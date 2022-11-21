Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mystic Picnic Wine & Whiskey Bar

613 S. Main St

Springfield, TN 37172

Order Again

Food

"It's Corn"

$5.00

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Warm french baguette served with whipped sea salt butter.

Croque Mystique

$16.00

Smoking Goose ham, pickled red onion, 3 cheeses, pickles, with a side of picnic potatoes

The Mystic Biscuit

$18.00Out of stock

Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit, Bernard Farms Pork Belly, Whiskey Apple Compote

Meat & Cheese

$22.00

Rotating charcuterie and cheeses with accompaniments.

Ruby Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Ruby Chocolate ganache filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with slivered almonds, dark chocolate drizzle, and served with Chantilly Cream.

Truffles & Berries

$10.00

Callebaut dark chocolate, berries & lemon créme chantilly

Candy Cane Mountain

$16.00Out of stock

Arugula Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Events

Brunch!

$30.00

Mystic Cover

$5.00

Bottles (White)

Les Vins Pirouettes "Tutti Frutti"

$66.00

Les Cortis ”Brisure“

$55.00

YoYo "Restake"

$90.00

Schaller 'Petit Chablis'

$50.00

The Furst 'Riesling'

$55.00

Bottles (Rose/Skin Contact)

Patos 'Luz y Luz'

$66.00

Bottles (Red)

Ptit Paysan Cab

$55.00

Cyrille Sevin 'L'improbable'

$70.00

Daterra Viticultores 'Azos da Vila'

$84.00

Domaine Jean Fournier 'St. Urbain'

$95.00

Domaine la Taupe 'Bruno, Bert, & Co'

$85.00

Dominio de Pingus 'Psi'

$75.00

Escoda Sanahuja 'Nas Del Gegant'

$75.00

Manoir de la Tete 'Bagazelle'

$60.00

Mont de Marie 'Aramonix'

$60.00

Bottles (Bubbles)

Monster Party

$75.00

Roussely 'Pet Nat Rose'

$55.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Neighborhood Wine & Whiskey Bar

613 S. Main St, Springfield, TN 37172

