Mystic Market Old Saybrook

review star

No reviews yet

70 Millrock Road East

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Popular Items

A Make Your Own
California BLT
Green Monster

Custom Sandwiches

A Make Your Own

California BLT

California BLT

$10.25

Crispy bacon, bacon jam, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and black garlic aioli on sourdough bread

Falafel & Hummus Wrap

Falafel & Hummus Wrap

$9.95

Our house-made hummus and falafel rolled in a white wrap with leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sweet and spicy pickles, daikon radish pickles and tzatziki

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw

Green Monster

Green Monster

$11.95

All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$12.95

Ham, hot coppa, genoa salami and provolone with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and balsamic on our freshly baked baguette

Raging Bull

Raging Bull

$12.95

Our house roasted beef and aged cheddar with lettuce, tomato, red onion and horseradish mayo on a freshly baked baguette

Mediterranean Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Solid White Tuna Salad, Olive Tapenade, Lime Cucumbers, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers in a Tomato Wrap

Artisanal Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork (Sandwich)

$12.95

Our Flavorful Pulled Pork, BBQ, Cheddar, Banana Peppers, Red Onion & Crunchy Slaw

Big Buffalo

Big Buffalo

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar, Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing Served on a Freshly Baked French Roll

California Chicken

California Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli Served on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy eggplant, arugula, ricotta,pesto mayo and roasted red peppers.

Blackened Chicken

$11.95

Blackened chicken, red onion marmalade, creamy garlic and herb spread, tomato and roasted red peppers.

Mystic Meatball

$12.95

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Pomodoro, Garlic Bread French Roll

Mystic Cheese Steak

Mystic Cheese Steak

$12.95

Our Juicy Smoked Beef Brisket topped with Melted Provolone, Peppers, Onions & Black Garlic Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Crispy Cauliflower Burrito

$10.95

Paninis & Grilled Sandwiches

Black Forest Ham

Black Forest Ham

$10.95

Apricot preserves, Red Onion Marmalade, French Brie, Grainy Mustard on Multigrain

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$12.95

House-Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Dill Pickles & Grainy Mustard on Rye Bread

Caprese Flatbread

$9.50
Classic Cuban

Classic Cuban

$11.95

Roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy green sauce & dijon mustard on french bread.

Grilled Chicken & Provolone

$11.95

Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach & Pesto Aioli

House Roast Beef

House Roast Beef

$11.95

Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Arugula & Black Garlic Aioli on Grilled Flatbread

Pressed Prosciutto

Pressed Prosciutto

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula & Pesto Mayo on Grilled Flatbread

Roasted Portobello

Roasted Portobello

$10.95

Portobello Mushroom with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula & Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$10.95

Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Special Sandwiches

Cheese Quesdilla Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken Quesadilla Sandwich

$9.95

Drinks & Chips

20oz Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pureleaf Diet Lemon Tea

$3.80

20oz Aquafina Water

$2.55

Hal's Chips

$1.99

Salads

Market Salad

Market Salad

$9.50

Fresh Greens, Your Choice of Goat Cheese or Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, your choice of Dressing

Power Green Salad

$9.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Greek Lemon Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$9.95

Romaine and Fresh Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes and Gorgonzola with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fresh Garden Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.95

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sweet Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kale & Blueberry Salad

$9.95

Baby kale, toasted almonds, shredded carrots, red onion, Emma's maple mustard vinaigrette.

Hot Soup: Weekly Specials

Beef Barley - Large

$6.95

Beef Barley - Small

$3.95

Black Bean (Vegan) - Large

$6.95

Black Bean (Vegan)- Small

$3.95

Mulligatawny - Large

$6.95

Mulligatawny - Small

$3.95

Broccoli & Cheddar- Large

$6.95

Broccoli & Cheddar- Small

$3.95

Family Size XL

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 Millrock Road East, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

