orange-Soy Vinaigrette

Market Salad

Market Salad

$8.95

Fresh Greens, Gorgonzola or Goat Cheese, Toasted Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Viniagrette

Pepsi and Other Bottles

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Aquafina Water 1L

$3.39
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Diet Mountian Dew

Diet Mountian Dew

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.50
Schweppes Diet Ginger Ale

Schweppes Diet Ginger Ale

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bolt Berry

$1.49

Bolt Strawberry Lemon

$1.49

Boltcwatermelon Strawberry

$1.49

Slate Dark Choc Milk

$3.00

Slate Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Maple Hill Milk

$2.00

Aspire Raspberry

$2.25

Virgils Cream Soda 4

$8.50

Virgils Root Beer 4

$8.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.30

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.30

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.30

Culture Pop Wild Berries 4

$8.60

Culture Pop Orange Mango 4

$8.60

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit 4

$8.60

Vybes Lg Blueberry Mint

$5.60

Vybes Lg Strawberry Lavender

$5.60

Vybes Lg Blackberry Hibiscus

$5.60

Vybes Lg Honeycrisp Apple Basil

$5.60

Vybes Sml Apricot Lemon

$4.20

Vybes Sml Watermellon Lime

$4.20
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mystic Market Kitchen & Eateries are mercantile establishments selling fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, gourmet ready-made meals and retail products. We are offering, walk-in service, curbside service, home delivery service and Doordash delivery service

Website

Location

60 Charles St, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

