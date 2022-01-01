Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mystic Station

1,099 Reviews

$$

139 Pleasant St

Malden, MA 02148

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Soda/Cran

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Specials

Pesto, tomato, grilled chicken, artichoke & buffalo mozzarella on a crispy flat bread.
Burger Of The Month

Burger Of The Month

$16.00

“Gobbler Burger” 1/4 lb burger topped with house stuffing, cranberry mayonnaise. Served with a side of turkey gravy on a toasted deli roll with lettuce & tomato.

Mystic Station Club

Mystic Station Club

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chiptole Mayonnaise on Grilled Multigrain Toast, served with a choice of side.

Shareables & Plates

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Blend of 4 Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken and Buffalo Sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, Served with a side of Tortilla Chips & Carrot and Celery Sticks. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Our house blend of five cheeses tossed with pasta, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles and panko crumbs. This dish is sautéed & then baked in the oven to order.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

House breaded chicken breast fingers. Tossed in a choice of sauce. Served with a side of carrot and celery sticks. Buffalo & Sweet Heat come with an additional Side of Blue Cheese Dressing. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a Choice of Sauce and served with Carrot & Celery Sticks. Buffalo & Sweet Heat come with an additional Side of Blue Cheese Dressing. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Chips & Pico

Chips & Pico

$7.00

House deep fried tortilla chips with fresh house pico made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, oil, salt & pepper. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo soft warm pretzel served with sweet-hot mustard & beer cheese for dipping. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Homemade 4 Cheese Cream Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Panko Crumbs. Served in a skillet. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with black olives, sour cream, scallions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, pico

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Our house blend of four cheeses tossed with pasta, pulled pork, BBQ sauce & topped with panko crumbs. This dish is sautéed & then baked in the oven to order.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$17.00

Three of our house marinated steak tips served with Mystic French fries.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled steak, 3 cheese blend, Pico, olives, jalapeños. scallions, in a flour tortilla w/sour cream on side

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Parmesan Crostini. Choice of Side of Dressing. If you add steak tips please add your temperature choice.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Chicken Breast. Dressing comes on side. If you add steak tips to your salad please select a temperature choice. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrots and Bell Pepper. Dressing comes on side. If you add steak to your salad please select a temperature choice.

Cali'Mex Grain Bowl

Cali'Mex Grain Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice and quinoa topped with black beans, street corn, cojita cheese, chipotle roasted sweet potato, pico, tortilla strips & cilantro aioli

Cup Chicken Vegetable Pesto

$6.00

Cream based soup loaded with broccoli & cheddar cheese.

Bowl Chicken Vegetable Pesto

$8.00

Cream based soup loaded with broccoli & cheddar cheese.

Burgers

All burgers are 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution
BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Build A Burger

$10.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitutionLettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Hamburger

$11.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitutionLettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$12.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Frazzled Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Knock Out Burger

Knock Out Burger

$17.00

“Knock Out” 1/2 lb burger stuffed with BBQ caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & slow roasted season pulled pork. Topped with a slice of cheddar. on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & BBQ sauce. This monster needs time to cook, so if you’re in a rush it’s not for you.

Smoke House Burger

Smoke House Burger

$12.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Smoked Gouda Cheese, Frazzled Onions, House made smoked jalapeño aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$12.00+

1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Parmesan Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Truffle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion & guacamole on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Grilled Cheese (Plain)

$9.00
Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Hot Pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard served on a deli roll. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$16.00

bbq pulled pork shoulder, melted American, cheddar & gouda cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Desserts

Butterscotch Bourbon Bread Pudding

Butterscotch Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Butterscotch- bourbon bread pudding with Pecans served warm with bourbon-vanilla sauce. (* contains tree nuts)

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge and whipped cream.

Warm Apple Crisp

Warm Apple Crisp

$7.00

Homemade apple crisp loaded with apples and brown sugar topped with a crunchy crust. served warm, add a scoop of ice cream for an additional $2.

Sides

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Garden

$5.00
Side Cole Slaw

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$4.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$4.50
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Basket Of Chips

$4.00

Bowl Of Chips

$2.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumble

$1.50

Side Cojita Cheese

$1.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico

$3.00

Side Large Guacamole

$5.50

Side Small Guacamole

$3.50

Pickle spear

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Side Frazzled Onions

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Pickle Slices

$1.00

Condiments

Side BBQ Sauce $

$0.75

Side Blue Dress $

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce $

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo $

$0.75

Side Cilantro Aoli

$0.75

Side Herb Vinaigrette $

$0.75

Side Honey Balsamic $

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard $

$0.75

Side Mayo $

$0.75

Side Ranch Dress $

$0.75

Side Sour Cream $

$1.00

Side Sweet Heat Sauce $

$0.75

Side Truffle Mayo $

$2.00

Take Out Options

Utensils, ketchup and napkins are complimentary please let us know you would like some.

Utensils

Utensils, ketchup and napkins are complimentary please let us know you would like some.

Ketchup

Utensils, ketchup and napkins are complimentary please let us know you would like some.

Napkins

Utensils, ketchup and napkins are complimentary please let us know you would like some.

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Local craft beer, scratch kitchen and food made from family recipes.

139 Pleasant St, Malden, MA 02148

