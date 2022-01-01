Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Specials
Burger Of The Month
“Gobbler Burger” 1/4 lb burger topped with house stuffing, cranberry mayonnaise. Served with a side of turkey gravy on a toasted deli roll with lettuce & tomato.
Mystic Station Club
Roasted Turkey, Bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chiptole Mayonnaise on Grilled Multigrain Toast, served with a choice of side.
Shareables & Plates
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Blend of 4 Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken and Buffalo Sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, Served with a side of Tortilla Chips & Carrot and Celery Sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Our house blend of five cheeses tossed with pasta, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles and panko crumbs. This dish is sautéed & then baked in the oven to order.
Chicken Fingers
House breaded chicken breast fingers. Tossed in a choice of sauce. Served with a side of carrot and celery sticks. Buffalo & Sweet Heat come with an additional Side of Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Wings
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a Choice of Sauce and served with Carrot & Celery Sticks. Buffalo & Sweet Heat come with an additional Side of Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chips & Pico
House deep fried tortilla chips with fresh house pico made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, oil, salt & pepper.
Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo soft warm pretzel served with sweet-hot mustard & beer cheese for dipping.
Mac & Cheese
Homemade 4 Cheese Cream Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Panko Crumbs. Served in a skillet.
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with black olives, sour cream, scallions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, pico
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Our house blend of four cheeses tossed with pasta, pulled pork, BBQ sauce & topped with panko crumbs. This dish is sautéed & then baked in the oven to order.
Steak Frites
Three of our house marinated steak tips served with Mystic French fries.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, 3 cheese blend, Pico, olives, jalapeños. scallions, in a flour tortilla w/sour cream on side
Salads & Soups
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Parmesan Crostini. Choice of Side of Dressing. If you add steak tips please add your temperature choice.
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Chicken Breast. Dressing comes on side. If you add steak tips to your salad please select a temperature choice.
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrots and Bell Pepper. Dressing comes on side. If you add steak to your salad please select a temperature choice.
Cali'Mex Grain Bowl
Brown rice and quinoa topped with black beans, street corn, cojita cheese, chipotle roasted sweet potato, pico, tortilla strips & cilantro aioli
Cup Chicken Vegetable Pesto
Cream based soup loaded with broccoli & cheddar cheese.
Bowl Chicken Vegetable Pesto
Cream based soup loaded with broccoli & cheddar cheese.
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Build A Burger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Cheeseburger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Hamburger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Jalapeño Burger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Frazzled Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Knock Out Burger
“Knock Out” 1/2 lb burger stuffed with BBQ caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & slow roasted season pulled pork. Topped with a slice of cheddar. on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & BBQ sauce. This monster needs time to cook, so if you’re in a rush it’s not for you.
Smoke House Burger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Smoked Gouda Cheese, Frazzled Onions, House made smoked jalapeño aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Truffle Burger
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Parmesan Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Truffle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion & guacamole on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, served with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese (Plain)
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Hot Pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard served on a deli roll. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw.
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
bbq pulled pork shoulder, melted American, cheddar & gouda cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Butterscotch Bourbon Bread Pudding
Butterscotch- bourbon bread pudding with Pecans served warm with bourbon-vanilla sauce. (* contains tree nuts)
Carrot Cake
Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.
Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Hot Fudge Sundae
Scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge and whipped cream.
Warm Apple Crisp
Homemade apple crisp loaded with apples and brown sugar topped with a crunchy crust. served warm, add a scoop of ice cream for an additional $2.
Sides
Side Caesar
Side Garden
Side Cole Slaw
Side French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Of Chips
Bowl Of Chips
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Beer Cheese
Side Blue Cheese Crumble
Side Cojita Cheese
Side Parmesan Cheese
Side Pico
Side Large Guacamole
Side Small Guacamole
Pickle spear
Side Bacon
Side Caramelized Onions
Side Frazzled Onions
Side Jalapeños
Side Pickle Slices
Condiments
Side BBQ Sauce $
Side Blue Dress $
Side Buffalo Sauce $
Side Chipotle Mayo $
Side Cilantro Aoli
Side Herb Vinaigrette $
Side Honey Balsamic $
Side Honey Mustard $
Side Mayo $
Side Ranch Dress $
Side Sour Cream $
Side Sweet Heat Sauce $
Side Truffle Mayo $
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Local craft beer, scratch kitchen and food made from family recipes.
139 Pleasant St, Malden, MA 02148